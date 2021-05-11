2021 NCAA Division III Women's Rowing Championship Selections

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championships.

The championships will be held May 28-29 at the Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, hosted by the University of Central Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates.

For 2021, the championships will be composed of six teams. Each team is required to field two boats of eight rowers and a coxswain. The following are the berths that are allocated: Pool A – three (Pool A consists of conferences that have been awarded automatic qualification); Pool B/C – three (Pools B and C include independents, institutions from conferences that do not meet automatic-qualification standards and Pool A institutions that did not receive their conference’s automatic qualification.).

TEAMS:

Pool A Liberty League *Ithaca Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference *Washington College New England Small College Athletic Conference *Bates

*Automatic qualifier

Pool B/C Hamilton Pacific Lutheran Wesleyan (Connecticut)

In 2020, the rowing championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Bates captured its third consecutive national title at the NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championships held at the Indianapolis Rowing Center in Indianapolis. Bates dominated in both the Grand Finals for its fourth national championship.

2021 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S ROWING CHAMPIONSHIPS

HEAT/LANE ASSIGNMENTS

(USING CHEVRON)

I EIGHTS: Heat A

School Lane Bates 3 Wesleyan (Connecticut) 4 Pacific Lutheran 2

I EIGHTS: Heat B

School Lane Ithaca 3 Hamilton 4 Washington College 2

II EIGHTS: Heat A

School Lane Wesleyan (Connecticut) 3 Pacific Lutheran 4 Ithaca 2

II EIGHTS: Heat B