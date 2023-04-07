TRENDING:

🥎 Player of the year finalists

📊 Latest DI softball rankings

💪 Top freshmen in women's track & field

🏃 Bowerman watch list updated
ncaa-d1 flag

NCAA.com | April 7, 2023

2023 NCAA spring sports championship schedule

Watch the final out from Oklahoma softball's 2022 WCWS title

Here is the schedule for the the 2023 NCAA spring championships in DI, DII and DIII sports.

(All dates and times subject to change. Check NCAA.com/tickets for latest ticketing information and schedules. Scroll to the right to see the complete table.)

Championship Date(s) Facility City State Selection date | time Selection source
DI baseball June 16-26 Charles Schwab Field Omaha Omaha NE Monday, May 29 | Noon ET ESPN2
DII baseball June 3-10 USA Baseball National Training Complex Cary NC Sunday, May 14 | 10 p.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
DIII baseball June 2-8 Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Cedar Rapids IA Monday, May 15 | Noon ET NCAA.com selection show
DI men's golf May 26-31 Grayhawk Golf Club Scottsdale AZ Wednesday, May 3 | 1 p.m. ET Golf Channel
DII men's golf May 22-26 Avalon Lakes Country Club Warren OH Friday, April 28 NCAA.com press release
DIII men's golf May 16-19 Keene Trace Nicholasville KY Monday, May 8 NCAA.com press release
DI women's golf May 19-24 Grayhawk Golf Club Scottsdale AZ Wednesday, April 26 | 1 p.m. ET Golf Channel
DII women's golf May 16-20 Fox Run Golf Course Eureka MO Monday, May 1 NCAA.com press release
DIII women's golf May 9-12 Mission Inn Resort and Club Howey-in-the-Hills FL Monday, May 1 NCAA.com press release
DI men's lacrosse May 27-29 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia PA Sunday, May 7 | 9:30 p.m. ET ESPNU
DII men's lacrosse May 28 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia PA Sunday, May 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET` NCAA.com selection show
DIII men's lacrosse May 28 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia PA Sunday, May 7 | 9 p.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
DI women's lacrosse May 26 & 28 WakeMed Soccer Park Cary NC Sunday, May 7 | 9 p.m. ET ESPNU
DII women's lacrosse May 19-21 Key Stadium Indianapolis IN Sunday, May 7 | 8:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
DIII women's lacrosse May 26-28 Kerr Stadium Salem VA Monday, May 8 | 10:30 a.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
DI rowing May 26-28 Camden County Boathouse Pennsauken NJ Tuesday, May 16 | 5 p.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
DII rowing May 26-27 Camden County Boathouse Pennsauken NJ Monday, May 15 | 5 p.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
DIII rowing May 26-27 Camden County Boathouse Pennsauken NJ Tuesday, May 9 | 5 p.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
DI softball June 1-9 USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Oklahoma City OK Sunday, May 14 | 7 p.m. ET ESPN2
DII softball May 25-31 Frost Stadium at Warner Park Chattanooga TN Monday, May 8 | 10 a.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
DIII softball June 1-7 Taylor Field Marshall TX Monday, May 15 | 1 p.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
DI men's tennis (teams) May 17-27 USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) Orlando FL Monday, May 1 | 6:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
DI men's tennis (individuals) May 17-27 USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) Orlando FL Tuesday, May 2 NCAA.com press release
DII men's tennis May 11-16 USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) Orlando FL Monday, April 24 | 8 p.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
DIII men's tennis (teams) May 13-21 USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) Orlando FL Monday, May 1 | 12:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
DIII men's tennis (individuals) May 13-21 USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) Orlando FL Wednesday, May 3 NCAA.com press release
DI women's tennis (teams) May 17-27 USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) Orlando FL Monday, May 1 | 6 p.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
DI women's tennis (individuals) May 17-27 USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) Orlando FL Tuesday, May 2 NCAA.com press release
DII women's tennis May 11-16 USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) Orlando FL Monday, April 24 | 8:30 p.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
DIII women's tennis (teams) May 14-22 USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) Orlando FL Monday, May 1 | Noon ET NCAA.com selection show
DIII women's tennis (individuals) May 14-22 USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) Orlando FL Wednesday, May 3 NCAA.com press release
DI outdoor track & field (prelim) June 7-10 Mike A. Myers Stadium Austin TX Thursday, May 18 NCAA.com press release
DII outdoor track & field May 25-27 CSU Pueblo Thunderbowl Pueblo CO Tuesday, May 16 NCAA.com press release
DIII outdoor track & field May 25-28 Polisseni Track and Field Complex Rochester NY Saturday, May 21 NCAA.com press release
DIII men's volleyball April 28-30 Owings Mills Gymnasium Owings Mills MD Monday, April 17 | 10 a.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
NC men's volleyball May 4-6 EagleBank Arena Fairfax VA Sunday, April 23 | 1 p.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
NC beach volleyball May 5-7 Gulf Shores Public Beach Gulf Shores AL Sunday, April 30 | 11 a.m. ET NCAA.com selection show
NC women's water polo May 12-14 Douglass M. Eberhardt Aquatics Center Stockton CA Monday, May 1 | 8 p.m. ET NCAA.com selection show

How the NCAA DII men’s basketball tournament works: History, important dates, and FAQs

The 64-team DII men's basketball tournament concludes the basketball season every March. Here's everything you need to know about how it works, how the selections are made and the history of the DII men's basketball championship.
READ MORE

NCAA Division I Council modernizes rules for coaching limits

The Division I Council took steps to modernize a number of rules Wednesday, including approving adjustments to transfer waiver guidelines, modifying personnel rules across several sports and formally eliminating the requirement for standardized test scores in initial eligibility. The Council met as part of the 2023 NCAA Convention in San Antonio.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA winter sports championship schedule

Here is the 2023 NCAA winter sports championships schedule, including the dates and locations for DI, DII and DIII championships.
READ MORE