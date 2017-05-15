INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2017 NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championships.
The championships will be held May 26-27 at Lake Mercer in West Windsor, New Jersey, with The Ivy League and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference serving as hosts.
The championships are comprised of six teams and each team is required to field two boats of eight rowers and a coxswain. Two at-large Eight boats also are selected. The following are the berths that are allocated: Pool A – four (Pool A consists of conferences that have been awarded automatic qualification); Pool B/C – two (Pools B and C include independents, institutions from conferences that do not meet automatic-qualification standards and Pool A institutions that did not receive their conference’s automatic qualification).
POOL A:
|Conference
|School
|Liberty League
|*Rochester Institute of Technology
|Mid Atlantic Rowing Conference
|*Washington College
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|*Bates
|New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference
|*Wellesley
*Automatic qualifier
POOL B/C:
|School
|Ithaca
|Williams
AT-LARGE I EIGHTS
|School
|Pacific Lutheran
|Wesleyan (Connecticut)
In 2016, Wellesley College captured its first team title at Sacramento State Aquatic Center in Gold River, California. Wellesley put together a Varsity Eight Grand Final victory and a runner-up finish in the Second Varsity Eight Grand Final for the national title.
