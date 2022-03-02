NCAA.com | March 2, 2022 2022 NCAA spring championships selection schedule Mississippi State's shining moment: 2021 College World Series champions Share Here is the 2022 NCAA spring championships selection schedule, including dates and times when applicable. Scroll to the right to view the entire table. Sport Day Date Info Available Time of Show Network DIII Men's Volleyball Monday 4/11/22 8 a.m. 10:00 a.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division II Men's Golf Friday 4/22/22 6 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release NC Men's Volleyball Sunday 4/24/22 11 a.m. 1 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division II Women's Golf Monday 4/25/22 3 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release NC Women's Water Polo Monday 4/25/22 5:30 p.m. 8 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division I Women's Golf Wednesday 4/27/22 2 p.m. 5 p.m. Golf Channel NC Beach Volleyball Saturday 4/30/22 5 p.m. 7 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division III Women's Golf Monday 5/2/22 6 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release Division III Men's Golf Monday 5/2/22 4 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release Division I Men's Tennis (team) Monday 5/2/22 2 p.m. 6 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division I Women's Tennis (team) Monday 5/2/22 2 p.m. 6:30 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division I Women's Tennis (Indiv.) Tuesday 5/3/22 6 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release Division I Men's Tennis (Indiv.) Tuesday 5/3/22 6 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release Division II Men's Tennis Tuesday 5/3/22 5 p.m. 8 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division II Women's Tennis Tuesday 5/3/22 5 p.m. 8:30 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division I Men's Golf Wednesday 5/4/22 2 p.m. 5 p.m. Golf Channel Division I Men's Lacrosse Sunday 5/8/22 7 p.m. 9 p.m. ESPNU Division I Women's Lacrosse Sunday 5/8/22 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. ESPNU Division II Men's Lacrosse Sunday 5/8/22 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division II Women's Lacrosse Sunday 5/8/22 6:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division III Men's Lacrosse Sunday 5/8/22 7 p.m. 9 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division III Men's Tennis (teams) Monday 5/9/22 Noon N/A NCAA.com Press Release Division III Women's Tennis (teams) Monday 5/9/22 Noon N/A NCAA.com Press Release Division II Softball Monday 5/9/22 7 a.m. 10 a.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division III Women's Lacrosse Monday 5/9/22 7 a.m. 10:30 a.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division III Softball Monday 5/9/22 10 a.m. 1 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division III Rowing Tuesday 5/10/22 2 p.m. 5 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division III Men's Tennis (Indiv.) Wednesday 5/11/22 7 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release Division III Women's Tennis (Indiv.) Wednesday 5/11/22 7 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release Division I Softball Sunday 5/15/22 5 p.m. 7 p.m. ESPN2 Division II Baseball Sunday 5/15/22 8 p.m. 10 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division III Baseball Monday 5/16/22 8 a.m. 11 a.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division II Rowing Monday 5/16/22 2 p.m. 5 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division II Track and Field Tuesday 5/17/22 6 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release Division I Rowing Tuesday 5/17/22 3 p.m. 5 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show Division I Track and Field (prelim) Thursday 5/19/22 1 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release Division III Track and Field Friday 5/20/22 8 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release Division I Baseball Monday 5/30/22 10 a.m. Noon ESPNU Division I Track and Field (final) Tuesday 5/31/22 3 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release All times Eastern. *Show times are subject to change DI baseball info | DI softball info | Shop NCAA championship gear 180 minutes of crazy: The Big South's madcap Day 1 finishes The first four games of the 2022 Big South men's basketball conference tournament included four total overtimes, 24 lead changes and three buzzer-beaters to either save or win a game. READ MORE Division III Women's Basketball committee announces championship field 2022 NCAA Division III women's basketball committee announces championship field. READ MORE Division III Men's Basketball committee announces championship field 2022 NCAA Division III men's basketball committee announces championship field. READ MORE