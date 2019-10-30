NCAA Championships: Complete fall tournament guide

Welcome to your one-stop shop for the 2019 NCAA fall championships.
The fall championship season begins Sunday, Nov. 10, with the first two bracket reveals and NCAA selection shows on NCAA.com — Division I and Division III field hockey. The season concludes with the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 11, 2020. In total, there are 22 champions to be crowned in the next three months.
Follow along below for the latest news and schedule for every selection show and championship round.
This page will be updated daily throughout the 2019 NCAA fall championship season.
-
18 teams will make the field
-
single-elimination tournament
- 24 teams will make the field
- 17 will receive automatic berths
- single-elimination tournament
Monday, Nov. 11
- 64 teams will make the field
- 8 sites will host regional tournaments
- The winner of each regional tournament will advance to the championship site
- Those 8 teams will compete in a single-elimination format
- 64 teams will make the field
- 43 will receive automatic berths
- single-elimination tournament
- 64 teams will make the field
- 42 will receive automatic berths
- single-elimination tournament
- 6 teams will make the field
- teams will be seeded #1-6
- seeds #1 and #2 will have a first-round bye
- single-elimination tournament
- 64 teams will make the field
- 31 will receive automatic berths
- 33 will receive an at-large bid
- single-elimination tournament
- Teams and individuals must participate in their respective regional meet to qualify for the national championships
- The top teams and individuals from each region will qualify
- 34 teams and 24 individuals will advance to the finals
Saturday, Nov. 16
- 31 teams (made up of 5-7 participants) will make the field
- 18 will automatically qualify by finishing as one of the top-two teams in any of the nine regional races
- 13 will receive at-large bids
- 38 individuals per gender will make the field
- 36 will automatically qualify by being one of the top four regional finishers not on an advancing team
- 2 individuals will receive at-large bids
-
32 teams per gender will make the field
-
16 teams will automatically qualify
-
16 teams will receive an at-large bid
- 28 teams will make the field across four regions
- 4 teams (the top-ranked in each region) will receive a first-round bye
- single-elimination tournament
- 32 teams will make the field
- all will be selected by the Division III Football Committee
- single-elimination tournament
Monday, Nov. 18
- 48 teams will make the field
- 24 will automatically qualify
- 24 will receive at-large bids
- single-elimination tournament
- 56 teams will make the field
- single-elimination tournament
- 40 teams will make the field
- 30 teams will receive a first-round bye
- single-elimination tournament
The Division III women's volleyball quarterfinals will be played at U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Times are TBD. View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division I field hockey national semifinals are 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. ET at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Both games will stream live on NCAA.com. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division II field hockey national semifinals are 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET at Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville, Pennsylvania. Both games will stream live on NCAA.com. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division III field hockey national semifinals are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division III women's volleyball national championship is 7 p.m. ET at U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division I women's & men's cross country national championships are scheduled for 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. ET, respectively, at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. Buy tickets | Championship info | Stream live via FloTrack
The Division II men's & women's cross country national championships will be at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, California. Times are TBD. Buy tickets | Stream live via FloTrack
The Division III men's & women's cross country national championships are scheduled for 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. ET, respectively, at E.P Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville, Kentucky. Buy tickets | Stream live via FloTrack
- 4 teams will make the field
- single-elimination tournament
- 24 teams will make the field
- 10 will automatically qualify
- 14 will receive at-large bids
- single-elimination tournament
The Division I field hockey national championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The game will be streamed live on NCAA.com. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division II field hockey national championship game is 1 p.m. ET at Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville, Pennsylvania. The game will stream live on NCAA.com. Watch here. | View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division III field hockey national championship game is 1 p.m. ET at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets
- 64 teams will make the field
- single-elimination tournament
- 64 teams will make the field
- best-of-five set matches
- single-elimination tournament
The Division III women's soccer national semifinals are 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. ET at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina. View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division III men's soccer national semifinals are 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. ET at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division I women's soccer national semifinals are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California. The game will be televised on ESPNU. View the bracket | Event page | Buy tickets
The Division III women's soccer national championship is at 2:30 p.m. ET at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina. View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division III men's soccer national championship is at 7 p.m. ET at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina. View the bracket | Buy tickets
The NC men's water polo national semifinals are 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET at Chris Kjeldsen Aquatic Center in Stockton, California. Both games will stream live on NCAA.com. | Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division I women's soccer national championship is 5:30 p.m. ET at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California. The game will be televised on ESPNU. View the bracket | Event page | Buy tickets
The NC men's water polo national championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Chris Kjeldsen Aquatic Center in Stockton, California. The game will be streamed live on NCAA.com. | Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division II women's soccer national semifinals will be played at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Times are TBD. View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division II men's soccer national semifinals will be played at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Times are TBD. View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division II women's volleyball national quarterfinals will be played at Auraria Events Center in Denver, Colorado. Times are TBD. View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division I men's soccer national semifinals will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Times are TBD. Both games will be televised on ESPNU. View the bracket | Event page | Buy tickets
The Division II women's volleyball national semifinals will be played at Auraria Events Center in Denver, Colorado. Times are TBD. View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division II football national semifinals will be played at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas. Times are TBD. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN3. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division II women's soccer national championship game will be played at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Times are TBD View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division II men's soccer national championship game will be played at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Times are TBD. View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division II women's volleyball national championship game will be played at Auraria Events Center in Denver, Colorado. Times are TBD. View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division I men's soccer national championship game will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Times are TBD. The game will be televised on ESPNU. View the bracket | Event page | Buy tickets
The Division I women's volleyball national semifinals will be played at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Times are TBD. Both games will be televised (network TBD). View the bracket | Event page | Buy tickets
The Division III football national championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPNU and streamed live on WatchESPN. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets
The Division II football national championship is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPNU and streamed live on WatchESPN. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets
The FCS football national championship is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised on ABC. View the bracket | Event page | Buy tickets