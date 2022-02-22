2022 NC men's and women's rifle selections reveal team and individual qualifiers

See who made the cut in the 2022 NC rifle selection show

See who made the cut in the 2022 NC rifle selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Rifle Committee has announced the teams and individual qualifiers for the 2022 National Collegiate men’s and women’s rifle championships.

Hosted by the United States Air Force Academy, the championships will be held March 11-12 on campus at Clune Arena in USAFA, Colorado.

The top eight teams in both the smallbore three-position and air rifle events were selected based on the average of the three highest regular-season aggregate scores with no more than one match at any given site. The average of the three highest scores was added to the aggregate scores from the designated qualifiers to determine the top eight teams.

Team Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle)

Air Force

Alaska Fairbanks

Kentucky

Murray State

Navy

Ole Miss

TCU

West Virginia

A total of 48 competitors will compete in the championships, with 40 competitors coming from the top eight teams selected. The remaining eight competitors were selected based on the scores submitted from the designated qualifier.

Individual Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position)

Kaylene Castillo, Memphis

Andre Gross, Akron

Victor Kiss, Ohio State

Cecelia Ossi, Nebraska

Claudia Sigel, Army West Point

Individual Qualifiers (Air Rifle)

Andre Gross, Akron

Angeline Henry, Memphis

Derek Keiser, Ohio State

Mackenzie VanPatten, Jacksonville State

Alternates (Smallbore Three-Position)

Emily Cheramie, Nebraska

Derek Keiser, Ohio State

Alternates (Air Rifle)

Ariel Hall, Ohio State

Katie Tedeschi, NC State

Individual and team competitions in smallbore three-position (60 shots) will be held Friday, March 11, and individual and team competitions in air rifle (60 shots) will be held Saturday, March 12. The overall team champion will be determined by combining the smallbore and air rifle team total scores into one aggregate score for each institution.

In 2021, Kentucky claimed its third national championship, edging out TCU with a score of 4,731. For more information about the 2022 rifle championships, visit ncaa.com.