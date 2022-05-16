2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships selections revealed

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II women’s rowing championships.

The championships will be held May 27-28 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, with University of Central Florida and Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy, serving as hosts.

The championships are composed of six teams and each team is required to field one boat of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. The institutions selected were: Central Oklahoma; Embry-Riddle (Florida), Thomas Jefferson University, Mercyhurst, Seattle Pacific; and Western Washington.

In 2021, Central Oklahoma captured its third consecutive national title at the NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship racing, go to www.ncaa.com.