May 17, 2022 2022 Division I women's rowing championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division I Women's Rowing Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I women's rowing championships. The championships will be held May 27-29 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida with University of Central Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, serving as hosts. The team championship is composed of 22 teams. Eleven conferences were awarded automatic qualification and the remaining 11 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the championship field. Teams qualifying for the championship are required to field two boats of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. For the I Eights, II Eights and Fours, all 22 boats will be seeded into four heats. The following teams were selected: Automatic Qualifiers American Athletic Conference SMU Atlantic 10 Conference Rhode Island Atlantic Coast Conference Virginia Big 12 Conference Texas Big Ten Conference Ohio State Colonial Athletic Association Northeastern The Ivy League Princeton Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Jacksonville Pac-12 Conference Stanford Patriot League Boston West Coast Conference Gonzaga At-Large Selections: Brown California Duke Michigan Oregon State Pennsylvania Rutgers Southern California Syracuse Washington Yale The seeding for each boat classification is as follows: I EIGHTS II EIGHTS FOURS 1 Texas 1 Texas 1 Texas 2 Princeton 2 Yale 2 Stanford 3 Stanford 3 Washington 3 Princeton 4 Brown 4 Stanford 4 Ohio State 5 Yale 5 Brown 5 Washington 6 Ohio State 6 Pennsylvania 6 Brown 7 Michigan 7 California 7 Michigan 8 Washington 8 Michigan 8 Southern California 9 Pennsylvania 9 SMU 9 Yale 10 California 10 Ohio State 10 Virginia 11 Oregon state 11 Virginia 11 California 12 SMU 12 Syracuse 12 Duke 13 Virginia 13 Princeton 13 SMU 14 Syracuse 14 Duke 14 Oregon State 15 Duke 15 Rutgers 15 Rutgers 16 Rutgers 16 Oregon State 16 Syracuse 17 Southern California 17 Southern California 17 Pennsylvania 18 Gonzaga 18 Gonzaga 18 Northeastern 19 Boston U. 19 Boston U. 19 Boston U. 20 Northeastern 20 Rhode Island 20 Gonzaga 21 Rhode Island 21 Jacksonville 21 Rhode Island 22 Jacksonville 22 Northeastern 22 Jacksonville In 2021, Texas claimed its first rowing national title at the NCAA Division I Women's Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.