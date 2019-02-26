NCAA skiing championship field selected for 2019

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee announced Tuesday the 74 men and 74 women selected to participate in the 2019 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Skiing Championships, to be held March 6-9 at the Trapp Family Lodge and Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont. The championships will be hosted by the University of Vermont.

Participants are selected on a regional basis from two designated regions for Alpine skiing (East and West Regions) and three designated regions for Nordic skiing (Central, East and West Regions). Bids are awarded to regions using a formula determined by the skiing committee. A maximum of 12 student-athletes (three per gender per discipline) may participate from an institution.

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: Full NC skiing championship history | 2018 champ highlights

Nordic events will be held Wednesday, March 6 and Friday, March 8 at Trapp Family Lodge. Alpine events will run Thursday, March 7 and Saturday March 9 at Stowe Mountain Resort.

Visit NCAA.com to watch all the action.

WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS: Full selection show schedule | Live streaming schedule

PARTICIPANTS BY DISCIPLINE AND REGION:

ALPINE

East Region - Men Name School Tanguy Nef Dartmouth College Andrew Duffy Dartmouth College Erik Arvidsson Middlebury College Guillaume Grand Saint Michael’s College Patrick McConville University of Vermont Tim Gavett Middlebury College James Ferri Dartmouth College Max Roeisland University of Vermont Karl Kuus Plymouth State University Justin Alkier Middlebury College William Bruneau-Bouchard University of New Hampshire Benjamin Throm Saint Michael’s College Jake VanDeursen St. Lawrence University Patrick Kenney University of New Hampshire Carter Armstrong St. Lawrence University Colby Jordan Saint Michael’s College

East Region - Women Name School Alexa Dlouhy Dartmouth College Mille Graesdal University of Vermont Paula Moltzan University of Vermont Laurence St. Germain University of Vermont Stephanie Currie Dartmouth College Patricia Mangan Dartmouth College Emma Woodhouse University of New Hampshire Caroline Bartlett Middlebury College Lucia Bailey Middlebury College Sandra Schoepke Colby College Lisa Olsson University of New Hampshire Rosie Hust Colby College Griffin Mueller Bates College Emilia Laffin Saint Michael’s College Madison Lord Middlebury College Anna Willassen Saint Michael’s College

West Region - Men Name School Simon Fournier University of Denver Addison Dvoracek University of Utah Louis Muhlen-Schulte Montana State University-Bozeman Tobias Kogler University of Denver Vegard Busengdal University of New Mexico Joachim Bakken Lien University of Utah Jett Seymour University of Denver Mark Engle University of Utah Åge Solheim Montana State University-Bozeman Filip Forejtek University of Colorado, Boulder Joey Young University of Colorado, Boulder Max Luukko University of Colorado, Boulder Martin Arene Westminster College (Utah) Liam Wallace University of Alaska Anchorage Sky Kelsey University of Alaska Anchorage Alex Barounos University of New Mexico Olav Englehart-Sanderberg University of New Mexico Mikkel Wahl Westminster College (Utah)

West Region - Women Name School Jocelyn McCarthy Montana State University-Bozeman Mikaela Tommy University of Colorado, Boulder Tuva Norbye University of Denver Rebecca Fiegl University of New Mexico Eirin Linnea Engeset University of Utah Amelia Smart University of Denver Andrea Komsic University of Denver Sona Moravciková University of New Mexico Nora Grieg Christensen University of Colorado, Boulder Roni Remme University of Utah Georgia Burgess University of Alaska Anchorage Stephanie Fleckenstein University of Colorado, Boulder Li Djurstaal University of Alaska Anchorage Antonia Wearmouth University of New Mexico Kristine Fausa Aasberg University of Utah Giulia Lorini Westminster College (Utah) Anika Angriman Westminster College (Utah) Anne-Solene Bregou Westminster College (Utah)

Stephanie Gartner from Montana State University-Bozeman qualified for the championships but is unable to compete due to injury.

NORDIC

Central Region - Men Name School Zak Ketterson Northern Michigan University Ian Torchia Northern Michigan University Kjetil Baanerud Northern Michigan University Kristoffer Vollset Michigan Technological University Patrick Acton Michigan Technological University Emil Book Bratbak The College of St. Scholastica

Central Region - Women Name School Abigail Jarzin Northern Michigan University Nicole Schneider Northern Michigan University Julie Ensrud Northern Michigan University Sarah Goble Michigan Technological University Amanda Kautzer Michigan Technological University Sadie Peterson University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

East Region - Men Name School Bill Harmeyer University of Vermont Ben Ogden University of Vermont Sam Wood Middlebury College Zane Fields Colby College Finn O’Connell University of Vermont Lewis Nottonson Middlebury College Callan DeLine Dartmouth College Braden Becker Williams College Elliot Ketchel Bowdoin College Peter Wolter Middlebury College Adam Glueck Dartmouth College Isaac Freitas-Eagan Williams College James Kitch Harvard University Gavin McEwen Dartmouth College

East Region - Women NAME SCHOOl Evelina Sutro University of Vermont Katharine Ogden Dartmouth College Lauren Jortberg Dartmouth College Annika Landis Middlebury College Lydia Blanchet Dartmouth College Margie Freed University of Vermont Anna Bizyukova University of Vermont Alexandra Lawson Middlebury College Marin Coletta Colby College Renae Anderson Bowdoin College Kaelyn Woods Bates College Hannah Hardenbergh Harvard University Jackie Garso St. Lawrence University Avery Ellis Middlebury College

West Region - Men Name SCHOOL Kornelius Grøv University of New Mexico Ricardo Izquierdo-Bernier University of New Mexico Siguard Roenning University of Alaska Anchorage Erik Olsvik Dengerud University of Colorado, Boulder Logan Diekmann University of Utah Ola Jordheim University of Utah Eivind Kvaale University of Denver Alvar Johannes Alev University of Colorado, Boulder Maximilian Bie University of Utah Ti Donaldson Montana State, Bozeman Sondre Bollum University of Colorado, Boulder Toomas Kollo University of Alaska Anchorage Eli Jensen Montana State University, Bozeman James Clinton Schoonmaker University of Alaska Anchorage Ty Godfrey Montana State University, Bozeman Borgar Norrud University of Denver Johan Eirik Meland University of New Mexico Ole Marius Kirkeng University of Denver Seiji Takagi University Alaska Fairbanks Max Donaldson University of Alaska Fairbanks

West Region - Women Name School Guro Jordheim University of Utah Julia Richter University of Utah Hedda Baangman University of Colorado, Boulder Anne Siri Lervik University of Colorado, Boulder Kati Roivas University of Alaska Fairbanks Taeler McCrerey University of Denver Christina Rolandsen University of Colorado, Boulder Jasmi Joensuu University of Denver Karianne Moe University of Utah Emma Tarbath Montana State University, Bozeman Anna Darnell University of Alaska Anchorage Kathleen O’Connell Montana State University, Bozeman Michaela Keller-Miller University of Alaska Anchorage Casey Wright University of Alaska Anchorage Kristine Karsrud University of Denver Anna Fake Montana State University, Bozeman Julie Spets University of New Mexico Anja Maijala University of Alaska Fairbanks Savanna Fassio University of New Mexico Dariya Kuznetsova University of New Mexico

Participants by Institution