NCAA.com | August 9, 2022 2022 NCAA fall sports championship schedule North Dakota State dominates Montana State, secures 9th FCS title Share The start of a new school year means fall sports are here. That also means a new season of NCAA champions will be crowned. Here are some key dates to remember as fall sports begin — and before championship season gets underway in November: The DI women's soccer season begins Thursday, Aug. 18. That includes defending champion Florida State against South Carolina. The Seminoles are also preseason No. 1. DI men's soccer kicks off Thursday, Aug. 25. Clemson, the 2021 champ, will start the season ranked No. 1. The DI field hockey campaign starts Friday, Aug. 26. Mark down Friday, Sept. 9 on the calendar, too. That's when Northwestern meets Liberty in a rematch of last season's title game. DI women's volleyball is set for Friday, Aug. 26. Wisconsin is the defending champ, but the Badgers lost a lot of key pieces. The Badgers will play Florida in the Kohl Center on Friday, Sept. 16. Wisconsin is attempting to break the regular season attendance record of 14,022 set during the Creighton-Nebraska match on Sept. 6, 2018. The FBS and FCS seasons will get going on Saturday, Aug. 27. The following week will see the full slate of action. Here is the schedule for the the 2022 NCAA fall championships in DI, DII and DIII sports. Championship Date(s) Facility City State 2022-23 DIII Women's Volleyball Finals Nov. 17-19 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh PA 2022-23 DI Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds Nov. 18-20 University of Connecticut - Sherman Complex Storrs CT 2022-23 DIII Women's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 Forest Akers Lansing MI 2022-23 DIII Men's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 Forest Akers Lansing MI 2022-23 DI Men's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 OSU Cross Country Course Stillwater OK 2022-23 DI Women's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 OSU Cross Country Course Stillwater OK 2022-23 DIII Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds Nov. 19-20 Turf Field Lexington VA 2022-23 DII Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Interbay Stadium Seattle WA 2022-23 DII Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Interbay Stadium Seattle WA 2022-23 DII Women's Volleyball Finals (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Royal Brougham Pavilion Seattle WA 2022-23 DII Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Starfire Sports Tukwila WA 2022-23 DI Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 2-4 WakeMed Soccer Park Cary NC 2022-23 DIII Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 2-3 Kerr Stadium Salem VA 2022-23 DIII Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 2-3 Kerr Stadium Salem VA 2022-23 National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Finals Dec. 3-4 Spieker Aquatics Complex Berkeley CA 2022-23 DII Men's Cross Country Finals (Festival) Dec. 2 Chambers Bay University Place WA 2022-23 DII Women's Cross Country Finals (Festival) Dec. 2 Chambers Bay University Place WA 2022-23 DI Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 9-11 WakeMed Soccer Park Cary NC 2022-23 DI Women's Volleyball Finals Dec. 15-17 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha NE 2022-23 DIII Football Finals Dec. 16 Navy Marine Corps Stadium Annapolis MD 2022-23 DII Football Finals Dec. 17 McKinney ISD Stadium McKinney TX 2022-23 DI Football Finals (FCS) Jan. 7, 2023 Toyota Stadium Frisco TX The origins of Title IX: How the landmark legislation got its start 50 years ago A look back at how Sen. Birch Bayh helped the landmark legislation get its start 50 years ago. 2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse bracket announced The teams for the 2022 DI men's lacrosse national championship were revealed on Sunday. The opening round for the tournament begins on May 11, followed by the first round beginning on May 14. 2022 NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championship teams announced The 29 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division I championship were announced on Sunday. Tournament games begin on May 13.