NCAA | April 26, 2022 NCAA President Mark Emmert steps down, effective June 2023 Share Today, NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia announced by mutual agreement with the board that Mark Emmert will be stepping down as president of the NCAA. He will continue to serve in his role until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023. "Throughout my tenure I've emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes," said Emmert. "I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis." "With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president," said DeGioia. "It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption." NCAA member schools adopted a new constitution in January and are in the process of transforming the structure and mission to meet future needs.