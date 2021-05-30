2021 NCAA Division I Women's Rowing Championship Awards

SARASOTA, FLORIDA — The NCAA 2021 Division I Women’s Rowing Championships concluded in true Floridian style, with the team championship on the line, all coming down to the Grand Final of the I Eights. Due to inclement weather the awards ceremony was not held with fans in suspense of who would be crowned the national champion.

UPDATES: View complete coverage of the DI rowing championship

Trophies will be sent to the top three teams in each event, with the team awards going to the top four finishers. In the Fours event, in third place with a time of 7:07.1, was Texas. In second place, with a time of 7:03.2 was Stanford, and with a time of 7:02.1, was Washington. In the II Eights event, in third place were the Texas Longhorns, with a final time of 6:29; the Stanford Cardinal claimed second with a time of 6:24.4; and in first place, with a time of 6:23.2, were the Washington Huskies. In the I Eights event, in third place was Washington, with a time of 6:21.7. In second place, with a time of 6:18.8, was Stanford, and with a time of 6:17.3 is Texas.

MORE: View the complete rowing championship history

Lastly, the top four teams would have been recognized. In fourth place with 108 points were the Michigan Wolverines, but there was a three-way tie with 126 points between Stanford, Texas and Washington. Ties are broken based on the finish of the I Eights. Therefore, in third place were the Huskies, the national runners-up were the Cardinal and the 2021 national champions were the Longhorns.