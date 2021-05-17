2021 NCAA Division II women's rowing championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships.

The championships will be held May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, with University of Central Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Association, serving as hosts.

The championships are composed of four teams and each team is required to field one boat of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. The institutions selected were: Central Oklahoma; Embry-Riddle (Florida), Florida Tech; and Mercyhurst.

In 2020, the rowing championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Central Oklahoma captured its second national title at the NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships held at Indianapolis Rowing Center in Indianapolis.

For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship racing, go to www.ncaa.com.

EIGHTS: Heat A

School lane Central Oklahoma 3 Embry-Riddle (Florida) 4

EIGHTS: Heat B

School lane Mercyhurst 3 Florida Tech 4

FOURS: Heat A

school lane Embry-Riddle (Florida) 3 Mercyhurst 4

FOURS: Heat B