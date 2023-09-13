These are the upcoming can't-miss NCAA games and events across all sports

With 90 NCAA championships, it's hard to keep up with everything going on. To help out, here's a list of upcoming events you'll want to watch or keep an eye on. This article will be updated throughout the year as rankings change and teams rise or fall, from women's volleyball in August through baseball in the spring.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Week 3 of college football

Though there are no ranked vs. ranked games, most top 25 teams hit the field on Saturday. That includes No. 1 Georgia beginning SEC play against South Carolina and No. 11 Tennessee visiting rival Florida. Find all scores and stats here.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Make time for any or all three of these matches if you can. The No. 1 ranking could be on the line, especially with the Badgers traveling to surging Florida for a key nonconference match. But Louisville and Nebraska also have opportunities for statement wins on a day where seven of the top-10 teams play.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Women's hockey season begins

College hockey is back, as Saturday marks the first day of the regular season. Title hopeful Northeastern is among the teams on ice, playing at home against Penn State at 3 p.m. ET. You can also click or tap here for preseason Power 5 rankings.

Sunday, Sept. 24

It doesn't get much better in college soccer than UNC facing Florida State. Not only are the two battling for first in the ACC, but this is looking like a top-5 matchup in Chapel Hill.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Men's hockey season begins

A few weeks after the women start things, NCAA men's hockey gets underway on a Saturday night. Quinnipiac is the defending national champion, as the Bobcats beat Minnesota in OT last season.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Women's basketball — "Crossover at Kinnick" at 4 p.m.

Less than two months after Nebraska women's volleyball broke the world record for attendance at a women's sporting event, we have another special outing at a football stadium. This time it'll be Caitlin Clark and Iowa women's basketball meeting DePaul in an exhibition game at Kinnick Stadium. More info here, including the stadium layout.