Hurricane Ian: College sports schedule tracker, latest updates

(Last updated at 4:29 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 30)

The Howard at Norfolk State women's volleyball game has been postponed. There has not been a makeup date announced.

The SMU at UCF football game will now be played Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. ET.

Due to circumstances caused by Hurricane Ian, the Stetson-San Diego PFL game, Saturday, has been canceled.



North Florida, Florida A&M women's volleyball postponed

Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday's match at Florida A&M has been postponed.



North Florida and Kennesaw State women's soccer postponed

North Florida also announced its swimming home-opening weekend is postponed to Oct. 7 and will be a one-day event.

The men's tennis' Gridiron Classic tournament has been pushed to a future date.

Women's tennis will not attend pre-qualifying rounds of ITA All-Americans.



Eastern Washington vs. Florida football is moved to Sunday

The Gators also announced the women's soccer game vs. South Carolina will be moved up to Thursday 7 p.m. ET.

The Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina football game has moved to a 7 p.m. ET.

The East Carolina vs. South Florida football game moved to Boca Raton

