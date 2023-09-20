These are the upcoming can't-miss NCAA games and events across all sports

With 90 NCAA championships, it's hard to keep up with everything going on. To help out, here's a list of upcoming events you'll want to watch or keep an eye on. This article will be updated throughout the year as rankings change and teams rise or fall, from women's volleyball in August through baseball in the spring.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

The top-ranked Badgers keep winning, though they've come close to sustaining a loss. Wisconsin has five-set wins against Arkansas, Tennessee and Florida, with the win at Florida coming in a hostile environment. Now Wisconsin is in the early stages of Big Ten play.

BRAGGING RIGHTS: College football teams with the most national titles

Friday, Sept. 29

Undefeated Nebraska keeps winning and is behind only fellow Big Ten power Wisconsin for the top spot in the AVCA rankings. But can the Huskers escape ranked Purdue? Over in California, No. 3 Stanford faces 14-0 Arizona State — now ranked at No. 25. The Sun Devils are hitting .343 this season but now get a huge test in their first match as a ranked team since 2018.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Men's hockey season begins

A few weeks after the women start things, NCAA men's hockey gets underway on a Saturday night. Quinnipiac is the defending national champion, as the Bobcats beat Minnesota in OT last season.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Women's basketball — "Crossover at Kinnick" at 4 p.m.

Less than two months after Nebraska women's volleyball broke the world record for attendance at a women's sporting event, we have another special outing at a football stadium. This time it'll be Caitlin Clark and Iowa women's basketball meeting DePaul in an exhibition game at Kinnick Stadium. More info here, including the stadium layout.