NCAA and Minnesota Local Organizing Committee announce details for 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS — With the 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four approximately 40 days from tipoff, the NCAA, Minnesota Local Organizing Committee and ESPN announced event details that include opportunities for game tickets, numerous free events and community initiatives surrounding one of America’s marquee sporting events.

Championship week will culminate Friday, April 1, with the national semifinals at 6 and 8:30 p.m. local time (CST). The national championship game will be played at 5 p.m. local time (CST) Sunday, April 3, with all games carried live on ESPN. Target Center in downtown Minneapolis will be the site for the games and for the crowning of the 2022 national champion.

“The 1,000 student-athletes who will be part of the 2022 championship have one goal in mind during March Madness, and that is to advance so their team is playing in Minneapolis on April 1,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball. “While the basketball will be highly competitive and a champion crowned, the Women’s Final Four is more than three games. We hope as many people as possible take advantage and experience all that is being offered during the week.”

Though a national champion will be crowned inside the Target Center on April 3, interactive fan activities outside the venue throughout the week will be equally unforgettable.

“The 2022 Women’s Final Four will be extraordinary because of the strong working relationship and cooperation between the NCAA, the Minnesota Local Organizing Committee, the City of Minneapolis, and the State of Minnesota” said Debbie Estes, co-chair of Minnesota Local Organizing Committee. “We have been working closely with the NCAA since the event was awarded several years ago, and it will truly be an honor to host the Women’s Final Four for a second time and an opportunity to provide a uniquely Minnesota hospitality experience for basketball fans from around the country.”

GAME/TICKET INFORMATION

DATES: National semifinals — 6 and 8:30 p.m., Friday, April 1 (ESPN)

National championship — 5 p.m., Sunday, April 3 (ESPN)

LOCATION: Target Center, Minneapolis

HOSTS: University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and Minnesota Sports and Events

TICKET OPTIONS STILL AVAILABLE

There are ticket options remaining for single-session and all-session tickets. Go to ncaa.com/WBBTickets for more details.

The NCAA encourages fans to use ncaa.com/WBBTickets for ticket purchases to ensure they receive genuine NCAA championship tickets and not counterfeits. On Location, the official ticket and hospitality provider of the NCAA, also has official tickets and hospitality options available through the NCAA Fan Experience for the 2022 Women’s Final Four. For more information on the NCAA Fan Experience or to purchase tickets go to ncaa.com/VIP.

Tickets can be bought and sold directly with other fans through the official NCAA Ticket Exchange. The NCAA Ticket Exchange allows fans to buy and sell official tickets online in an NCAA-approved, safe and 100 percent guaranteed environment. For more information on the NCAA Ticket Exchange or to purchase tickets, please visit ncaa.com/Exchange

WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR ANCILLARY EVENTS — FREE FOR FANS OF ALL AGES

Here’s a look at the many ancillary events that will be part of championship week. For more information, visit ncaa.com/WomensFinalFour. All times noted below are local time (CST).

WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR TOURNEY TOWN PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE

Tip off your weekend with a trip to Tourney Town presented by Capital One. Tourney Town is a FREE festival built to celebrate women’s basketball and the Final Four teams. Includes sport activations, games, pep rallies, appearances by the participating team bands, cheer squads and mascots, merchandise sales and more.

DATES: April 1, 2 and 3

LOCATION: Minneapolis Convention Center

COST: FREE

TOURNEY TOWN HOURS:

Friday, April 1: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 2: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 3: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BEYOND THE BASELINE PRESENTED BY AT&T

This women’s initiative programming takes place in Tourney Town. A series of exciting opportunities at Beyond the Baseline focused on providing professional development opportunities through a mix of women-centric panel discussions, networking, social events and one-on-one interactions with coaches, administrators, professional athletes, business leaders and fans of the game. The goal is creating diverse conversations to allow women leaders to show the parallel between business and basketball, specifically leadership advice for recruiting, motivating and winning as a team on the court or at the office. Come celebrate women’s basketball and women’s advancement through excellence at Tourney Town!

PARTY ON THE PLAZA PRESENTED BY BUICK

Celebrate the Women’s Final Four teams while enjoying this outdoor pre-game event that features food/beverages, merchandise sales, music, games, photo opportunities and more. Free event open to the public taking place outside of Target Center.

DATES: April 1, 2 and 3

LOCATION: 1st Avenue in front of Target Center

COST: FREE

PARTY ON THE PLAZA HOURS:

Friday, April 1: 3 – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 2: 12 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 3: 2 – 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY RED CARPET ARRIVALS

Cheer on the final two teams as they arrive and enter Target Center on their way to compete for the national title Sunday evening. Teams will arrive for the red-carpet arrival at the intersection of 7th Street and 1st Avenue at approximately 3 p.m.

SUPER SATURDAY PRACTICE

Target Center will host free open practices for the two teams competing in Sunday’s National Championship game.

DATE: Saturday, April 2

TIME: 1 – 3:15 p.m. (Doors open at 12:30 p.m.)

LOCATION: Target Center

COST: FREE

SUPER SATURDAY CONCERT PRESENTED BY AT&T

The celebration of women’s basketball continues Saturday evening at the Minneapolis Convention Center with the Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&T, which is a FREE event open to the public. Attendees must register for a ticket at NCAA.com/womensfinalfour. Event will feature food/beverages for sale, appearances by the two participating team bands, a DJ and headliner to be announced. The Men’s Final Four semifinal games will also be available to watch in select areas.

DATE: Saturday, April 2

TIME: 6 – 10 p.m.

LOCATION: Minneapolis Convention Center

COST: FREE

WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR BOUNCE PRESENTED BY BUICK

Hop, skip and jump into Women’s Final Four action with the NCAA Women's Final Four Bounce presented by Buick. Youth ages 18 and under are invited to participate in this unique parade and FREE Women’s Final Four event, joining thousands of fans dribbling their way along the streets of Minneapolis and into Tourney Town presented by Capital One – the official fan festival of the 2022 Women’s Final Four. The first 2,000 participants will receive a FREE basketball and t-shirt.

Come into a select Buick dealership for early and exclusive registration for this event. Full list of Buick dealerships can be found here.

DATE: Sunday, April 3

TIME: 11 a.m. registration; 1 p.m. Bounce

LOCATION: Minneapolis Convention Center

BOUNCE ROUTE: Start Line: 2nd Ave. in front of the main entrance to the Minneapolis Convention Center. Finish Line: Tourney Town at the Minneapolis Convention Center

COST: FREE

REGISTRATION: Online preregistration is recommended, as space is limited and will go fast. First 2,000 registered participants will receive a T-shirt and basketball. Register at https://www.ncaa.com/womens-final-four/bounce#overview

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

NCAA READ TO THE FINAL FOUR

Designed to leave a lasting impact and legacy on the students of Minneapolis, the NCAA Read to the Final Four will engage, inspire and incentivize elementary students’ love of reading. When the national semifinals tip April 1, the Read to the Final Four program will have challenged thousands of local third grade students in a reading challenge/competition. The competition concludes at the end of March and the top “Final Four” schools will win a field trip to Tourney Town presented by Capital One at the Minneapolis Convention Center, where schools and reading champions will be recognized by the NCAA and the Minnesota Local Organizing Committee.

KAY YOW CANCER FUND RESEARCH GRANT ANNOUNCEMENT

On March 30, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund will announce a special research grant for a chosen cancer research center in Minneapolis. 2022 will mark the 15th consecutive year that the Kay Yow Cancer Fund has made a sizable donation to a cancer research facility in the host city of the Women’s Final Four.

NCAA LEGACY DREAM COURT RESTORATION PROJECT

The NCAA and Nancy Lieberman Charities have teamed up with the Minnesota Local Organizing Committee to renovate an outdoor playing court at Elizabeth Hall STEM Academy located at 1603 Aldrich Avenue North. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dream Court will be conducted the afternoon of Wednesday, March 30, during Women’s Final Four week.

FAN ENGAGEMENT

SOCIAL

Fans can expect a robust social media presence around the Women's Final Four in 2022. With the launch of @WFinalFour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, fans can expect more official messaging around fan events, corporate partner activations and the legacy of this amazing event. And don't forget to follow @MarchMadnessWBB for all things women's basketball!

APP

The mobile presence of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will see significant enhancements with the launch of the March Madness Women's Basketball app presented by AT&T. This app will feature several new enhancements that will better serve fans with access to all of the best content. Specifically, the app will have more robust push notifications, easy navigation to live streaming on ESPN, access to the March Madness Women's Bracket Challenge presented by Capital One, increased access to written/video content and a look and feel that evolves with the championship. The app will be available on iOS & Android in early March.