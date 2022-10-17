TRENDING:

ncaa-d1 flag

NCAA.com | October 17, 2022

2022 NCAA fall sports championship schedule

North Dakota State dominates Montana State, secures 9th FCS title

The start of a new school year means fall sports are here. That also means a new season of NCAA champions will be crowned.

Here is the schedule for the the 2022 NCAA fall championships in DI, DII and DIII sports.

(All dates and times subject to change. Check NCAA.com/tickets for latest ticketing information and schedules. Scroll to the right to see the complete table.)

Championship Date(s) Facility City State Selection show date | Time Selection show Source
2022-23 DIII Women's Volleyball Finals Nov. 16-19 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh PA Monday, Nov. 7 | 12:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 DI Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds Nov. 18-20 University of Connecticut - Sherman Complex Storrs CT Sunday, Nov. 6 | 10 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 DIII Women's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 Forest Akers Lansing MI Sunday, Nov. 13 | 3 p.m. ET NCAA.com press release
2022-23 DIII Men's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 Forest Akers Lansing MI Sunday, Nov. 13 | 3 p.m. ET NCAA.com press release
2022-23 DI Men's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 OSU Cross Country Course Stillwater OK Saturday, Nov. 12 | 5 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 DI Women's Cross Country Finals Nov. 19 OSU Cross Country Course Stillwater OK Saturday, Nov. 12 | 5 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 DIII Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds Nov. 19-20 Richard Wacker Field Glassboro NJ Sunday, Nov. 6 | 10:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 DII Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Interbay Soccer Stadium Seattle WA Monday, Nov. 7 | 6 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 DII Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Interbay Soccer Stadium Seattle WA Monday, Nov. 7 | 6:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 DII Women's Volleyball Finals (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Royal Brougham Pavilion Seattle WA Sunday, Nov. 13 | 10 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 DII Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds (Festival) Dec. 1-3 Renton Memorial Stadium Renton WA Monday, Nov. 21 | 3 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 DI Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 2-5 WakeMed Soccer Park Cary NC Monday. Nov. 7 | 3:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 DIII Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 2-3 Kerr Stadium Salem VA Monday, Nov. 7 | 1:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 DIII Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 2-3 Kerr Stadium Salem VA Monday, Nov. 7 | 1 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Finals Dec. 3-4 Spieker Aquatics Complex Berkeley CA Sunday, Nov. 20 | 12 a.m. ET NCAA.com press release
2022-23 DII Men's Cross Country Finals (Festival) Dec. 2 Chambers Creek Regional Park University Place WA Monday, Nov. 21 | 5 p.m. ET NCAA.com press release
2022-23 DII Women's Cross Country Finals (Festival) Dec. 2 Chambers Creek Regional Park University Place WA Monday, Nov. 21 | 5 p.m. ET NCAA.com press release
2022-23 DI Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Dec. 9-12  WakeMed Soccer Park Cary NC Monday, Nov. 12 | 1 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 DI Women's Volleyball Finals Dec. 15-17 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha NE Sunday, Nov. 27 | 7:30 p.m. ET ESPNU
2022-23 DIII Football Finals Dec. 16 Navy Marine Corps Stadium Annapolis MD Sunday, Nov. 13 | 5:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 DII Football Finals Dec. 17 McKinney ISD Stadium McKinney TX Sunday, Nov. 13 | 5 p.m. ET NCAA.com live stream
2022-23 DI Football Finals (FCS) Jan. 8, 2023 Toyota Stadium Frisco TX Sunday, Nov. 20 | 12:30 p.m. ET ESPNU

