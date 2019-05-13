TRENDING:

rowing-d3 flag

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | May 14, 2019

2019 NCAA Division III women's rowing championship selections

DIII Rowing: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championships.

The championships will be held May 31-June 1 at the Indianapolis Rowing Center in Indianapolis, with Indiana University and the Indiana Sports Corporation serving as hosts.

RANKINGS: CRCA rankings | Regional rankings 

The championships are comprised of eight teams and each team is required to field two boats of eight rowers and a coxswain. The following are the berths that are allocated:  Pool A – four (Pool A consists of conferences that have been awarded automatic qualification); Pool B/C – four (Pools B and C include independents, institutions from conferences that do not meet automatic-qualification standards and Pool A institutions that did not receive their conference’s automatic qualification.). 

TEAMS:

Pool A

Liberty League  — *Ithaca

Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference — *Washington College

New England Small College Athletic Conference — *Bates

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference — *Worcester Polytechnic Institute

*Automatic qualifier

Pool B/C

Hamilton

Pacific Lutheran

Wellesley

Wesleyan (Connecticut)

In 2018, Bates captured its second straight and third national title in four years at the NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championships held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida.  Bates put together victories in both the Grand Finals for the national title.

For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship racing, log on to www.ncaa.com.

Click here for heat/lane assignments

See below for the entire DIII rowing championship history: 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2018 Bates Peter Steenstra 56 Wellesley 45 Sarasota, Fla.
2017 Bates Peter Steenstra 39 Williams 38 West Windsor, N.J.
2016 Wellesley Tessa Spillane 40 Bates 36 Gold River, Calif.
2015 Bates Peter Steenstra 39 Trinity (Conn.) 38 Gold River, Calif.
2014 Trinity (Conn.) Wesley Ng 40 Williams 33 Indianapolis
2013 Williams Kate Maloney 42 Bates 35 Indianapolis
2012 Williams Kate Maloney 42 Bates 37 West Windsor, N.J.
2011 Williams Brad Hemmerly 19 Bates 16 Gold River, Calif.
2010 Williams Justin Moore 26 Bates 19 Gold River, Calif.
2009 Williams Justin Moore 24 Bates 19 Cherry Hill, N.J.
2008 Williams Justin Moore 25 Trinity (Conn.) 21 Gold River, Calif.
2007 Williams Justin Moore 18 Trinity (Conn.) 16 Oak Ridge, Tenn.
2006 Williams Justin Moore 21 Ithaca 15 West Windsor, N.J.
2005 *Ithaca Becky Robinson 10 Smith 10 Gold River, Calif.
2004 Ithaca Becky Robinson 7 Smith 10 Gold River, Calif.
2003 Colby Stew Stokes 10 Puget Sound 12 Indianapolis
2002 Williams Justin Moore 9 Colby 11 Indianapolis
*Awarded championship based on higher finish in grand final.

