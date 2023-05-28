Stanford, Cal Poly Humboldt, Wellesley win 2023 rowing national championships

The NCAA crowned three rowing national champions this weekend at Camden County Boathouse in Pennsauken, N.J.

In Division I, Stanford took the title on Sunday after accumulating 129 points. The Cardinal had finished as runners-up in 2021 and 2022.

On Saturday, Cal Poly Humboldt took home the Division II crown and Wellesley won the Division III title. It was Humboldt's first title since 2014 and third overall. Wellesley's championship was its second in a row.

Here are the final standings across all three divisions:

Division I

Stanford | 129 Washington | 120 Princeton | 113

Division II

Cal Poly Humboldt | 30 Central Oklahoma | 25 Seattle Pacific | 18

Division III

Wellesley | 54 Wesleyan | 45 Tufts | 41