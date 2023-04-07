2023 NCAA spring sports championship schedule

Here is the schedule for the the 2023 NCAA spring championships in DI, DII and DIII sports.
(All dates and times subject to change. Check NCAA.com/tickets for latest ticketing information and schedules. Scroll to the right to see the complete table.)
|Championship
|Date(s)
|Facility
|City
|State
|Selection date | time
|Selection source
|DI baseball
|June 16-26
|Charles Schwab Field Omaha
|Omaha
|NE
|Monday, May 29 | Noon ET
|ESPN2
|DII baseball
|June 3-10
|USA Baseball National Training Complex
|Cary
|NC
|Sunday, May 14 | 10 p.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DIII baseball
|June 2-8
|Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|Monday, May 15 | Noon ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DI men's golf
|May 26-31
|Grayhawk Golf Club
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|Wednesday, May 3 | 1 p.m. ET
|Golf Channel
|DII men's golf
|May 22-26
|Avalon Lakes Country Club
|Warren
|OH
|Friday, April 28
|NCAA.com press release
|DIII men's golf
|May 16-19
|Keene Trace
|Nicholasville
|KY
|Monday, May 8
|NCAA.com press release
|DI women's golf
|May 19-24
|Grayhawk Golf Club
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|Wednesday, April 26 | 1 p.m. ET
|Golf Channel
|DII women's golf
|May 16-20
|Fox Run Golf Course
|Eureka
|MO
|Monday, May 1
|NCAA.com press release
|DIII women's golf
|May 9-12
|Mission Inn Resort and Club
|Howey-in-the-Hills
|FL
|Monday, May 1
|NCAA.com press release
|DI men's lacrosse
|May 27-29
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Sunday, May 7 | 9:30 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
|DII men's lacrosse
|May 28
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Sunday, May 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET`
|NCAA.com selection show
|DIII men's lacrosse
|May 28
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Sunday, May 7 | 9 p.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DI women's lacrosse
|May 26 & 28
|WakeMed Soccer Park
|Cary
|NC
|Sunday, May 7 | 9 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
|DII women's lacrosse
|May 19-21
|Key Stadium
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Sunday, May 7 | 8:30 p.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DIII women's lacrosse
|May 26-28
|Kerr Stadium
|Salem
|VA
|Monday, May 8 | 10:30 a.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DI rowing
|May 26-28
|Camden County Boathouse
|Pennsauken
|NJ
|Tuesday, May 16 | 5 p.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DII rowing
|May 26-27
|Camden County Boathouse
|Pennsauken
|NJ
|Monday, May 15 | 5 p.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DIII rowing
|May 26-27
|Camden County Boathouse
|Pennsauken
|NJ
|Tuesday, May 9 | 5 p.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DI softball
|June 1-9
|USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|Sunday, May 14 | 7 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
|DII softball
|May 25-31
|Frost Stadium at Warner Park
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Monday, May 8 | 10 a.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DIII softball
|June 1-7
|Taylor Field
|Marshall
|TX
|Monday, May 15 | 1 p.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DI men's tennis (teams)
|May 17-27
|USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center)
|Orlando
|FL
|Monday, May 1 | 6:30 p.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DI men's tennis (individuals)
|May 17-27
|USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center)
|Orlando
|FL
|Tuesday, May 2
|NCAA.com press release
|DII men's tennis
|May 11-16
|USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center)
|Orlando
|FL
|Monday, April 24 | 8 p.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DIII men's tennis (teams)
|May 13-21
|USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center)
|Orlando
|FL
|Monday, May 1 | 12:30 p.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DIII men's tennis (individuals)
|May 13-21
|USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center)
|Orlando
|FL
|Wednesday, May 3
|NCAA.com press release
|DI women's tennis (teams)
|May 17-27
|USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center)
|Orlando
|FL
|Monday, May 1 | 6 p.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DI women's tennis (individuals)
|May 17-27
|USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center)
|Orlando
|FL
|Tuesday, May 2
|NCAA.com press release
|DII women's tennis
|May 11-16
|USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center)
|Orlando
|FL
|Monday, April 24 | 8:30 p.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DIII women's tennis (teams)
|May 14-22
|USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center)
|Orlando
|FL
|Monday, May 1 | Noon ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|DIII women's tennis (individuals)
|May 14-22
|USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center)
|Orlando
|FL
|Wednesday, May 3
|NCAA.com press release
|DI outdoor track & field (prelim)
|June 7-10
|Mike A. Myers Stadium
|Austin
|TX
|Thursday, May 18
|NCAA.com press release
|DII outdoor track & field
|May 25-27
|CSU Pueblo Thunderbowl
|Pueblo
|CO
|Tuesday, May 16
|NCAA.com press release
|DIII outdoor track & field
|May 25-28
|Polisseni Track and Field Complex
|Rochester
|NY
|Saturday, May 21
|NCAA.com press release
|DIII men's volleyball
|April 28-30
|Owings Mills Gymnasium
|Owings Mills
|MD
|Monday, April 17 | 10 a.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|NC men's volleyball
|May 4-6
|EagleBank Arena
|Fairfax
|VA
|Sunday, April 23 | 1 p.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|NC beach volleyball
|May 5-7
|Gulf Shores Public Beach
|Gulf Shores
|AL
|Sunday, April 30 | 11 a.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show
|NC women's water polo
|May 12-14
|Douglass M. Eberhardt Aquatics Center
|Stockton
|CA
|Monday, May 1 | 8 p.m. ET
|NCAA.com selection show