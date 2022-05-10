NCAA.com | May 10, 2022 2022 DIII women's rowing championships selections revealed DIII rowing: 2022 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III women’s rowing championships. The championships will be held May 27-28 at the Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, hosted by the University of Central Florida and Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy. LIVE UPDATES: Stay in the loop for all NCAA rowing championship action For 2022, the championships will be composed of eight teams. Each team is required to field two boats of eight rowers and a coxswain. The following are the berths that are allocated: Pool A – four (Pool A consists of conferences that have been awarded automatic qualification); Pool B/C – four (Pools B and C include independents, institutions from conferences that do not meet automatic-qualification standards and Pool A institutions that did not receive their conference’s automatic qualification.). Teams: Pool A Liberty League — * Ithaca Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference — * St. Mary’s (Maryland) New England Small College Athletic Conference — * Bates New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference — * Wellesley *Automatic qualifier Pool B/C - Pacific Lutheran - Tufts - WPI - Williams In 2021, Bates captured its fourth consecutive national title at the NCAA Division III women’s rowing championships held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. Bates dominated in both the Grand Finals for its fifth national championship. HISTORY: A look back at all of the champions since 2002 For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship racing, log on to www.ncaa.com. 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Rowing Championship Awards Due to inclement weather, the DI rowing awards ceremony was not held with fans in suspense of who would be crowned the national champion. READ MORE 2021 Division I women's rowing championship selections announced The NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Committee announced Tuesday the teams selected to compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships. READ MORE 2021 NCAA Division II women's rowing championships selections announced The NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships. READ MORE