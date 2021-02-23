2021 NC men’s and women’s rifle selections revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Rifle Committee has announced the teams and individual qualifiers for the 2021 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Rifle Championships.

Hosted by Ohio State University, the championships will be held March 12-13 on campus at Converse Hall in Columbus, Ohio.

The top eight teams in both the smallbore three-position and air rifle events were selected based on the average of the three highest regular-season aggregate scores with no more than one match at any given site. The average of the three highest scores was added to the aggregate scores from the designated qualifiers to determine the top eight teams.

Team Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle)

Air Force

Alaska Fairbanks

Kentucky

Memphis

Nebraska

Ole Miss

TCU

West Virginia

A total of 48 competitors will compete in the championships, with 40 competitors coming from the top eight teams selected. The remaining eight competitors were selected based on the scores submitted from the designated qualifier.

Individual Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position)

Allison Henry, Murray State

Matias Kiuru, Murray State

Kyle Kutz, Army West Point

Makenzie Sheffield, NC State

Michael Zanti, Navy

Individual Qualifiers (Air Rifle)

Kayla Andreoli, Akron

Ariel Hall, Ohio State

Matias Kiuru, Murray State

Kimberlee Nettles, North Georgia

Alternates (Smallbore Three-Position)

Wyatt Openshaw, Akron

Bryce Ward, Morehead State

Alternates (Air Rifle)

Michael Dietz, Jacksonville State

Ashley Judson, Georgia Southern

Individual and team competitions in smallbore three-position (60 shots) will be held Friday, March 12, and individual and team competitions in air rifle (60 shots) will be held Saturday, March 13. The overall team champion will be determined by combining the smallbore and air rifle team total scores into one aggregate score for each institution.

Information about the 2021 rifle championships is available here.