Teams announced for 2022 NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 29 teams to compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

North Carolina was selected as the overall No. 1 seed after finishing 18-0 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

The tournament begins with first-round games May 13. Eight sites will host first- and second-round competition Friday, May 13, and Sunday, May 15, and four quarterfinal games will be played Thursday, May 19. First- and second-round games will be played on the campuses of competing institutions and will be shown live on ESPN+. The quarterfinals will be shown live on ESPNU.

The winners of the four quarterfinal games will advance to the national semifinals hosted by Johns Hopkins University at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Maryland.

The semifinal games will be shown live on ESPNU at 3 and 5 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, May 27.

The championship game will air live on ESPN Sunday, May 29 at Noon. Tickets for the semifinals and national championship game at games will advance to the national semifinals hosted by Johns Hopkins University at Homewood can be purchased online at www.ncaa.com/tickets.

Big Ten Conference champion Maryland (17-1) earned the No. 2 seed in the field, while Boston College enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed with a 16-3 record. Northwestern (13-4) rounds out the top four seeds.

Fifteen conferences, including the American Athletic Conference, America East Conference, Atlantic 10 Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, ASUN Conference, Big East Conference, Big South Conference, Big Ten Conference, Colonial Athletic Association, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Mid-American Conference, Northeast Conference, Pac-12 Conference, Patriot League and Southern Conference had conference champions awarded automatic qualification for the 2022 championship.

The remaining 14 teams were selected on an at-large basis. A complete bracket with teams, dates and sites is available at NCAA.com.

Teams Earning Automatic Qualification: American Athletic Florida (15-4) America East Vermont (14-4) Atlantic 10 Saint Joseph’s (14-6) ACC North Carolina (18-0) ASUN Jacksonville (13-4) Big East Denver (17-2) Big South Mercer (14-4) Big Ten Maryland (17-1) Colonial Drexel (12-7) Ivy Princeton (14-3) MAAC Fairfield (13-6) MAC Central Michigan (12-7) Northeast Mount St. Mary’s (15-4) Pac-12 Stanford (12-6) Patriot Loyola Maryland (19-1)

Teams Selected At-Large:

Boston College (16-3)

Duke (15-3)

James Madison (13-4)

Johns Hopkins (10-8)

Massachusetts (16-3)

Michigan (10-6)

Northwestern (13-4)

Notre Dame (9-9)

Rutgers (15-4)

Southern California (13-4)

Stony Brook (14-2)

Syracuse (13-5)

UConn (13-4)

Virginia (9-9)

Vermont, Saint Joseph’s, and Central Michigan will be making their debut appearances in the tournament.

In the 2021 championship, Boston College defeated Syracuse 16-10 at Johnny Unitas® Stadium in Towson, Maryland, to win its first women’s lacrosse national championship.

NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse championship information is available on ncaa.com.