These are the upcoming can't-miss NCAA games and events across all sports

With 90 NCAA championships, it's hard to keep up with everything going on. To help out, here's a list of upcoming events you'll want to watch or keep an eye on. This article will be updated throughout the year as rankings change and teams rise or fall, from women's volleyball in August through baseball in the spring.

Thursday, Aug. 17

DI women's soccer season starts

The new season doesn't waste time in giving us appointment viewing. We've got Clemson-South Carolina (7 p.m.), North Carolina-Penn State (8 p.m.), Florida State-Texas A&M (8 p.m.) and defending champ UCLA meeting Georgia (10 p.m.), among other games.

Friday, Aug. 18

Field hockey: North Carolina at Wake Forest, 12 p.m. ET

North Carolina field hockey isn't just the defending champ coming off an undefeated season. The 10-time title winners will have a new head coach — Erin Matson, who just played on the 2022 championship team. A December 2022 grad, Matson follows Karen Shelton, who led UNC for 42 years and was just 23 years old herself when she took over in 1981.

As a player, Matson became the all-time leading scorer in ACC and NCAA tournament history and won the Honda Sport Award for field hockey three times — only the second player to do that. The first? Karen Shelton. After winning four national titles as a player, Matson will try to keep the dynasty chugging along as a coach.

Thursday, Aug. 24

DI men's soccer season gets underway

Another fall sports season kicks off in August, as 2022 runner-up Indiana travels to Notre Dame at 8 p.m. for one of the games on opening night. Also look out for Stanford against Men's College Cup semifinalist Creighton, Kentucky vs. Florida Gulf Coast at 7:30 p.m. and Washington facing South Florida (10:30 p.m.).

LOOKING BACK: Syracuse beats Indiana for 2022 title on PKs

Friday, Aug. 25

DI women's volleyball's new season begins

The fun starts right away, as some of the likely top-contending teams have fun matches planned. Texas will be at Long Beach State to open its title defense. Runner-up Louisville, meanwhile, will be home against Troy. Other notable matches across the country: BYU vs. Pitt in Missoula, Montana and Penn State against Florida in Tampa.

2023 TOURNAMENT: DI women's volleyball championship will be on ABC

Saturday, Aug. 26

FBS season kicks off with Notre Dame vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland | 2:30 p.m. on NBC

The college football season kicks off from Ireland, starting what's known as "Week 0," when there are a handful of games instead of the usually stacked schedule. There are seven FBS games this Saturday, with three more FCS vs. FCS games also set. That includes Jackson State vs. South Carolina State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff (7:30 p.m. on ABC).

Over in Dublin, the Fighting Irish regrouped after a slow start to 2022 by going 9-4 with a Gator Bowl win. Navy, however, will have a new coach. After 15 seasons led by Ken Niumatalolo, former DC Brian Newberry steps in. The Irish and Midshipmen last played in Dublin in 2012, when Notre Dame won 50-10.

BRAGGING RIGHTS: College football teams with the most national titles

Wednesday, Aug. 30

"Volleyball Day in Nebraska" — Nebraska vs. Omaha at 8 p.m.

Around 82,900 tickets have been claimed for the historic volleyball doubleheader to be played at Memorial Stadium, home of the football team.

The Huskers will play Omaha at 8 p.m., with Nebraska-Kearny playing Wayne State in an exhibition at 5:30 p.m. The ticket number would shatter the current record for an NCAA volleyball match: 18,755 (Nebraska vs. Wisconsin on Dec. 18, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio). As Nebraska notes, the record attendance for any women's sporting event in the USA was 90,185 for USA's win against China to win the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup.