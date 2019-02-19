NCAA rifle championship selections revealed for 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Rifle Committee has announced the teams and individual qualifiers for the 2019 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Rifle Championships.
Hosted by West Virginia University, the championships will be held March 8-9 at the WVU Coliseum on West Virginia’s campus in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The top eight teams in both the smallbore three-position and air rifle events were selected based on the average of the three highest regular-season aggregate scores with no more than one match at any given site. The average of the three highest scores was added to the aggregate scores from the designated qualifiers to determine the top eight teams.
Team Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle):
Air Force
Alaska Fairbanks
Army West Point
Kentucky
Murray State
Navy
TCU
West Virginia
A total of 48 competitors will compete in the championships, with 40 competitors coming from the top eight teams selected. The remaining eight competitors were selected based on the scores submitted from the designated qualifier.
Individual Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position)
Brandon Bryer, Morehead State
Levi Clark, Memphis
Andre Gross, Akron
Mitchell Van Patten, Nevada
Individual Qualifiers (Air Rifle)
Rosemary Kramer, Georgia Southern
Alec Patajo, Nevada
Alexa Potts, Morehead State
Hanna Virga, Nebraska
Individual and team competitions in smallbore three-position (60 shots) will be held Friday, March 8, and individual and team competitions in air rifle (60 shots) will be held Saturday, March 9. The overall team champion will be determined by combining the smallbore and air rifle team total scores into one aggregate score for each institution.
