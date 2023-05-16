NCAA DI women’s rowing championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS—The NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s rowing championship.



The championship will be held May 26-28 at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, New Jersey, with Temple University and Camden County Boathouse, serving as hosts.



The team championship is composed of 22 teams. Eleven conferences were awarded automatic qualification, and the remaining eleven slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the championship field. Teams qualifying for the championship are required to field two boats of eight rowers and one boat of four rowers. For the I Eights, II Eights and Fours, all 22 boats will be seeded into four heats.

The following teams were selected:

Automatic qualifiers:

Conference school American Athletic Conference SMU Atlantic 10 Conference George Washington Atlantic Coast Conference Virginia Big 12 Conference Texas Big Ten Conference Michigan Colonial Athletic Conference Northeastern The Ivy League Princeton Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Jacksonville Pac-12 Conference Stanford Patriot League Navy West Coast Conference Gonzaga

At-Large Selections:

Brown

California

Duke

Indiana

Ohio State

Pennsylvania

Rutgers

Southern California

Syracuse

Washington

Yale

The seeding for each boat classification is as follows:

seed I Eights seed II Eights seed Fours 1 Princeton 1 Yale 1 Texas 2 Texas 2 Princeton 2 Yale 3 Stanford 3 Texas 3 Brown 4 Pennsylvania 4 Washington 4 Stanford 5 Yale 5 Stanford 5 Princeton 6 Brown 6 Pennsylvania 6 Virginia 7 Syracuse 7 California 7 Washington 8 Washington 8 Ohio State 8 California 9 Virginia 9 Brown 9 Duke 10 Michigan 10 SMU 10 SMU 11 California 11 Virginia 11 Michigan 12 SMU 12 Duke 12 Ohio State 13 Indiana 13 Michigan 13 Syracuse 14 Ohio State 14 Syracuse 14 Southern California 15 Duke 15 Rutgers 15 Pennsylvania 16 Southern California 16 Southern California 16 Rutgers 17 Rutgers 17 Indiana 17 Indiana 18 Northeastern 18 Northeastern 18 Gonzaga 19 Gonzaga 19 George Washington 19 Navy 20 Navy 20 Gonzaga 20 Northeastern 21 George Washington 21 Navy 21 Jacksonville 22 Jacksonville 22 Jacksonville 22 George Washington

In 2022, Texas claimed its second consecutive rowing national title at the NCAA Division I Women’s Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. For all the latest news, results and a webcast of all races at the NCAA Championships, visit NCAA.com.