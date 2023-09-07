WEEK 2 FOOTBALL

🤔 What to know for this week

📺 TV schedule

👀 Latest AP Top 25 poll

7 p.m. ET

Alabama vs. Texas

🏈 Schools with the most active NFL players
ncaa-d1 flag

NCAA.com | September 7, 2023

These are the upcoming can't-miss NCAA games and events across all sports

Emotional John Cook on breaking world record at Volleyball Day in Nebraska

With 90 NCAA championships, it's hard to keep up with everything going on. To help out, here's a list of upcoming events you'll want to watch or keep an eye on. This article will be updated throughout the year as rankings change and teams rise or fall, from women's volleyball in August through baseball in the spring.

BRAGGING RIGHTS: College football teams with the most national titles

Saturday, Sept. 9

Welcome to No. 1! BYU women's soccer is ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time, making the jump in part because of a thrilling 3-1 win against UCLA — the previous top-ranked team and the defending national champion. The Cougars' first-ever game as No. 1? It's on the road against rival Utah.

Week 2 has delivered two great options to make up your Saturday night. So get two screens ready. In FCS, South Dakota State would cement itself as a strong repeat contender should the Jackrabbits top Montana State. Over in FBS, we have our second top-10 game of the season. Last year, Alabama escaped the Longhorns, but can Texas stun the Tide in Tuscaloosa?

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College volleyball doesn't get much better than when these two powers meet. The Cardinal are 12-6 against the Huskers, including a four-set win last season. This could be yet another top-10 match between the two programs.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Make time for any or all three of these matches if you can. The No. 1 ranking could be on the line, especially with the Badgers traveling to surging Florida for a key nonconference match.

2023 NCAA fall sports championship schedule

Here is the schedule for the the 2023 NCAA fall championships in DI, DII, DIII and National Collegiate sports.
READ MORE

College football history: Notable firsts and milestones

Here is a quick guide to some of college football's most notable firsts and historic moments, including the first game, first game shown on television, first use of instant replay, first Heisman Trophy winner and more.
READ MORE

The year that was: A look back at NCAA Division II national champions

Ferris State repeats in DII football and a pair of legendary head coaches finally got over the national championship drought. Here's a look back at the 2022-23 NCAA DII sports national champions.
READ MORE