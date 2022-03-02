FOLLOW

2022 NCAA spring championships selection schedule

Mississippi State's shining moment: 2021 College World Series champions

Here is the 2022 NCAA spring championships selection schedule, including dates and times when applicable.

Scroll to the right to view the entire table.

Sport Day Date Info Available Time of Show Network
DIII Men's Volleyball Monday 4/11/22 8 a.m. 10:00 a.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division II Men's Golf Friday 4/22/22 6 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release
NC Men's Volleyball Sunday 4/24/22 11 a.m. 1 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division II Women's Golf Monday 4/25/22 3 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release
NC Women's Water Polo Monday 4/25/22 5:30 p.m. 8 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division I Women's Golf Wednesday 4/27/22 2 p.m. 5 p.m. Golf Channel
NC Beach Volleyball Saturday 4/30/22 5 p.m. 7 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division III Women's Golf Monday 5/2/22 6 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release
Division III Men's Golf Monday 5/2/22 4 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release
Division I Men's Tennis (team) Monday 5/2/22 2 p.m. 6 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division I Women's Tennis (team) Monday 5/2/22 2 p.m. 6:30 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division I Women's Tennis (Indiv.) Tuesday 5/3/22 6 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release
Division I Men's Tennis (Indiv.) Tuesday 5/3/22 6 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release
Division II Men's Tennis Tuesday 5/3/22 5 p.m. 8 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division II Women's Tennis Tuesday 5/3/22 5 p.m. 8:30 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division I Men's Golf Wednesday 5/4/22 2 p.m. 5 p.m. Golf Channel
Division I Men's Lacrosse Sunday 5/8/22 7 p.m. 9 p.m. ESPNU
Division I Women's Lacrosse Sunday 5/8/22 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. ESPNU
Division II Men's Lacrosse Sunday 5/8/22 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division II Women's Lacrosse Sunday 5/8/22 6:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division III Men's Lacrosse Sunday 5/8/22 7 p.m. 9 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division III Men's Tennis (teams) Monday 5/9/22 Noon N/A NCAA.com Press Release
Division III Women's Tennis (teams) Monday 5/9/22 Noon N/A NCAA.com Press Release
Division II Softball Monday 5/9/22 7 a.m. 10 a.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division III Women's Lacrosse Monday 5/9/22 7 a.m. 10:30 a.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division III Softball Monday 5/9/22 10 a.m. 1 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division III Rowing Tuesday 5/10/22 2 p.m. 5 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division III Men's Tennis (Indiv.) Wednesday 5/11/22 7 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release
Division III Women's Tennis (Indiv.) Wednesday 5/11/22 7 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release
Division I Softball Sunday 5/15/22 5 p.m. 7 p.m. ESPN2
Division II Baseball Sunday 5/15/22 8 p.m. 10 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division III Baseball Monday 5/16/22 8 a.m. 11 a.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division II Rowing Monday 5/16/22 2 p.m. 5 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division II Track and Field Tuesday 5/17/22 6 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release
Division I Rowing Tuesday 5/17/22 3 p.m. 5 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
Division I Track and Field (prelim) Thursday 5/19/22 1 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release
Division III Track and Field Friday 5/20/22 8 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release
Division I Baseball Monday 5/30/22 10 a.m. Noon ESPNU
Division I Track and Field (final) Tuesday 5/31/22 3 p.m. N/A NCAA.com Press Release

All times Eastern.

180 minutes of crazy: The Big South's madcap Day 1 finishes

The first four games of the 2022 Big South men's basketball conference tournament included four total overtimes, 24 lead changes and three buzzer-beaters to either save or win a game.
Division III Women's Basketball committee announces championship field

2022 NCAA Division III women's basketball committee announces championship field.
Division III Men's Basketball committee announces championship field

2022 NCAA Division III men's basketball committee announces championship field.
