John Jay rifle captures 10th straight Big Apple championship in head coach Vince Maiorino's last collegiate match

On head coach Vince Maiorino's last match as a collegiate head coach, the rifle team won its 10th straight Big Apple Championship on Saturday at the Marksmanship Training Facility on the campus of John Jay College. The Bloodhounds cruised to a 2241-2097 victory over Maritime College. With the victory, John Jay improves to a perfect 4-0 in air rifle.





Junior Eliza Kotowska led the way for the Bloodhounds firing a match-high score of 569. Finishing in a close second was sophomore Michael Hyde with a 560. Senior Ida Sato placed third for John Jay after recording a score of 558. Junior Susana Sanchez rounded out the top four as she finished with a 554.

MORE: Full NCAA.com rifle coverage

Before the match, the Athletics Department honored four-year senior Sato as part of Senior Day. In addition, the Athletics Department celebrated the historic career of coach Maiorino with a farewell breakfast with many alumni in attendance.

The Bloodhounds return to the range in 2019, with a new head coach, when they travel to the United States Coast Guard Academy on Saturday, February 2, for a MAC conference match.