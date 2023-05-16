Division III women's rowing championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championship.

The championships will be held May 26-27 at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, New Jersey, with Temple University and Camden County Boathouse, serving as hosts.

The team championship is composed of eight teams. Each team is required to field two boats of eight rowers and a coxswain. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to four conferences, which form “Pool A.” The remaining four teams are selected from “Pool C,” which is teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:

Conference

Liberty League

Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference

New England Small College Athletic Conference

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference

Automatic Qualifier Team

Ithaca

Washington College

Williams

Wellesley

Pool C

Bates

Lewis & Clark

Tufts

Wesleyan (Connecticut)

In 2022, Wellesley captured its second national title at the NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championships held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. For all the latest news, results and a webcast of all races at the NCAA Championships, visit NCAA.com.

HEAT/LANE ASSIGNMENTS

(USING CHEVRON)

I EIGHTS: Heat A

School/Lane

Ithaca 2

Wellesley 3

Bates 4

Lewis & Clark 5

I EIGHTS: Heat B

School/Lane

Wesleyan (CT) 2

Williams 3

Tufts 4

Washington Coll. 5

II EIGHTS: Heat A

School/Lane

Williams 2

Wesleyan (CT) 3

Wellesley 4

Washington Coll. 5

II EIGHTS: Heat B

School/Lane

Ithaca 2

Bates 3

Tufts 4

Lewis & Clark 5