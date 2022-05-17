2022 Division I women's rowing championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I women’s rowing championships.

The championships will be held May 27-29 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida with University of Central Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, serving as hosts.

The team championship is composed of 22 teams. Eleven conferences were awarded automatic qualification and the remaining 11 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the championship field. Teams qualifying for the championship are required to field two boats of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. For the I Eights, II Eights and Fours, all 22 boats will be seeded into four heats.

The following teams were selected:

Automatic Qualifiers American Athletic Conference SMU Atlantic 10 Conference Rhode Island Atlantic Coast Conference Virginia Big 12 Conference Texas Big Ten Conference Ohio State Colonial Athletic Conference Northeastern The Ivy League Princeton Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Jacksonville Pac-12 Conference Stanford Patriot League Boston West Coast Conference Gonzaga

At-Large Selections:

Brown

California

Duke

Michigan

Oregon State

Pennsylvania

Rutgers

Southern California

Syracuse

Washington

Yale

The seeding for each boat classification is as follows: