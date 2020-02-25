2020 National Collegiate men’s and women’s rifle selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Rifle Committee has announced the teams and individual qualifiers for the 2020 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Rifle Championships.

Hosted by the University of Kentucky, the championships will be held March 13-14 on campus at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky.

The top eight teams in both the smallbore three-position and air rifle events were selected based on the average of the three highest regular-season aggregate scores with no more than one match at any given site. The average of the three highest scores was added to the aggregate scores from the designated qualifiers to determine the top eight teams.

Team Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle)

Air Force

Akron

Kentucky

Murray State

Nebraska

Navy

TCU

West Virginia

A total of 48 competitors will compete in the championships, with 40 competitors coming from the top eight teams selected. The remaining eight competitors were selected based on the scores submitted from the designated qualifier.

Individual Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position)

Abby Buesseler, Ole Miss

Taylor Gibson, Memphis

Clayton Hanson, Army West Point

Kaitlyn Kutz, Army West Point

Kellen McAferty, Alaska Fairbanks

Individual Qualifiers (Air Rifle)

Ariel Hall, Ohio State

Kaitlin Korinek, UT Martin

Kaitlyn Kutz, Army West Point

Makenzie Sheffield, NC State

Individual and team competitions in smallbore three-position (60 shots) will be held Friday, March 13, and individual and team competitions in air rifle (60 shots) will be held Saturday, March 14. The overall team champion will be determined by combining the smallbore and air rifle team total scores into one aggregate score for each institution.

Information about the 2020 rifle championships is available here.

