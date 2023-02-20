2023 NCAA rifle championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Rifle Committee has announced the teams and individual qualifiers for the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Rifle Championships.

Hosted by Akron, the championships will be held March 10-11 on campus at James A. Rhodes Arena, in Akron, Ohio.

The top eight teams in both the smallbore three-position and air rifle events were selected based on the average of the three highest regular-season aggregate scores with no more than one match at any given site. The average of the three highest scores was added to the aggregate scores from the designated qualifiers to determine the top eight teams.

Team Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position and Air Rifle)

Air Force

Alaska Fairbanks

Kentucky

Murray State

Nebraska

Ole Miss

TCU

West Virginia

A total of 48 competitors will compete in the championships, with 40 competitors coming from the top eight teams selected. The remaining eight competitors were selected based on the scores submitted from the designated qualifier.

Individual Qualifiers (Smallbore Three-Position)

Marleigh Duncan, Navy

Parker Haydin, Navy

Clark McWhorter, Jacksonville State

Ben Salas, NC State

Individual Qualifiers (Air Rifle)

Marleigh Duncan, Navy

Addy Burrow, Georgia Southern

Angeline Henry, Memphis

Parker Haydin, Navy

Elysa Walter, North Georgia

Ben Salas, NC State

Gabriela Zych, Memphis

Alternates (Smallbore Three-Position)

Kyle Kutz, Army West Point

Viktor Kiss, Ohio State

Alternates (Air Rifle)

Sophie Cruz, Memphis

Jack Kersey, Memphis

Individual and team competitions in smallbore three-position (60 shots) will be held Friday, March 10, and individual and team competitions in air rifle (60 shots) will be held Saturday, March 11. The overall team champion will be determined by combining the smallbore and air rifle team total scores into one aggregate score for each institution.

In 2022, Kentucky claimed its third national championship, edging out TCU with a score of 4,739. For more information about the 2023 rifle championships, visit ncaa.com.