rowing-d1 flag

NCAA.com | May 16, 2023

NCAA DI women’s rowing championship selections

DI rowing: 2023 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS—The NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s rowing championship.

The championship will be held May 26-28 at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, New Jersey, with Temple University and Camden County Boathouse, serving as hosts. 

The team championship is composed of 22 teams.  Eleven conferences were awarded automatic qualification, and the remaining eleven slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the championship field.  Teams qualifying for the championship are required to field two boats of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers.  For the I Eights, II Eights and Fours, all 22 boats will be seeded into four heats.

The following teams were selected:  

Automatic qualifiers:

Conference school
American Athletic Conference SMU
Atlantic 10 Conference George Washington
Atlantic Coast Conference Virginia
Big 12 Conference Texas
Big Ten Conference Michigan
Colonial Athletic Conference Northeastern
The Ivy League Princeton
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Jacksonville
Pac-12 Conference Stanford
Patriot League Navy
West Coast Conference Gonzaga

At-Large Selections:
Brown
California
Duke
Indiana
Ohio State
Pennsylvania
Rutgers
Southern California
Syracuse
Washington 
Yale

The seeding for each boat classification is as follows:

seed I Eights seed II Eights seed Fours
1 Princeton 1 Yale 1 Texas
2 Texas 2 Princeton 2 Yale
3 Stanford 3 Texas 3 Brown
4 Pennsylvania 4 Washington 4 Stanford
5 Yale 5 Stanford 5 Princeton
6 Brown 6 Pennsylvania 6 Virginia
7 Syracuse 7 California 7 Washington
8 Washington 8 Ohio State 8 California
9 Virginia 9 Brown 9 Duke
10 Michigan 10 SMU 10 SMU
11 California 11 Virginia 11 Michigan
12 SMU 12 Duke 12 Ohio State
13 Indiana 13 Michigan 13 Syracuse
14 Ohio State 14 Syracuse 14 Southern California
15 Duke 15 Rutgers 15 Pennsylvania
16 Southern California 16 Southern California 16 Rutgers
17 Rutgers 17 Indiana 17 Indiana
18 Northeastern 18 Northeastern 18 Gonzaga
19 Gonzaga 19 George Washington 19 Navy
20 Navy 20 Gonzaga 20 Northeastern
21 George Washington 21 Navy 21 Jacksonville
22 Jacksonville 22 Jacksonville 22 George Washington

In 2022, Texas claimed its second consecutive rowing national title at the NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. For all the latest news, results and a webcast of all races at the NCAA Championships, visit NCAA.com.

2023 NCAA DII women's rowing championship selections

The NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championship.
READ MORE

Division III women's rowing championship selections announced

The championships will be held May 26-27 at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, New Jersey, with Temple University and Camden County Boathouse, serving as hosts.
READ MORE

Texas, Mercyhurst, Wellesley win NCAA rowing championships

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 NCAA rowing championships.
READ MORE
Division I, III, III
Rowing Championship
May 26-28, 2023
Camden County Boathouse | Pennsauken, NJ