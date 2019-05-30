TRENDING:

NCAA.com | June 2, 2019

NCAA rowing championships: Washington, Central Oklahoma, Bates crowned this weekend

2019 Rowing Championship Recap: Day Three

Washington, Central Oklahoma and Bates won the DI, DII and DIII rowing national championship titles, respectively. Bates earned its title on Saturday, June 1, while Washington and Central Oklahoma captured their crowns the following day. 

The Huskies won the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and the Varsity Four to sweep the championship for the second time in three years. The championship marks Washington's fifth in program history but the first time the team has hoisted the championship trophy in 18 years. Texas finished second in the Division I championship while Michigan took third. 

Championship selections: Division I | Division II | Division III

In the Division II championship, Central Oklahoma won the title for the second consecutive year. The Bronhcos took home gold in the Varsity 4+ and the Varsity 8+. 

Bates picked up its third consecutive DIII title with its win on June 1, with wins in the first and second varsity eight boats. The Bobcats edged out second-place WPI by five points. 

The DI, DII and DIII rowing championships took place in the Indianapolis Rowing Center at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis from Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2.

Heat sheets, a full race schedule, and results for each division can be found here

NCAA ROWING: The college rowing coxswain, explained | 2018 highlights

