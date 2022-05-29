CHAMPS 🏆

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | May 29, 2022

Texas, Mercyhurst, Wellesley win NCAA rowing championships

The 2022 NCAA rowing championships concluded Sunday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla., where Texas won the Division I rowing championship one day after Mercyhurst and Wellesley claimed the DII and DIII national titles, respectively. In the final event on Sunday, Texas won the first eights final with a time of 6:10.733. The Longhorns beat Stanford in the final by nearly five seconds.

While both Texas and Stanford finished with 124 points, the Longhorns won the tiebreaker because they won the first eights final.

It was the Longhorns' second consecutive national championship. Click or tap here to view the DI rowing championship history.

Division I

1. Texas
2. Stanford
3. Princeton

Division II

1. Mercyhurst
T2. Western Washington
T2. Embry-Riddle

Division III

1. Wellesley
2. Bates
3. WPI

Below you can watch the Day Two recap, when Mercyhurst and Wellesley won national championships.

2022 rowing championship: day two recap

Division I
Rowing Championship
May 27-29, 2022
Nathan Benderson Park | Sarasota, FL