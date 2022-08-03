2022 NCAA fall sports championship schedule

The start of a new school year means fall sports are here. That also means a new season of NCAA champions will be crowned.

Here are some key dates to remember as fall sports begin — and before championship season gets underway in November:

The DI women's soccer season begins Thursday, Aug. 18. That includes defending champion Florida State against South Carolina. The Seminoles are also preseason No. 1.

DI men's soccer kicks off Thursday, Aug. 25. Clemson, the 2021 champ, will start the season ranked No. 1.

The DI field hockey campaign starts Friday, Aug. 26. Mark down Friday, Sept. 9 on the calendar, too. That's when Northwestern meets Liberty in a rematch of last season's title game.

DI women's volleyball is set for Friday, Aug. 26. Wisconsin is the defending champ, but the Badgers lost a lot of key pieces. The Badgers will play Florida in the Kohl Center on Friday, Sept. 16. Wisconsin is attempting to break the regular season attendance record of 14,022 set during the Creighton-Nebraska match on Sept. 6, 2018.

The FBS and FCS seasons will get going on Saturday, Aug. 27. The following week will see the full slate of action.

Here is the schedule for the the 2022 NCAA fall championships in DI, DII and DIII sports.