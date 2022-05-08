NCAA | May 9, 2022 2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse championship selections Virginia wins the 2021 DI men's lacrosse national championship Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Committee announced the field for its championship tournament today. The following conferences and their representatives received automatic qualification: America East Conference: Vermont Atlantic Sun Conference: Robert Morris Big East Conference: Georgetown Big Ten Conference: Maryland Colonial Athletic Association: Delaware Ivy League: Penn Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference: Manhattan Northeast Conference: Saint Joseph's Patriot League: Boston U. Southern Conference: Richmond The remainder of the field was selected at large: Brown, Cornell, Harvard, Ohio State, Princeton, Rutgers, Virginia, and Yale. CONFERENCE CHAMPS: Watch Boston University's game winning goal to secure Patriot League crown The opening round games will be held on May 11, followed by the eight first-round contests held the weekend of May 14-15 on the campuses of the participating institutions. Maryland received the No. 1 overall seed and will host the winner of Manhattan vs. Vermont on May 15 at Noon Eastern. No. 2 seed Georgetown will face the winner of Delaware vs. Robert Morris on May 15 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern in Washington, DC. Penn, the No. 3 seed, will host Richmond May 14 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. Yale is the No. 4 seed and will host Saint Joseph's May 14 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. The No. 5 seed Princeton Tigers will play Boston U. May 14 at Noon Eastern in Princeton, NJ. As the No. 6 seed, Rutgers will play Harvard May 15 at Yurcak Field at 2:30 p.m. Eastern in Piscataway, NJ. No. 7 Cornell will host Ohio State May 15 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, while the No. 8 seed Brown will play Virginia May 14 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern in Providence, RI. at Stevenson-Pincince. READ MORE: Tewaaraton award nominees announced All Division I first round games will be televised on ESPNU. The quarterfinal games will be televised on ESPNU May 21-22 at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York, and Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Division I semifinal and championship games, and the Division II and III championship games, will be held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., May 28-30 and hosted by Fairfield University. The Division I semifinals will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at Noon Eastern time, May 28. The championship game will be televised live on ESPN starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time, May 30. For additional information, including purchasing tickets for each round of the lacrosse championship, game times and location, please visit NCAA.com. 2022 NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championship teams announced The 29 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division I championship were announced on Sunday. Tournament games begin on May 13. READ MORE NCAA President Mark Emmert steps down, effective June 2023 NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia announced by mutual agreement with the board that Mark Emmert will be stepping down as president of the NCAA. READ MORE The colleges (and conferences) with the most players taken in the 2022 WNBA draft Thirty-six new players were drafted into the WNBA in 2022, including 34 from NCAA Division I programs. The most came from the ACC and SEC. READ MORE