NCAA staff | May 16, 2023

2023 NCAA DII women's rowing championship selections

DII rowing: 2023 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championship.

The championships will be held May 26-27 at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, New Jersey with Temple University and Camden County Boathouse, serving as hosts.

The team championship is composed of six teams. Each team is required to field one boat of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. The institutions selected were: Cal Poly Humboldt, Central Oklahoma; Embry-Riddle (Florida), Thomas Jefferson University, Seattle Pacific; and Western Washington.

2023 Heat/Lane Assignments

EIGHTS: Heat A

School

Lane

Embry-Riddle (Florida)

2

Cal Poly Humboldt

3

Western Washington

4

 EIGHTS: Heat B

School

Lane

Thomas Jefferson

2

Central Oklahoma

3

Seattle Pacific

4

FOURS: Heat A

School

Lane

Thomas Jefferson

2

Central Oklahoma

3

Seattle Pacific

4

FOURS: Heat B

School

Lane

Embry-Riddle (Florida)

2

Western Washington

3

Cal Poly Humboldt

4

In 2022, Mercyhurst captured its third national title at the NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

