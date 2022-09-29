NCAA.com | October 3, 2022 Hurricane Ian: College sports schedule tracker, latest updates NOAA Share (Last updated at 4:29 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 30) The Howard at Norfolk State women's volleyball game has been postponed. There has not been a makeup date announced. The SMU at UCF football game will now be played Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. ET. 🚨 Wednesday Knight AACtion 🚨Due to conditions created by Hurricane Ian, our game vs SMU has officially been moved to Wednesday at 7PM📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/R5TMPmVhZU— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 30, 2022 The South Carolina State at South Carolina football game was moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET. Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, our game against SC State has been moved to Thursday at 7:00PM. More info: https://t.co/q6esABlWo9 pic.twitter.com/1OizoYoEBQ— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 27, 2022 The North Carolina men's soccer team's home game against Clemson moved from Friday to 7 p.m. Monday. The North Carolina Central at Campbell football game will now be played at 12 p.m. Saturday instead of 6 p.m. Saturday's Chattanooga-East Tennessee State football game in Johnson City, Tennessee is now at 3 p.m. ET. The game will remain on ESPN+. The UCF vs. Cincinnati women's soccer game has been moved to Oct. 13 The UCF vs. FAU men's soccer game has been rescheduled to Oct. 1 UCF vs. Tulsa women's volleyball match has been moved up to Sept. 30 at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas, on ESPN+ UCF vs. Wichita State women's volleyball game has been moved to Oct. 2 at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas, on ESPN+ The Georgia vs. Alabama women's soccer game has been moved to 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 29. It can be streamed on SEC Network+. The Jacksonville's women's soccer game vs. Jacksonville state has been postponed to a future date. The Stetson vs. San Diego football game (FCS) has been canceled. Back-to-back FGCU vs. Stetson women's volleyball matches have been postponed FGCU vs. Bellarmine men's soccer game has been pushed to Oct. 2 The FGCU vs. Stetson women's soccer game has been postponed to a future date The Virginia vs. Duke women's soccer game has been pushed to Oct. 2 Due to circumstances caused by Hurricane Ian, the Stetson-San Diego PFL game, Saturday, has been canceled. Our thoughts go out to the Stetson and DeLand communities as they prepare for Hurricane Ian. #FCS pic.twitter.com/lIN3s9nL3u — Pioneer Football (@PFLNews) September 27, 2022 North Florida, Florida A&M women's volleyball postponed Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday's match at Florida A&M has been postponed. 📰: https://t.co/Z91gm7yXtc pic.twitter.com/k1ZiTFXqWI— UNF Volleyball (@OspreyVB) September 27, 2022 North Florida and Kennesaw State women's soccer postponed 🚨SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨Due to expected inclement weather from Hurricane Ian and the subsequent campus closure later this week, Thursday's match vs. Kennesaw State has been postponed. There is currently no alteration of the match against Jacksonville State slated for Sunday.— UNF Women’s Soccer (@OspreyWSOC) September 27, 2022 North Florida also announced its swimming home-opening weekend is postponed to Oct. 7 and will be a one-day event. The men's tennis' Gridiron Classic tournament has been pushed to a future date. Women's tennis will not attend pre-qualifying rounds of ITA All-Americans. Eastern Washington vs. Florida football is moved to Sunday Due to Hurricane Ian, our game vs. Eastern Washington has been re-scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd at noon.All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Sunday. Read more here: https://t.co/Ofn0cs4Dgo pic.twitter.com/J4vRd8YiTR— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 27, 2022 The Gators also announced the women's soccer game vs. South Carolina will be moved up to Thursday 7 p.m. ET. The Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina football game has moved to a 7 p.m. ET. The East Carolina vs. South Florida football game moved to Boca Raton Bulls vs. Pirates moved to Boca RatonKickoff: Saturday • 2:30 p.m. • ESPN+Ticket & Attendance information to followDetails: https://t.co/gIh2RNY7Wa#US2F🤘 pic.twitter.com/FqGk8EWsGL— USF Football (@USFFootball) September 27, 2022 More from South Florida: The USF volleyball team's matches Friday and Sunday will not be played in Tampa. The team will depart the Bay area and practice with the hope of competition in Orlando. Officials are continuing to confirm if the scheduled opponents are able to travel to the region for weekend competition. Details will be announced when available. The USF men's soccer team's scheduled game Friday at Charlotte has been postponed. The USF cross country team was scheduled to compete at the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pa. on Friday, but USF has canceled the Bulls participation in that event due to the storm's impacts on travel. The USF women's golf team and the USF men's golf team will compete in their regularly scheduled tournaments in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Evanston, Illinois.