NCAA.com | October 3, 2022

Hurricane Ian: College sports schedule tracker, latest updates

NOAA Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida.

(Last updated at 4:29 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 30

  • North Florida, Florida A&M women's volleyball postponed
  • North Florida and Kennesaw State women's soccer postponed
  • North Florida also announced its swimming home-opening weekend is postponed to Oct. 7 and will be a one-day event. 
  • The men's tennis' Gridiron Classic tournament has been pushed to a future date. 
  • Women's tennis will not attend pre-qualifying rounds of ITA All-Americans.
     
  • Eastern Washington vs. Florida football is moved to Sunday
  • The East Carolina vs. South Florida football game moved to Boca Raton

More from South Florida:

  • The USF volleyball team's matches Friday and Sunday will not be played in Tampa. The team will depart the Bay area and practice with the hope of competition in Orlando. Officials are continuing to confirm if the scheduled opponents are able to travel to the region for weekend competition. Details will be announced when available.
  • The USF men's soccer team's scheduled game Friday at Charlotte has been postponed.
  • The USF cross country team was scheduled to compete at the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pa. on Friday, but USF has canceled the Bulls participation in that event due to the storm's impacts on travel.
  • The USF women's golf team and the USF men's golf team will compete in their regularly scheduled tournaments in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Evanston, Illinois.

