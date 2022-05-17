Today's CHAMPS 🏆

rowing-d1 flag

NCAA.com | May 17, 2022

2022 Division I women's rowing championship selections announced

DI rowing: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I women’s rowing championships.

The championships will be held May 27-29 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida with University of Central Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, serving as hosts.

The team championship is composed of 22 teams. Eleven conferences were awarded automatic qualification and the remaining 11 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the championship field. Teams qualifying for the championship are required to field two boats of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. For the I Eights, II Eights and Fours, all 22 boats will be seeded into four heats.

The following teams were selected:

Automatic Qualifiers  

American Athletic Conference

SMU

Atlantic 10 Conference

Rhode Island 

Atlantic Coast Conference

 Virginia 

Big 12 Conference

 Texas

Big Ten Conference

 Ohio State

Colonial Athletic Conference

 Northeastern

The Ivy League

 Princeton 

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

 Jacksonville 

Pac-12 Conference

 Stanford 

Patriot League

 Boston 

West Coast Conference

 Gonzaga 
 
At-Large Selections:
Brown
California
Duke
Michigan
Oregon State
Pennsylvania
Rutgers
Southern California
Syracuse
Washington
Yale
 
The seeding for each boat classification is as follows:
 
  I EIGHTS   II EIGHTS   FOURS
1 Texas 1 Texas  1 Texas
2 Princeton  2 Yale  2 Stanford
3 Stanford 3 Washington 3 Princeton
4 Brown 4 Stanford 4 Ohio State
5 Yale  5 Brown 5 Washington
6 Ohio State 6 Pennsylvania 6 Brown
7 Michigan 7 California  7 Michigan
8 Washington 8 Michigan 8 Southern California
9 Pennsylvania 9 SMU 9 Yale 
10 California 10 Ohio State 10 Virginia
11 Oregon state  11 Virginia  11 California 
12 SMU 12 Syracuse 12 Duke
13 Virginia 13 Princeton  13 SMU
14 Syracuse 14 Duke 14 Oregon State
15 Duke 15 Rutgers 15 Rutgers
16 Rutgers 16 Oregon State 16 Syracuse
17 Southern California 17 Southern California 17 Pennsylvania
18 Gonzaga 18 Gonzaga  18 Northeastern
19 Boston U. 19 Boston U.  19 Boston U. 
20 Northeastern 20 Rhode Island 20 Gonzaga 
21 Rhode Island 21 Jacksonville  21 Rhode Island
22 Jacksonville  22 Northeastern  22 Jacksonville

In 2021, Texas claimed its first rowing national title at the NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. For all the latest news, results and a webcast of all races at the NCAA Championships, visit NCAA.com.

Division I
Rowing Championship
May 27-29, 2022
Nathan Benderson Park | Sarasota, FL