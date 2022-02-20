Trending:

2022 Olympics medal winners for NCAA student-athletes in Beijing

More than 200 current, former or future NCAA student-athletes competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. We tracked them all here to see how many medals they won in China. You can find them all here.

23 current or former NCAA student-athletes to won gold, 24 won silver and 10 won bronze. Here's the official schedule for medal events from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Gold medal

ATHLETE SCHOOL COUNTRY EVENT
Erin Ambrose Clarkson Canada Women's ice hockey
Nick Baumgartner Northern Michigan USA Mixed snowboard cross
Ashton Bell Minnesota Duluth Canada Women's ice hockey
Kristen Campbell Wisconsin, North Dakota Canada Women's ice hockey
Emily Clark Wisconsin Canada Women's ice hockey
Ann-Renée Desbiens Wisconsin Canada Women's ice hockey
Renata Fast Wisconsin Canada Women's ice hockey
Sarah Fillier Princeton Canada Women's ice hockey
Brianne Jenner Cornell Canada Women's ice hockey
Rebecca Johnston Cornell Canada Women's ice hockey
Jocelyn Larocque Minnesota Duluth Canada Women's ice hockey
Emma Maltais Ohio State Canada Women's ice hockey
Emerance Maschmeyer Harvard Canada Women's ice hockey
Sarah Nurse Wisconsin Canada Women's ice hockey
Marie-Philip Poulin Boston U. Canada Women's ice hockey
Jamie Lee Rattray Clarkson Canada Women's ice hockey
Jillian Saulnier Cornell Canada Women's ice hockey
Ella Shelton Clarkson Canada Women's ice hockey
Natalie Spooner Ohio State Canada Women's ice hockey
Laura Stacey Dartmouth Canada Women's ice hockey
Claire Thompson Princeton Canada Women's ice hockey
Blayre Turnbull Wisconsin Canada Women's ice hockey
Micah Zandee-Hart Cornell Canada Women's ice hockey

Silver medal

ATHLETE SCHOOL COUNTRY EVENT
Cayla Barnes Boston College USA Women's ice hockey
Megan Bozek Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey
Hannah Brandt Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey
Dani Cameranesi Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey
Alex Carpenter Boston College USA Women's ice hockey
Alex Cavallini  Wisconsin USA Women's ice hockey
Jesse Compher Boston U. USA Women's ice hockey
Kendall Coyne Schofield Northeastern USA Women's ice hockey
Brianna Decker Wisconsin USA Women's ice hockey
Jincy Dunne Ohio State USA Women's ice hockey
Savannah Harmon Clarkson USA Women's ice hockey
Caroline Harvey Wisconsin USA Women's ice hockey
Nicole Hensley Lindenwood USA Women's ice hockey
Megan Keller Boston College USA Women's ice hockey
Amanda Kessel Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey
Hilary Knight Wisconsin USA Women's ice hockey
Elana Meyers Taylor George Washington USA Women's monobob
Abbey Murphy Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey
Kelly Pannek Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey
Maddie Rooney Minnesota Duluth USA Women's ice hockey
Abby Roque Wisconsin USA Women's ice hockey
Hayley Scamurra Northeastern USA Women's ice hockey
Lee Stecklein Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey
Grace Zumwinkle Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey

Bronze medal

ATHLETE SCHOOL COUNTRY EVENT
Brittany Bowe Florida Atlantic USA Women's 1000m
(speed skating)
Sini Karjalainen Vermont Finland Women's ice hockey
Michelle Karvinen North Dakota Finland Women's ice hockey
Nelli Laitinen Minnesota Finland Women's ice hockey
Eveliina Mäkinen Minnesota Duluth Finland Women's ice hockey
Elana Meyers Taylor George Washington USA Two-woman bobsleigh
Jenniina Nylund St. Cloud State Finland Women's ice hockey
Meeri Räisänen Robert Morris Finland Women's ice hockey
Susanna Tapani North Dakota Finland Women's ice hockey
Minttu Tuominen Ohio State Finland Women's ice hockey

This is the second time in less than a year that the NCAA had big representation on the medal podium. Here's a look at all the current or former student-athletes won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last summer.

In Beijing, DI will have the largest number of athletes competing. That is followed by eight from DII and 11 from DIII.

The USA men's and women's ice hockey teams are especially NCAA-heavy. Fifteen of the 25 players on the men's team are currently playing college hockey.

