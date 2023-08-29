These are the upcoming can't-miss NCAA games and events across all sports

With 90 NCAA championships, it's hard to keep up with everything going on. To help out, here's a list of upcoming events you'll want to watch or keep an eye on. This article will be updated throughout the year as rankings change and teams rise or fall, from women's volleyball in August through baseball in the spring.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

More than 82,900 tickets have been claimed for the historic volleyball doubleheader to be played at Memorial Stadium, home of the football team.

The Huskers will play Omaha at 8 p.m., with Nebraska-Kearny playing Wayne State in a DII exhibition match at 5:30 p.m. The ticket number would shatter the current record for an NCAA volleyball match: 18,755 (Nebraska vs. Wisconsin on Dec. 18, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio). As Nebraska notes, the record attendance for any women's sporting event in the United States was 90,185 for USA's win against China to win the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Thursday, Aug. 31

There's a new top-ranked team in college volleyball. On the opening day of the season, Long Beach State shocked defending national champion Texas. That helped Wisconsin jump to the top of the polls. But the Badgers will have two major road tests to stay there when they visit Arkansas on consecutive nights. Wednesday's match is on the SEC Network, while you can watch the Thursday match on ESPNU.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Wisconsin volleyball isn't the only No. 1 team faced with a tough task on Thursday. UCLA women's soccer must go to Provo, Utah to face off against a top-10 BYU team that has outscored its first four foes 13 to 4.

Saturday, Sept. 2

College football — First full slate of the college football season

We had "Week 0" last week to close out August, so college football is back. But this day will mark the return of the typical college football Saturday. That means watching games like No. 17 TCU face Deion Sanders in his Colorado debut, No. 3 Ohio State visiting Indiana, No. 1 Georgia opening its season against UT Martin and No. 4 Alabama facing Middle Tennessee. Follow all the action here.

Sunday, Sept. 3

After a busy day on Saturday, get some rest that evening before the first top-10 showdown of the season. Last season, the Seminoles won a thriller by blocking the extra point for a 24-23 win. Neither team was ranked at the time, but both programs ended up posting 10-win seasons and now open 2023 ranked in the top 10. It may be Labor Day weekend, but it's clear the College Football Playoff race is already here.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Not only are these two rivals, but there's a chance this becomes a top-10 meeting when they take the field. The Wildcats have beaten the Cardinals three seasons in a row, the most recent a 3-2 triumph in 2022. Louisville scored first, but UK rallied for the rivalry win.