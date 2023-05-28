TRENDING 📈

rowing-d1 flag

NCAA staff | May 28, 2023

Stanford, Cal Poly Humboldt, Wellesley win 2023 rowing national championships

2023 rowing championship: day three recap

The NCAA crowned three rowing national champions this weekend at Camden County Boathouse in Pennsauken, N.J.

In Division I, Stanford took the title on Sunday after accumulating 129 points. The Cardinal had finished as runners-up in 2021 and 2022.

On Saturday, Cal Poly Humboldt took home the Division II crown and Wellesley won the Division III title. It was Humboldt's first title since 2014 and third overall. Wellesley's championship was its second in a row.

Here are the final standings across all three divisions:

Division I

  1. Stanford | 129
  2. Washington | 120
  3. Princeton | 113

Division II

  1. Cal Poly Humboldt | 30
  2. Central Oklahoma | 25
  3. Seattle Pacific | 18

Division III

  1. Wellesley | 54
  2. Wesleyan | 45
  3. Tufts | 41
2023 rowing championship: day two recap

Division I, III, III
Rowing Championship
May 26-28, 2023
Camden County Boathouse | Pennsauken, NJ