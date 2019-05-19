2019 NCAA Division II women’s rowing championships selections

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships.

The championships will be held May 31-June 2 at the Indianapolis Rowing Center in Indianapolis, with Indiana University and Indiana Sports Corporation serving as hosts.

The championships are composed of six teams and each team is required to field one boat of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. The institutions selected were: University of California, San Diego; University of Central Oklahoma; Florida Institute of Technology; Seattle Pacific University; Thomas Jefferson University and Western Washington University.

In 2018, Central Oklahoma captured its first national title at the NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. Central Oklahoma put together the Eights Grand Final victory and a runner-up finish in the Fours Grand Final for the national title.

