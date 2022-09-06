NCAA.com | September 7, 2022 2022 NCAA fall sports championship schedule North Dakota State dominates Montana State, secures 9th FCS title Share The start of a new school year means fall sports are here. That also means a new season of NCAA champions will be crowned. Here is the schedule for the the 2022 NCAA fall championships in DI, DII and DIII sports. Championship Date(s) Facility City State Selection show date | Time Selection show Source 2022-23 DIII Women's Volleyball Finals Nov. 17-19 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh PA Monday, Nov. 7 | 12:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 DI Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds Nov. 18-20 University of Connecticut - Sherman Complex Storrs CT Sunday, Nov. 6 | 10 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 DIII Women's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 Forest Akers Lansing MI Sunday, Nov. 13 | 1 p.m. ET NCAA.com press release 2022-23 DIII Men's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 Forest Akers Lansing MI Sunday, Nov. 13 | 1 p.m. ET NCAA.com press release 2022-23 DI Men's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 OSU Cross Country Course Stillwater OK Saturday, Nov. 12 | 5 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 DI Women's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 OSU Cross Country Course Stillwater OK Saturday, Nov. 12 | 5 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 DIII Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds Nov. 19-20 Turf Field Lexington VA Sunday, Nov. 6 | 10:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 DII Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Interbay Stadium Seattle WA Monday, Nov. 7 | 6 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 DII Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Interbay Stadium Seattle WA Monday, Nov. 7 | 6:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 DII Women's Volleyball Finals (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Royal Brougham Pavilion Seattle WA Sunday, Nov. 13 | 10 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 DII Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Starfire Sports Tukwila WA Monday, Nov. 21 | 3 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 DI Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 2-4 WakeMed Soccer Park Cary NC Monday. Nov. 7 | 3:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 DIII Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 2-3 Kerr Stadium Salem VA Monday, Nov. 7 | 1:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 DIII Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 2-3 Kerr Stadium Salem VA Monday, Nov. 7 | 1 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Finals Dec. 3-4 Spieker Aquatics Complex Berkeley CA Sunday, Nov. 20 | 12 a.m. ET NCAA.com press release 2022-23 DII Men's Cross Country Finals (Festival) Dec. 2 Chambers Bay University Place WA Monday, Nov. 21 | 11 a.m. ET NCAA.com press release 2022-23 DII Women's Cross Country Finals (Festival) Dec. 2 Chambers Bay University Place WA Monday, Nov. 21 | 11 a.m. ET NCAA.com press release 2022-23 DI Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 9-11 WakeMed Soccer Park Cary NC Monday, Nov. 12 | 1 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 DI Women's Volleyball Finals Dec. 15-17 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha NE Sunday, Nov. 27 | 7:30 p.m. ET ESPNU 2022-23 DIII Football Finals Dec. 16 Navy Marine Corps Stadium Annapolis MD Sunday, Nov. 13 | 5:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 DII Football Finals Dec. 17 McKinney ISD Stadium McKinney TX Sunday, Nov. 13 | 5 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream 2022-23 DI Football Finals (FCS) Jan. 8, 2023 Toyota Stadium Frisco TX Sunday, Nov. 20 | 12:30 p.m. ET ESPNU NCAA Division I board adopts changes to transfer rules The Division I board also adopts new, more specific standards for immediate eligibility waivers. READ MORE The origins of Title IX: How the landmark legislation got its start 50 years ago A look back at how Sen. Birch Bayh helped the landmark legislation get its start 50 years ago. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DI men's lacrosse bracket announced The teams for the 2022 DI men's lacrosse national championship were revealed on Sunday. The opening round for the tournament begins on May 11, followed by the first round beginning on May 14. READ MORE