TRENDING:

DI WGOLF champ

DII Women's Tennis

DIII Men's Tennis

DI Softball bracket

Breaking down Super Regionals

DI rowing

rowing-d1 flag

NCAA.com | May 21, 2019

2019 NCAA DI rowing championships selections released

DI Rowing: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships.

The championships will be held May 31-June 2 at the Indianapolis Rowing Center at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis with Indiana University, Bloomington, and the Indiana SportsCorp serving as hosts. The team championship is composed of 22 teams.

Eleven conferences were awarded automatic qualification and the remaining 11 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the championship field. Teams qualifying for the championship are required to field two boats of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. For the I Eights, II Eights and Fours, all 22 boats will be seeded into four heats.

HEAT/LANE ASSIGNMENTS: Find them right here

The following teams were selected:

Automatic Qualifiers:

UCF

American Athletic Conference

Rhode Island

Atlantic 10 Conference

Virginia

Atlantic Coast Conference

Texas

Big 12 Conference

Michigan

Big Ten Conference

Northeastern

Colonial Athletic Conference

Marist

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Princeton

The Ivy League

Washington

Pac-12 Conference

Navy

Patriot League

Gonzaga

West Coast Conference

NCAA ROWING: The college rowing coxswain, explained | 2018 highlights

At-Large Selections:

Brown
California
Duke
Harvard
Indiana
Iowa
Ohio State
Rutgers
Stanford
Wisconsin
Yale

The seeding for each boat classification is as follows:

 

I Eights

  

II Eights

  

Fours

1

California

1

Washington

1

Washington

2

Princeton

2

Michigan

2

Stanford

3

Stanford

3

Stanford

3

Texas

4

Washington

4

California

4

Ohio State

5

Texas

5

Virginia

5

Michigan

6

Michigan

6

Texas

6

Princeton

7

Brown

7

Ohio State

7

Duke

8

Ohio State

8

Princeton

8

Brown

9

Yale

9

Brown

9

California

10

Iowa

10

Yale

10

Yale

11

Rutgers

11

Duke

11

Virginia

12

Virginia

12

Indiana

12

Indiana

13

Wisconsin

13

Harvard

13

Wisconsin

14

Harvard

14

Wisconsin

14

Rutgers

15

Navy

15

Rutgers

15

UCF

16

Duke

16

UCF

16

Iowa

17

Indiana

17

Navy

17

Harvard

18

UCF

18

Northeastern

18

Navy

19

Rhode Island

19

Iowa

19

Rhode Island

20

Gonzaga

20

Rhode Island

20

Northeastern

21

Northeastern

21

Gonzaga

21

Gonzaga

22

Marist

22

Marist

22

Marist

NCAA.COM SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE | BUY CHAMP TICKETS

In 2018, California claimed its fourth rowing national title at the NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. For all the latest news, results and a webcast of all races at the NCAA Championships, visit NCAA.com.

NCAA DI rowing selection show: Time, date, how to watch

The 2019 NCAA Division I rowing championship selection show is Tuesday, May 21. You can watch the teams revealed right here on NCAA.com.
READ MORE

Molly Ross leads Kansas State rowing and her nuclear engineering Ph.D program

READ MORE

The college rowing coxswain, explained

Here's what the college rowing coxswain actually does on race day:
READ MORE
Division I
Rowing Championship
May 31 - June 2, 2019
Indianapolis Rowing Center | Indianapolis, IN