NCAA.com | October 28, 2022 Future NCAA DI Championship sites through 2026 Share The NCAA has selected host sites for finals of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III. The Final Four sites for 2023-26 have also been announced. Here are the selections for Division I: Date Championship City State Venue Nov. 18-20, 2022 DI Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds Storrs CT University of Connecticut - Sherman Complex Nov. 19, 2022 DI Men's Cross Country Finals Stillwater OK OSU Cross Country Course Nov. 19, 2022 DI Women's Cross Country Finals Stillwater OK OSU Cross Country Course Dec. 2-5, 2022 DI Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Cary NC WakeMed Soccer Park Dec. 2-3, 2022 National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Finals Berkley CA Spieker Aquatics Complex Dec. 2, 2022 DI Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds Cary NC WakeMed Soccer Park Dec. 15-17, 2022 DI Women's Volleyball Finals Omaha NE CHI Health Center Omaha Jan. 8, 2023 DI Football Finals (FCS) Frisco TX Toyota Stadium April 1-3, 2023 DI M Basketball Final Four Houston TX NRG Stadium April 6-8, 2024 DI M Basketball Final Four Phoenix AZ University of Phoenix Stadium April 5-7, 2025 DI M Basketball Final Four San Antonio TX Alamodome April 4-6, 2026 DI M Basketball Final Four Indianapolis IN Lucas Oil Stadium Georgia stifles Tennessee in battle of FBS unbeatens The Georgia defense quieted the nation's most prolific offense. The Georgia offense was explosive at times and extremely efficient at others. And at the end, amid a roaring and raucous atmosphere Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium, the Bulldogs walked off of Dooley Field still undefeated. READ MORE 2022 NCAA fall sports championship schedule Here is the 2022 NCAA fall sports championships schedule, including the dates and locations for DI, DII and DIII championships. READ MORE Hurricane Ian: College sports schedule tracker Postponements, schedule changes and cancellations caused by Hurricane Ian across college sports, including football, women's volleyball, soccer, field hockey and cross country. READ MORE