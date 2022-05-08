2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Committee announced the field for its championship tournament today.

The following conferences and their representatives received automatic qualification:

America East Conference: Vermont

Atlantic Sun Conference: Robert Morris

Big East Conference: Georgetown

Big Ten Conference: Maryland

Colonial Athletic Association: Delaware

Ivy League: Penn

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference: Manhattan

Northeast Conference: Saint Joseph's

Patriot League: Boston U.

Southern Conference: Richmond

The remainder of the field was selected at large: Brown, Cornell, Harvard, Ohio State, Princeton, Rutgers, Virginia, and Yale.

CONFERENCE CHAMPS: Watch Boston University's game winning goal to secure Patriot League crown

The opening round games will be held on May 11, followed by the eight first-round contests held the weekend of May 14-15 on the campuses of the participating institutions.

Maryland received the No. 1 overall seed and will host the winner of Manhattan vs. Vermont on May 15 at Noon Eastern. No. 2 seed Georgetown will face the winner of Delaware vs. Robert Morris on May 15 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern in Washington, DC. Penn, the No. 3 seed, will host Richmond May 14 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. Yale is the No. 4 seed and will host Saint Joseph's May 14 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

The No. 5 seed Princeton Tigers will play Boston U. May 14 at Noon Eastern in Princeton, NJ. As the No. 6 seed, Rutgers will play Harvard May 15 at Yurcak Field at 2:30 p.m. Eastern in Piscataway, NJ. No. 7 Cornell will host Ohio State May 15 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, while the No. 8 seed Brown will play Virginia May 14 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern in Providence, RI. at Stevenson-Pincince.

READ MORE: Tewaaraton award nominees announced

All Division I first round games will be televised on ESPNU. The quarterfinal games will be televised on ESPNU May 21-22 at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York, and Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Division I semifinal and championship games, and the Division II and III championship games, will be held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., May 28-30 and hosted by Fairfield University. The Division I semifinals will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at Noon Eastern time, May 28. The championship game will be televised live on ESPN starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time, May 30.

For additional information, including purchasing tickets for each round of the lacrosse championship, game times and location, please visit NCAA.com.