TCU wins 2019 NCAA rifle national championship

TCU took home the 2019 national championship in NC rifle on Saturday with a final score of 4,699. West Virginia came in second, followed by Air Force, Murray State and Kentucky to round out the top 5.

It is the Horned Frogs' third national title in program history, and first since 2012. You can see the official results and scores here.

The 2019 NCAA rifle championship took place on March 8-9 at the WVU Coliseum on West Virginia’s campus in Morgantown, West Virginia.

A total of 48 competitors competed in the championships, with 40 competitors coming from the top eight teams selected. The remaining eight competitors were selected based on the scores submitted from the designated qualifier.

Team Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle):

Air Force

Alaska Fairbanks

Army West Point

Kentucky

Murray State

Navy

TCU

West Virginia

Individual and team competitions in smallbore three-position (60 shots) were held Friday, March 8, and individual and team competitions in air rifle (60 shots) were Saturday, March 9. The overall team champion was determined by combining the smallbore and air rifle team total scores into one aggregate score for each institution.

Individual Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position)

Brandon Bryer, Morehead State

Levi Clark, Memphis

Andre Gross, Akron

Mitchell Van Patten, Nevada

Individual Qualifiers (Air Rifle)

Rosemary Kramer, Georgia Southern

Alec Patajo, Nevada

Alexa Potts, Morehead State

Hanna Virga, Nebraska

