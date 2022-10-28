TRENDING 📈

NCAA.com | October 28, 2022

Future NCAA DI Championship sites through 2026

The NCAA has selected host sites for finals of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III. The Final Four sites for 2023-26 have also been announced. Here are the selections for Division I:

Date Championship City State Venue
Nov. 18-20, 2022 DI Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds Storrs CT University of Connecticut - Sherman Complex
Nov. 19, 2022 DI Men's Cross Country Finals Stillwater OK OSU Cross Country Course
Nov. 19, 2022 DI Women's Cross Country Finals Stillwater OK OSU Cross Country Course
Dec. 2-5, 2022 DI Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Cary NC WakeMed Soccer Park
Dec. 2-3, 2022 National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Finals Berkley CA Spieker Aquatics Complex
Dec. 2, 2022 DI Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Cary NC WakeMed Soccer Park
Dec. 15-17, 2022 DI Women's Volleyball Finals Omaha NE CHI Health Center Omaha
Jan. 8, 2023 DI Football Finals (FCS) Frisco TX Toyota Stadium
April 1-3, 2023 DI M Basketball Final Four Houston TX NRG Stadium
April 6-8, 2024 DI M Basketball Final Four Phoenix AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
April 5-7, 2025 DI M Basketball Final Four San Antonio TX Alamodome
April 4-6, 2026 DI M Basketball Final Four Indianapolis IN Lucas Oil Stadium

