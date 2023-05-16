NCAA DI women’s rowing championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS—The NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s rowing championship.
The championship will be held May 26-28 at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, New Jersey, with Temple University and Camden County Boathouse, serving as hosts.
The team championship is composed of 22 teams. Eleven conferences were awarded automatic qualification, and the remaining eleven slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the championship field. Teams qualifying for the championship are required to field two boats of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. For the I Eights, II Eights and Fours, all 22 boats will be seeded into four heats.
The following teams were selected:
Automatic qualifiers:
|Conference
|school
|American Athletic Conference
|SMU
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|George Washington
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Virginia
|Big 12 Conference
|Texas
|Big Ten Conference
|Michigan
|Colonial Athletic Conference
|Northeastern
|The Ivy League
|Princeton
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Jacksonville
|Pac-12 Conference
|Stanford
|Patriot League
|Navy
|West Coast Conference
|Gonzaga
At-Large Selections:
Brown
California
Duke
Indiana
Ohio State
Pennsylvania
Rutgers
Southern California
Syracuse
Washington
Yale
The seeding for each boat classification is as follows:
|seed
|I Eights
|seed
|II Eights
|seed
|Fours
|1
|Princeton
|1
|Yale
|1
|Texas
|2
|Texas
|2
|Princeton
|2
|Yale
|3
|Stanford
|3
|Texas
|3
|Brown
|4
|Pennsylvania
|4
|Washington
|4
|Stanford
|5
|Yale
|5
|Stanford
|5
|Princeton
|6
|Brown
|6
|Pennsylvania
|6
|Virginia
|7
|Syracuse
|7
|California
|7
|Washington
|8
|Washington
|8
|Ohio State
|8
|California
|9
|Virginia
|9
|Brown
|9
|Duke
|10
|Michigan
|10
|SMU
|10
|SMU
|11
|California
|11
|Virginia
|11
|Michigan
|12
|SMU
|12
|Duke
|12
|Ohio State
|13
|Indiana
|13
|Michigan
|13
|Syracuse
|14
|Ohio State
|14
|Syracuse
|14
|Southern California
|15
|Duke
|15
|Rutgers
|15
|Pennsylvania
|16
|Southern California
|16
|Southern California
|16
|Rutgers
|17
|Rutgers
|17
|Indiana
|17
|Indiana
|18
|Northeastern
|18
|Northeastern
|18
|Gonzaga
|19
|Gonzaga
|19
|George Washington
|19
|Navy
|20
|Navy
|20
|Gonzaga
|20
|Northeastern
|21
|George Washington
|21
|Navy
|21
|Jacksonville
|22
|Jacksonville
|22
|Jacksonville
|22
|George Washington
In 2022, Texas claimed its second consecutive rowing national title at the NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. For all the latest news, results and a webcast of all races at the NCAA Championships, visit NCAA.com.