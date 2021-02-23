2021 NC men’s and women’s rifle selections revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Rifle Committee has announced the teams and individual qualifiers for the 2021 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Rifle Championships.
Hosted by Ohio State University, the championships will be held March 12-13 on campus at Converse Hall in Columbus, Ohio.
The top eight teams in both the smallbore three-position and air rifle events were selected based on the average of the three highest regular-season aggregate scores with no more than one match at any given site. The average of the three highest scores was added to the aggregate scores from the designated qualifiers to determine the top eight teams.
Team Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle)
- Air Force
- Alaska Fairbanks
- Kentucky
- Memphis
- Nebraska
- Ole Miss
- TCU
- West Virginia
A total of 48 competitors will compete in the championships, with 40 competitors coming from the top eight teams selected. The remaining eight competitors were selected based on the scores submitted from the designated qualifier.
Individual Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position)
- Allison Henry, Murray State
- Matias Kiuru, Murray State
- Kyle Kutz, Army West Point
- Makenzie Sheffield, NC State
- Michael Zanti, Navy
Individual Qualifiers (Air Rifle)
- Kayla Andreoli, Akron
- Ariel Hall, Ohio State
- Matias Kiuru, Murray State
- Kimberlee Nettles, North Georgia
Alternates (Smallbore Three-Position)
- Wyatt Openshaw, Akron
- Bryce Ward, Morehead State
Alternates (Air Rifle)
- Michael Dietz, Jacksonville State
- Ashley Judson, Georgia Southern
Individual and team competitions in smallbore three-position (60 shots) will be held Friday, March 12, and individual and team competitions in air rifle (60 shots) will be held Saturday, March 13. The overall team champion will be determined by combining the smallbore and air rifle team total scores into one aggregate score for each institution.
Information about the 2021 rifle championships is available here.