INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2017 NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championships.

The championships will be held May 26-27 at Lake Mercer in West Windsor, New Jersey, with The Ivy League and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference serving as hosts.

Heat/lane assignments

The championships are comprised of six teams and each team is required to field two boats of eight rowers and a coxswain. Two at-large Eight boats also are selected. The following are the berths that are allocated: Pool A – four (Pool A consists of conferences that have been awarded automatic qualification); Pool B/C – two (Pools B and C include independents, institutions from conferences that do not meet automatic-qualification standards and Pool A institutions that did not receive their conference’s automatic qualification).

POOL A:

Conference School Liberty League *Rochester Institute of Technology Mid Atlantic Rowing Conference *Washington College New England Small College Athletic Conference *Bates New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference *Wellesley

*Automatic qualifier

POOL B/C:

School Ithaca Williams

AT-LARGE I EIGHTS

School Pacific Lutheran Wesleyan (Connecticut)

In 2016, Wellesley College captured its first team title at Sacramento State Aquatic Center in Gold River, California. Wellesley put together a Varsity Eight Grand Final victory and a runner-up finish in the Second Varsity Eight Grand Final for the national title.

For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship racing, log on to ncaa.com.