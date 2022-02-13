2022 Olympics medal tracker for NCAA student-athletes in Beijing

More than 200 current, former or future NCAA student-athletes are competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. We're tracking them all here to see how many medals they win in China. You can find them all here.

This story will be updated daily throughout the Olympics, listing all the gold, silver and bronze winners. Here's the official schedule for medal events.

This is the second time in less than a year that the NCAA had big representation on the medal podium. Here's a look at all the current or former student-athletes won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last summer.

In Beijing, DI will have the largest number of athletes competing. That is followed by eight from DII and 11 from DIII.

The USA men's and women's ice hockey teams are especially NCAA-heavy. Fifteen of the 25 players on the men's team are currently playing college hockey.