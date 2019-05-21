2019 NCAA DI rowing championships selections released

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships.
The championships will be held May 31-June 2 at the Indianapolis Rowing Center at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis with Indiana University, Bloomington, and the Indiana SportsCorp serving as hosts. The team championship is composed of 22 teams.
Eleven conferences were awarded automatic qualification and the remaining 11 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the championship field. Teams qualifying for the championship are required to field two boats of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. For the I Eights, II Eights and Fours, all 22 boats will be seeded into four heats.
The following teams were selected:
Automatic Qualifiers:
|
UCF
|
American Athletic Conference
|
Rhode Island
|
Atlantic 10 Conference
|
Virginia
|
Atlantic Coast Conference
|
Texas
|
Big 12 Conference
|
Michigan
|
Big Ten Conference
|
Northeastern
|
Colonial Athletic Conference
|
Marist
|
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|
Princeton
|
The Ivy League
|
Washington
|
Pac-12 Conference
|
Navy
|
Patriot League
|
Gonzaga
|
West Coast Conference
At-Large Selections:
Brown
California
Duke
Harvard
Indiana
Iowa
Ohio State
Rutgers
Stanford
Wisconsin
Yale
The seeding for each boat classification is as follows:
|
I Eights
|
II Eights
|
Fours
|
1
|
California
|
1
|
Washington
|
1
|
Washington
|
2
|
Princeton
|
2
|
Michigan
|
2
|
Stanford
|
3
|
Stanford
|
3
|
Stanford
|
3
|
Texas
|
4
|
Washington
|
4
|
California
|
4
|
Ohio State
|
5
|
Texas
|
5
|
Virginia
|
5
|
Michigan
|
6
|
Michigan
|
6
|
Texas
|
6
|
Princeton
|
7
|
Brown
|
7
|
Ohio State
|
7
|
Duke
|
8
|
Ohio State
|
8
|
Princeton
|
8
|
Brown
|
9
|
Yale
|
9
|
Brown
|
9
|
California
|
10
|
Iowa
|
10
|
Yale
|
10
|
Yale
|
11
|
Rutgers
|
11
|
Duke
|
11
|
Virginia
|
12
|
Virginia
|
12
|
Indiana
|
12
|
Indiana
|
13
|
Wisconsin
|
13
|
Harvard
|
13
|
Wisconsin
|
14
|
Harvard
|
14
|
Wisconsin
|
14
|
Rutgers
|
15
|
Navy
|
15
|
Rutgers
|
15
|
UCF
|
16
|
Duke
|
16
|
UCF
|
16
|
Iowa
|
17
|
Indiana
|
17
|
Navy
|
17
|
Harvard
|
18
|
UCF
|
18
|
Northeastern
|
18
|
Navy
|
19
|
Rhode Island
|
19
|
Iowa
|
19
|
Rhode Island
|
20
|
Gonzaga
|
20
|
Rhode Island
|
20
|
Northeastern
|
21
|
Northeastern
|
21
|
Gonzaga
|
21
|
Gonzaga
|
22
|
Marist
|
22
|
Marist
|
22
|
Marist
In 2018, California claimed its fourth rowing national title at the NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. For all the latest news, results and a webcast of all races at the NCAA Championships, visit NCAA.com.