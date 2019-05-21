2019 NCAA DI rowing championships selections released

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships.

The championships will be held May 31-June 2 at the Indianapolis Rowing Center at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis with Indiana University, Bloomington, and the Indiana SportsCorp serving as hosts. The team championship is composed of 22 teams.

Eleven conferences were awarded automatic qualification and the remaining 11 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the championship field. Teams qualifying for the championship are required to field two boats of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. For the I Eights, II Eights and Fours, all 22 boats will be seeded into four heats.

The following teams were selected:

Automatic Qualifiers:

UCF American Athletic Conference Rhode Island Atlantic 10 Conference Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference Texas Big 12 Conference Michigan Big Ten Conference Northeastern Colonial Athletic Conference Marist Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Princeton The Ivy League Washington Pac-12 Conference Navy Patriot League Gonzaga West Coast Conference

At-Large Selections:

Brown

California

Duke

Harvard

Indiana

Iowa

Ohio State

Rutgers

Stanford

Wisconsin

Yale

The seeding for each boat classification is as follows:

I Eights II Eights Fours 1 California 1 Washington 1 Washington 2 Princeton 2 Michigan 2 Stanford 3 Stanford 3 Stanford 3 Texas 4 Washington 4 California 4 Ohio State 5 Texas 5 Virginia 5 Michigan 6 Michigan 6 Texas 6 Princeton 7 Brown 7 Ohio State 7 Duke 8 Ohio State 8 Princeton 8 Brown 9 Yale 9 Brown 9 California 10 Iowa 10 Yale 10 Yale 11 Rutgers 11 Duke 11 Virginia 12 Virginia 12 Indiana 12 Indiana 13 Wisconsin 13 Harvard 13 Wisconsin 14 Harvard 14 Wisconsin 14 Rutgers 15 Navy 15 Rutgers 15 UCF 16 Duke 16 UCF 16 Iowa 17 Indiana 17 Navy 17 Harvard 18 UCF 18 Northeastern 18 Navy 19 Rhode Island 19 Iowa 19 Rhode Island 20 Gonzaga 20 Rhode Island 20 Northeastern 21 Northeastern 21 Gonzaga 21 Gonzaga 22 Marist 22 Marist 22 Marist

In 2018, California claimed its fourth rowing national title at the NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. For all the latest news, results and a webcast of all races at the NCAA Championships, visit NCAA.com.