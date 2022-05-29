Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | May 29, 2022 Texas, Mercyhurst, Wellesley win NCAA rowing championships Share The 2022 NCAA rowing championships concluded Sunday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla., where Texas won the Division I rowing championship one day after Mercyhurst and Wellesley claimed the DII and DIII national titles, respectively. In the final event on Sunday, Texas won the first eights final with a time of 6:10.733. The Longhorns beat Stanford in the final by nearly five seconds. TEXAS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VBSFAWawxE — Texas Rowing (@TexasRowing) May 29, 2022 While both Texas and Stanford finished with 124 points, the Longhorns won the tiebreaker because they won the first eights final. It was the Longhorns' second consecutive national championship. Click or tap here to view the DI rowing championship history. BACK-TO-BACK 2022 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!#HereComesTexas | #HookEm pic.twitter.com/YpbpzpJA8w — Texas Rowing (@TexasRowing) May 29, 2022 Division I 1. Texas 2. Stanford 3. Princeton Division II 1. Mercyhurst T2. Western Washington T2. Embry-Riddle Division III 1. Wellesley 2. Bates 3. WPI Below you can watch the Day Two recap, when Mercyhurst and Wellesley won national championships. 2022 rowing championship: day two recap Texas' Peyton Stearns wins 2022 DI women's singles tennis championship; NC State wins doubles title The 2022 NCAA DI women's tennis championships concluded Saturday, with No. 2-seeded Texas' Peyton Stearns winning the singles national championship and NC State's top-seeded doubles pair of Jaeda Daniel and Nell Miller claiming the doubles title. READ MORE Texas stands pat, Southern California rises before prelims in latest women's track and field rankings Week 9 of the women's outdoor track and field rankings comes right in time for postseason action, ahead of the NCAA preliminary meets. READ MORE Texas wins the 2022 DI women's tennis title, repeats as champions Texas downed Oklahoma 4-1 to take home the DI women's tennis team title. Here's what you need to know. READ MORE