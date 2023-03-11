MARCH MADNESS 🏀:

rifle-nc flag

NCAA.com | March 11, 2023

Alaska Fairbanks wins the 2023 NCAA rifle championship

2023 rifle championship: air rifle full replay

Alaska Fairbanks sits alone atop the college rifle world.

The Nanooks won the national championship Saturday in Akron, Ohio by totaling an aggregate score of 4,729. They dethroned two-time defending champ Kentucky, who tallied a score of 4,713.

TCU finished as the runner-up for the third straight year, this time scoring 4,717.

Click or tap here for results from the championship.

In the individual standings, Alaska Fairbanks landed three top-10 finishers in the smallbore competition and two top-5 finishers in air rifle.

Individual standings from the 2023 NC skiining championships

Watch the full replay here.

2023 National Collegiate men’s and women’s rifle selections

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Rifle Committee has announced the teams and individual qualifiers for the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Rifle Championships.
