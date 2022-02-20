2022 Olympics medal winners for NCAA student-athletes in Beijing

More than 200 current, former or future NCAA student-athletes competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. We tracked them all here to see how many medals they won in China. You can find them all here.

23 current or former NCAA student-athletes to won gold, 24 won silver and 10 won bronze. Here's the official schedule for medal events from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Gold medal

ATHLETE SCHOOL COUNTRY EVENT Erin Ambrose Clarkson Canada Women's ice hockey Nick Baumgartner Northern Michigan USA Mixed snowboard cross Ashton Bell Minnesota Duluth Canada Women's ice hockey Kristen Campbell Wisconsin, North Dakota Canada Women's ice hockey Emily Clark Wisconsin Canada Women's ice hockey Ann-Renée Desbiens Wisconsin Canada Women's ice hockey Renata Fast Wisconsin Canada Women's ice hockey Sarah Fillier Princeton Canada Women's ice hockey Brianne Jenner Cornell Canada Women's ice hockey Rebecca Johnston Cornell Canada Women's ice hockey Jocelyn Larocque Minnesota Duluth Canada Women's ice hockey Emma Maltais Ohio State Canada Women's ice hockey Emerance Maschmeyer Harvard Canada Women's ice hockey Sarah Nurse Wisconsin Canada Women's ice hockey Marie-Philip Poulin Boston U. Canada Women's ice hockey Jamie Lee Rattray Clarkson Canada Women's ice hockey Jillian Saulnier Cornell Canada Women's ice hockey Ella Shelton Clarkson Canada Women's ice hockey Natalie Spooner Ohio State Canada Women's ice hockey Laura Stacey Dartmouth Canada Women's ice hockey Claire Thompson Princeton Canada Women's ice hockey Blayre Turnbull Wisconsin Canada Women's ice hockey Micah Zandee-Hart Cornell Canada Women's ice hockey

Silver medal

ATHLETE SCHOOL COUNTRY EVENT Cayla Barnes Boston College USA Women's ice hockey Megan Bozek Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey Hannah Brandt Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey Dani Cameranesi Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey Alex Carpenter Boston College USA Women's ice hockey Alex Cavallini Wisconsin USA Women's ice hockey Jesse Compher Boston U. USA Women's ice hockey Kendall Coyne Schofield Northeastern USA Women's ice hockey Brianna Decker Wisconsin USA Women's ice hockey Jincy Dunne Ohio State USA Women's ice hockey Savannah Harmon Clarkson USA Women's ice hockey Caroline Harvey Wisconsin USA Women's ice hockey Nicole Hensley Lindenwood USA Women's ice hockey Megan Keller Boston College USA Women's ice hockey Amanda Kessel Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey Hilary Knight Wisconsin USA Women's ice hockey Elana Meyers Taylor George Washington USA Women's monobob Abbey Murphy Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey Kelly Pannek Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey Maddie Rooney Minnesota Duluth USA Women's ice hockey Abby Roque Wisconsin USA Women's ice hockey Hayley Scamurra Northeastern USA Women's ice hockey Lee Stecklein Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey Grace Zumwinkle Minnesota USA Women's ice hockey

Bronze medal

ATHLETE SCHOOL COUNTRY EVENT Brittany Bowe Florida Atlantic USA Women's 1000m

(speed skating) Sini Karjalainen Vermont Finland Women's ice hockey Michelle Karvinen North Dakota Finland Women's ice hockey Nelli Laitinen Minnesota Finland Women's ice hockey Eveliina Mäkinen Minnesota Duluth Finland Women's ice hockey Elana Meyers Taylor George Washington USA Two-woman bobsleigh Jenniina Nylund St. Cloud State Finland Women's ice hockey Meeri Räisänen Robert Morris Finland Women's ice hockey Susanna Tapani North Dakota Finland Women's ice hockey Minttu Tuominen Ohio State Finland Women's ice hockey

This is the second time in less than a year that the NCAA had big representation on the medal podium. Here's a look at all the current or former student-athletes won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last summer.

In Beijing, DI will have the largest number of athletes competing. That is followed by eight from DII and 11 from DIII.

The USA men's and women's ice hockey teams are especially NCAA-heavy. Fifteen of the 25 players on the men's team are currently playing college hockey.