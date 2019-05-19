DII rowing championship selection show set for Monday, May 20

The 2019 NCAA Division II rowing championship qualifiers will be announced on Monday, May 20 at 5 p.m. via a live stream on NCAA.com. Six teams will qualify for the championship which will be held from May 31 - June 2, 2019 at the Indianapolis Rowing Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

CURRENT RANKINGS: CRCA/US Rowing Coaches Rankings | Regional rankings

One team will be selected by the NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Committee from each region, as long as each of the teams have competed in at least five competitions against a DI, DII or DIII varsity team and at least three of those competitions are against in-region DII teams in at least 2,000 meters. In addition, each of the team's five competitions and three in-region competitions must include an Eight and Four competing, and student-athletes cannot double-up in those races. If a top team in a region does not meet these requirements, a bid will go to an at-large team. Three additional at-large teams will be selected, but they must also meet the above qualifications.

Teams qualifying for the championship will each have two boats, an Eight and a Four.

The following criteria, in no specific order, will be used for selecting teams and individual boats:

● Overall Division II in-region winning percentage;

● Overall Division II winning percentage;

● Overall Division II strength of schedule (opponents’ average winning percentage and opponents’ opponents’ average winning percentage);

● Division II in-region head-to-head competition;

● Results versus Division II common opponents.

The following Additional Sport-Specific Selection Criteria will also be used:

● Late-season performance (defined as competition taking place within 24 days before the selection date for the NCAA championships);

● Results versus ranked Division II opponents;

● Results versus Division II in-region common opponents.



Results against teams also selected will be used to consider at-large bids.

Teams will be also selected based on the comparison of the selection criteria of both the Eight boat and the Four boat. The six fastest Eight boats will not automatically earn team qualification; rather they will be selected in conjunction with the team makeup of the Four boat. Eight boat will receive higher consideration than the Four boat in the team comparisons. Teams qualifying for the national championship must also have had 50 percent of the declared lineup, excluding coxswains, race together in that event at least once during the regular season.

Central Oklahoma won the 2018 championship while Western Washington finished four points behind. The previous year, Western Washington edged out Central Oklahoma by one point.

