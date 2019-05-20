NCAA DI rowing selection show: Time, date, how to watch

The 2019 NCAA Division I rowing championship selections will be announced Tuesday, May 21 at 5 p.m. ET. The selection show will be available to watch via web stream on NCAA.com.

Twenty-two teams will be selected to compete across three events (I Eights, II Eights and Fours) in the 2019 championships. Eleven will have earned automatic qualification through conference championships. Each selected school will field two boats of eight rowers each and one boat of four rowers.

Below are the 11 conferences who receive automatic qualification for their conference champions:

American Athletic Conference

Atlantic 10 Conference

Atlantic Coast Conference

Big Ten Conference

Big 12 Conference

Colonial Athletic Association

The Ivy League

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Pac-12 Conference

Patriot League

West Coast Conference

The DI championships will run alongside DII and DIII rowing championships from May 31-June 2 at the Indianapolis Rowing Center at Eagle Creek Park, Indianapolis. Indiana University, Bloomington, and Indiana Sports Corp. will serve as hosts.

In 2018, Cal took home its second DI rowing national championship in three years. It was the Golden Bears' fourth overall title. See below for the complete NCAA rowing championship history.

DI ROWING CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2018 California 130 Washington 128 Sarasota, Fla. 2017 Washington 132 California 123 West Windsor, N.J. 2016 California 129 Ohio State 126 Gold River, Calif. 2015 Ohio State 126 California 114 Gold River, Calif. 2014 Ohio State 126 California 118 Indianapolis 2013 Ohio State 126 California 124 Indianapolis 2012 Virginia 87 Michigan 82 West Windsor, N.J. 2011 Brown 85 Stanford 85 Gold River, Calif. 2010 Virginia 87 California 82 Lake Natoma, Calif. 2009 Stanford 88 California 85 Cherry Hill, N.J. 2008 Brown 67 Washington 59 Sacramento, Calif. 2007 Brown 58 Virginia 54 Knoxville, Tenn. 2006 California 66 Brown 66 West Windsor, N.J. 2005 California 67 Virginia 63 Sacramento, Calif. 2004 Brown 70 Yale 58 Sacramento, Calif. 2003 Harvard 59 Brown 57 Indianapolis, Ind. 2002 Brown 67 Washington 63 Indianapolis, Ind. 2001 Washington 58 Michigan 53 Gainesville, Ga. 2000 Brown 59 Washington 55 Cherry Hill, N.J. 1999 Brown 56 Virginia 56 Sacramento, Calif. 1998 Washington 91 Brown 85 Gainesville, Ga. 1997 Washington 201 Princeton 184 Sacramento, Calif.

