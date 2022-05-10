2022 DIII women's rowing championships selections revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III women’s rowing championships.

The championships will be held May 27-28 at the Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, hosted by the University of Central Florida and Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy.

LIVE UPDATES: Stay in the loop for all NCAA rowing championship action

For 2022, the championships will be composed of eight teams. Each team is required to field two boats of eight rowers and a coxswain. The following are the berths that are allocated: Pool A – four (Pool A consists of conferences that have been awarded automatic qualification); Pool B/C – four (Pools B and C include independents, institutions from conferences that do not meet automatic-qualification standards and Pool A institutions that did not receive their conference’s automatic qualification.).

Teams:

Pool A

Liberty League — * Ithaca

Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference — * St. Mary’s (Maryland)

New England Small College Athletic Conference — * Bates

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference — * Wellesley

*Automatic qualifier



Pool B/C

- Pacific Lutheran

- Tufts

- WPI

- Williams

In 2021, Bates captured its fourth consecutive national title at the NCAA Division III women’s rowing championships held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. Bates dominated in both the Grand Finals for its fifth national championship.

HISTORY: A look back at all of the champions since 2002

For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship racing, log on to www.ncaa.com.