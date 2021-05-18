2021 Division I women's rowing championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships.

The championships will be held May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida with University of Central Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, serving as hosts.

The team championship is composed of 22 teams. Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification and the remaining 12 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the championship field. Teams qualifying for the championship are required to field two boats of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. For the I Eights, II Eights and Fours, all 22 boats will be seeded into four heats.

Click or tap here for the complete heat sheet

The following teams were selected:

Automatic Qualifiers

American Athletic Conference Southern Methodist Atlantic 10 Conference Rhode Island Atlantic Coast Conference Virginia Big 12 Conference Texas Big Ten Conference Michigan Colonial Athletic Conference Northeastern Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Marist Pac-12 Conference Washington Patriot League Navy West Coast Conference Gonzaga

At-Large Selections

Alabama

Brown

California

Duke

Ohio State

Princeton

Rutgers

Stanford

Syracuse

Tennessee

Washington State

Wisconsin

The seeding for each boat classification is as follows:

I Eights II Eights Fours 1 Texas 1 Washington 1 Stanford 2 Washington 2 Texas 2 Texas 3 Stanford 3 Virginia 3 Michigan 4 Virginia 4 Stanford 4 Virginia 5 Michigan 5 Michigan 5 Washington 6 Rutgers 6 Ohio State 6 Ohio State 7 Ohio State 7 Rutgers 7 Brown 8 California 8 Brown 8 Duke 9 Princeton 9 Southern Methodist 9 Rutgers 10 Southern Methodist 10 California 10 Princeton 11 Alabama 11 Syracuse 11 Syracuse 12 Duke 12 Duke 12 Washington State 13 Washington State 13 Tennessee 13 Alabama 14 Syracuse 14 Wisconsin 14 California 15 Wisconsin 15 Washington State 15 Tennessee 16 Tennessee 16 Princeton 16 Southern Methodist 17 Brown 17 Alabama 17 Wisconsin 18 Gonzaga 18 Navy 18 Gonzaga 19 Navy 19 Rhode Island 19 Rhode Island 20 Northeastern 20 Northeastern 20 Navy 21 Rhode Island 21 Gonzaga 21 Northeastern 22 Marist 22 Marist 22 Marist

In 2020, the rowing championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Washington claimed its fifth rowing national title at the NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships at Indianapolis Rowing Center in Indianapolis. For all the latest news, results and a webcast of all races at the NCAA Championships, visit NCAA.com