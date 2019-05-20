NCAA DI rowing selection show: Time, date, how to watch

The 2019 NCAA Division I rowing championship selections will be announced Tuesday, May 21 at 5 p.m. ET. The selection show will be available to watch via web stream on NCAA.com.
Twenty-two teams will be selected to compete across three events (I Eights, II Eights and Fours) in the 2019 championships. Eleven will have earned automatic qualification through conference championships. Each selected school will field two boats of eight rowers each and one boat of four rowers.
Below are the 11 conferences who receive automatic qualification for their conference champions:
- American Athletic Conference
- Atlantic 10 Conference
- Atlantic Coast Conference
- Big Ten Conference
- Big 12 Conference
- Colonial Athletic Association
- The Ivy League
- Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
- Pac-12 Conference
- Patriot League
- West Coast Conference
The DI championships will run alongside DII and DIII rowing championships from May 31-June 2 at the Indianapolis Rowing Center at Eagle Creek Park, Indianapolis. Indiana University, Bloomington, and Indiana Sports Corp. will serve as hosts.
In 2018, Cal took home its second DI rowing national championship in three years. It was the Golden Bears' fourth overall title. See below for the complete NCAA rowing championship history.
DI ROWING CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|California
|130
|Washington
|128
|Sarasota, Fla.
|2017
|Washington
|132
|California
|123
|West Windsor, N.J.
|2016
|California
|129
|Ohio State
|126
|Gold River, Calif.
|2015
|Ohio State
|126
|California
|114
|Gold River, Calif.
|2014
|Ohio State
|126
|California
|118
|Indianapolis
|2013
|Ohio State
|126
|California
|124
|Indianapolis
|2012
|Virginia
|87
|Michigan
|82
|West Windsor, N.J.
|2011
|Brown
|85
|Stanford
|85
|Gold River, Calif.
|2010
|Virginia
|87
|California
|82
|Lake Natoma, Calif.
|2009
|Stanford
|88
|California
|85
|Cherry Hill, N.J.
|2008
|Brown
|67
|Washington
|59
|Sacramento, Calif.
|2007
|Brown
|58
|Virginia
|54
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|2006
|California
|66
|Brown
|66
|West Windsor, N.J.
|2005
|California
|67
|Virginia
|63
|Sacramento, Calif.
|2004
|Brown
|70
|Yale
|58
|Sacramento, Calif.
|2003
|Harvard
|59
|Brown
|57
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2002
|Brown
|67
|Washington
|63
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2001
|Washington
|58
|Michigan
|53
|Gainesville, Ga.
|2000
|Brown
|59
|Washington
|55
|Cherry Hill, N.J.
|1999
|Brown
|56
|Virginia
|56
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1998
|Washington
|91
|Brown
|85
|Gainesville, Ga.
|1997
|Washington
|201
|Princeton
|184
|Sacramento, Calif.
