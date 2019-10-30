NCAA Championships: Complete fall tournament guide

Saturday, Nov. 23

The Division III field hockey national semifinals are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets

The Division III women's volleyball national championship is 7 p.m. ET at U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets

The Division I women's & men's cross country national championships are scheduled for 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. ET, respectively, at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana. Buy tickets | Championship info | Stream live via FloTrack

The Division II men's & women's cross country national championships will be at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, California. Times are TBD. Buy tickets | Stream live via FloTrack

The Division III men's & women's cross country national championships are scheduled for 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. ET, respectively, at E.P Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville, Kentucky. Buy tickets | Stream live via FloTrack

Sunday, Nov. 24

Monday, Nov. 25

Sunday, Dec. 1

Division I women's volleyball selection show airs on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. ET. | Theselection show airs on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. ET. | View the bracket

Friday, Dec. 6

The Division III women's soccer national semifinals are 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. ET at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina. View the bracket | Buy tickets

The Division III men's soccer national semifinals are 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. ET at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets

The Division I women's soccer national semifinals are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California. The game will be televised on ESPNU. View the bracket | Event page | Buy tickets

Saturday, Dec. 7

The Division III women's soccer national championship is at 2:30 p.m. ET at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina. View the bracket | Buy tickets

The Division III men's soccer national championship is at 7 p.m. ET at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina. View the bracket | Buy tickets

The NC men's water polo national semifinals are 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET at Chris Kjeldsen Aquatic Center in Stockton, California. Both games will stream live on NCAA.com. | Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets

Sunday, Dec. 8

The Division I women's soccer national championship is 5:30 p.m. ET at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California. The game will be televised on ESPNU. View the bracket | Event page | Buy tickets

The NC men's water polo national championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Chris Kjeldsen Aquatic Center in Stockton, California. The game will be streamed live on NCAA.com. | Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets

Thursday, Dec. 12

The Division II women's soccer national semifinals will be played at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Times are TBD. View the bracket | Buy tickets

The Division II men's soccer national semifinals will be played at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Times are TBD. View the bracket | Buy tickets

The Division II women's volleyball national quarterfinals will be played at Auraria Events Center in Denver, Colorado. Times are TBD. View the bracket | Buy tickets

Friday, Dec. 13

The Division I men's soccer national semifinals will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Times are TBD. Both games will be televised on ESPNU. View the bracket | Event page | Buy tickets

The Division II women's volleyball national semifinals will be played at Auraria Events Center in Denver, Colorado. Times are TBD. View the bracket | Buy tickets

Saturday, Dec. 14

The Division II football national semifinals will be played at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas. Times are TBD. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN3. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets

The Division II women's soccer national championship game will be played at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Times are TBD View the bracket | Buy tickets

The Division II men's soccer national championship game will be played at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Times are TBD. View the bracket | Buy tickets

The Division II women's volleyball national championship game will be played at Auraria Events Center in Denver, Colorado. Times are TBD. View the bracket | Buy tickets

Monday, Dec. 15

The Division I men's soccer national championship game will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Times are TBD. The game will be televised on ESPNU. View the bracket | Event page | Buy tickets

Thursday, Dec. 19

The Division I women's volleyball national semifinals will be played at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Times are TBD. Both games will be televised (network TBD). View the bracket | Event page | Buy tickets

Friday, Dec. 20

The Division III football national championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPNU and streamed live on WatchESPN. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets

Saturday, Dec. 21

The Division II football national championship is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPNU and streamed live on WatchESPN. Watch here | View the bracket | Buy tickets

Saturday, Jan. 11

The FCS football national championship is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised on ABC. View the bracket | Event page | Buy tickets