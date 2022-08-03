🏈 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

🐘 Bama tops the preseason AP Top 25

🔮 Season predictions

📺 Game times and TV schedule

👀 College GameDay locations
ncaa-d1 flag

NCAA.com | August 9, 2022

2022 NCAA fall sports championship schedule

North Dakota State dominates Montana State, secures 9th FCS title

The start of a new school year means fall sports are here. That also means a new season of NCAA champions will be crowned.

Here are some key dates to remember as fall sports begin — and before championship season gets underway in November:

Here is the schedule for the the 2022 NCAA fall championships in DI, DII and DIII sports.

Championship Date(s) Facility City State
2022-23 DIII Women's Volleyball Finals Nov. 17-19 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh PA
2022-23 DI Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds Nov. 18-20 University of Connecticut - Sherman Complex Storrs CT
2022-23 DIII Women's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 Forest Akers Lansing MI
2022-23 DIII Men's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 Forest Akers Lansing MI
2022-23 DI Men's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 OSU Cross Country Course Stillwater OK
2022-23 DI Women's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 OSU Cross Country Course Stillwater OK
2022-23 DIII Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds Nov. 19-20 Turf Field Lexington VA
2022-23 DII Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Interbay Stadium Seattle WA
2022-23 DII Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Interbay Stadium Seattle WA
2022-23 DII Women's Volleyball Finals (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Royal Brougham Pavilion Seattle WA
2022-23 DII Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Starfire Sports Tukwila WA
2022-23 DI Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 2-4 WakeMed Soccer Park Cary NC
2022-23 DIII Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 2-3 Kerr Stadium Salem VA
2022-23 DIII Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 2-3 Kerr Stadium Salem VA
2022-23 National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Finals Dec. 3-4 Spieker Aquatics Complex Berkeley CA
2022-23 DII Men's Cross Country Finals (Festival) Dec. 2 Chambers Bay University Place WA
2022-23 DII Women's Cross Country Finals (Festival) Dec. 2 Chambers Bay University Place WA
2022-23 DI Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 9-11  WakeMed Soccer Park Cary NC
2022-23 DI Women's Volleyball Finals Dec. 15-17 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha NE
2022-23 DIII Football Finals Dec. 16 Navy Marine Corps Stadium Annapolis MD
2022-23 DII Football Finals Dec. 17 McKinney ISD Stadium McKinney TX
2022-23 DI Football Finals (FCS) Jan. 7, 2023 Toyota Stadium Frisco TX

The origins of Title IX: How the landmark legislation got its start 50 years ago

A look back at how Sen. Birch Bayh helped the landmark legislation get its start 50 years ago.
READ MORE

2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse bracket announced

The teams for the 2022 DI men's lacrosse national championship were revealed on Sunday. The opening round for the tournament begins on May 11, followed by the first round beginning on May 14.
READ MORE

2022 NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championship teams announced

The 29 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division I championship were announced on Sunday. Tournament games begin on May 13.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners