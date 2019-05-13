2019 NCAA Division III women's rowing championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championships.
The championships will be held May 31-June 1 at the Indianapolis Rowing Center in Indianapolis, with Indiana University and the Indiana Sports Corporation serving as hosts.
RANKINGS: CRCA rankings | Regional rankings
The championships are comprised of eight teams and each team is required to field two boats of eight rowers and a coxswain. The following are the berths that are allocated: Pool A – four (Pool A consists of conferences that have been awarded automatic qualification); Pool B/C – four (Pools B and C include independents, institutions from conferences that do not meet automatic-qualification standards and Pool A institutions that did not receive their conference’s automatic qualification.).
TEAMS:
Pool A
Liberty League — *Ithaca
Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference — *Washington College
New England Small College Athletic Conference — *Bates
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference — *Worcester Polytechnic Institute
*Automatic qualifier
Pool B/C
Hamilton
Pacific Lutheran
Wellesley
Wesleyan (Connecticut)
In 2018, Bates captured its second straight and third national title in four years at the NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championships held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. Bates put together victories in both the Grand Finals for the national title.
For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship racing, log on to www.ncaa.com.
Click here for heat/lane assignments.
See below for the entire DIII rowing championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Bates
|Peter Steenstra
|56
|Wellesley
|45
|Sarasota, Fla.
|2017
|Bates
|Peter Steenstra
|39
|Williams
|38
|West Windsor, N.J.
|2016
|Wellesley
|Tessa Spillane
|40
|Bates
|36
|Gold River, Calif.
|2015
|Bates
|Peter Steenstra
|39
|Trinity (Conn.)
|38
|Gold River, Calif.
|2014
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Wesley Ng
|40
|Williams
|33
|Indianapolis
|2013
|Williams
|Kate Maloney
|42
|Bates
|35
|Indianapolis
|2012
|Williams
|Kate Maloney
|42
|Bates
|37
|West Windsor, N.J.
|2011
|Williams
|Brad Hemmerly
|19
|Bates
|16
|Gold River, Calif.
|2010
|Williams
|Justin Moore
|26
|Bates
|19
|Gold River, Calif.
|2009
|Williams
|Justin Moore
|24
|Bates
|19
|Cherry Hill, N.J.
|2008
|Williams
|Justin Moore
|25
|Trinity (Conn.)
|21
|Gold River, Calif.
|2007
|Williams
|Justin Moore
|18
|Trinity (Conn.)
|16
|Oak Ridge, Tenn.
|2006
|Williams
|Justin Moore
|21
|Ithaca
|15
|West Windsor, N.J.
|2005
|*Ithaca
|Becky Robinson
|10
|Smith
|10
|Gold River, Calif.
|2004
|Ithaca
|Becky Robinson
|7
|Smith
|10
|Gold River, Calif.
|2003
|Colby
|Stew Stokes
|10
|Puget Sound
|12
|Indianapolis
|2002
|Williams
|Justin Moore
|9
|Colby
|11
|Indianapolis