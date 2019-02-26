skiing-nc flag

NCAA skiing championship field selected for 2019

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee announced Tuesday the 74 men and 74 women selected to participate in the 2019 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Skiing Championships, to be held March 6-9 at the Trapp Family Lodge and Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont. The championships will be hosted by the University of Vermont.

Participants are selected on a regional basis from two designated regions for Alpine skiing (East and West Regions) and three designated regions for Nordic skiing (Central, East and West Regions). Bids are awarded to regions using a formula determined by the skiing committee. A maximum of 12 student-athletes (three per gender per discipline) may participate from an institution.

Nordic events will be held Wednesday, March 6 and Friday, March 8 at Trapp Family Lodge. Alpine events will run Thursday, March 7 and Saturday March 9 at Stowe Mountain Resort.

PARTICIPANTS BY DISCIPLINE AND REGION:

ALPINE

East Region - Men
Name School
Tanguy Nef Dartmouth College
Andrew Duffy Dartmouth College
Erik Arvidsson Middlebury College
Guillaume Grand Saint Michael’s College
Patrick McConville University of Vermont
Tim Gavett Middlebury College
James Ferri Dartmouth College
Max Roeisland University of Vermont
Karl Kuus Plymouth State University
Justin Alkier Middlebury College
William Bruneau-Bouchard University of New Hampshire
Benjamin Throm Saint Michael’s College
Jake VanDeursen St. Lawrence University
Patrick Kenney University of New Hampshire
Carter Armstrong St. Lawrence University
Colby Jordan Saint Michael’s College
East Region - Women
Name School
Alexa Dlouhy Dartmouth College
Mille Graesdal University of Vermont
Paula Moltzan University of Vermont
Laurence St. Germain University of Vermont
Stephanie Currie Dartmouth College
Patricia Mangan Dartmouth College
Emma Woodhouse University of New Hampshire
Caroline Bartlett Middlebury College
Lucia Bailey Middlebury College
Sandra Schoepke Colby College
Lisa Olsson University of New Hampshire
Rosie Hust Colby College
Griffin Mueller Bates College
Emilia Laffin Saint Michael’s College
Madison Lord  Middlebury College
Anna Willassen Saint Michael’s College
West Region - Men
Name School
Simon Fournier University of Denver
Addison Dvoracek  University of Utah
Louis Muhlen-Schulte Montana State University-Bozeman
Tobias Kogler University of Denver
Vegard Busengdal University of New Mexico
Joachim Bakken Lien University of Utah
Jett Seymour University of Denver
Mark Engle University of Utah
Åge Solheim Montana State University-Bozeman
Filip Forejtek University of Colorado, Boulder
Joey Young University of Colorado, Boulder
Max Luukko University of Colorado, Boulder
Martin Arene Westminster College (Utah)
Liam Wallace University of Alaska Anchorage
Sky Kelsey University of Alaska Anchorage
Alex Barounos University of New Mexico
Olav Englehart-Sanderberg University of New Mexico
Mikkel Wahl Westminster College (Utah)
West Region - Women
Name School
Jocelyn McCarthy Montana State University-Bozeman
Mikaela Tommy University of Colorado, Boulder
Tuva Norbye University of Denver
Rebecca Fiegl University of New Mexico
Eirin Linnea Engeset University of Utah
Amelia Smart University of Denver
Andrea Komsic University of Denver
Sona Moravciková University of New Mexico
Nora Grieg Christensen University of Colorado, Boulder
Roni Remme University of Utah
Georgia Burgess University of Alaska Anchorage
Stephanie Fleckenstein University of Colorado, Boulder
Li Djurstaal University of Alaska Anchorage
Antonia Wearmouth University of New Mexico
Kristine Fausa Aasberg University of Utah
Giulia Lorini Westminster College (Utah)
Anika Angriman Westminster College (Utah)
Anne-Solene Bregou Westminster College (Utah)

Stephanie Gartner from Montana State University-Bozeman qualified for the championships but is unable to compete due to injury.

NORDIC

Central Region - Men
Name School
Zak Ketterson Northern Michigan University
Ian Torchia Northern Michigan University
Kjetil Baanerud Northern Michigan University
Kristoffer Vollset Michigan Technological University
Patrick Acton Michigan Technological University
Emil Book Bratbak The College of St. Scholastica
Central Region - Women
Name School
Abigail Jarzin Northern Michigan University
Nicole Schneider Northern Michigan University
Julie Ensrud Northern Michigan University
Sarah Goble Michigan Technological University
Amanda Kautzer Michigan Technological University
Sadie Peterson University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
East Region - Men
Name School
Bill Harmeyer University of Vermont
Ben Ogden University of Vermont
Sam Wood Middlebury College
Zane Fields Colby College
Finn O’Connell University of Vermont
Lewis Nottonson Middlebury College
Callan DeLine Dartmouth College
Braden Becker Williams College
Elliot Ketchel Bowdoin College
Peter Wolter Middlebury College
Adam Glueck Dartmouth College
Isaac Freitas-Eagan Williams College
James Kitch Harvard University
Gavin McEwen Dartmouth College
East Region - Women
NAME SCHOOl
Evelina Sutro University of Vermont
Katharine Ogden Dartmouth College
Lauren Jortberg Dartmouth College
Annika Landis Middlebury College
Lydia Blanchet Dartmouth College
Margie Freed University of Vermont
Anna Bizyukova University of Vermont
Alexandra Lawson Middlebury College
Marin Coletta Colby College
Renae Anderson Bowdoin College
Kaelyn Woods Bates College
Hannah Hardenbergh Harvard University
Jackie Garso St. Lawrence University
Avery Ellis Middlebury College
West Region - Men
Name  SCHOOL
Kornelius Grøv University of New Mexico
Ricardo Izquierdo-Bernier University of New Mexico
Siguard Roenning University of Alaska Anchorage
Erik Olsvik Dengerud University of Colorado, Boulder
Logan Diekmann University of Utah
Ola Jordheim University of Utah
Eivind Kvaale University of Denver
Alvar Johannes Alev University of Colorado, Boulder
Maximilian Bie University of Utah
Ti Donaldson Montana State, Bozeman
Sondre Bollum University of Colorado, Boulder
Toomas Kollo University of Alaska Anchorage
Eli Jensen Montana State University, Bozeman
James Clinton Schoonmaker University of Alaska Anchorage
Ty Godfrey Montana State University, Bozeman
Borgar Norrud University of Denver
Johan Eirik Meland University of New Mexico
Ole Marius Kirkeng University of Denver
Seiji Takagi University Alaska Fairbanks
Max Donaldson University of Alaska Fairbanks
West Region - Women
Name School
Guro Jordheim University of Utah
Julia Richter University of Utah
Hedda Baangman University of Colorado, Boulder
Anne Siri Lervik University of Colorado, Boulder
Kati Roivas University of Alaska Fairbanks
Taeler McCrerey University of Denver
Christina Rolandsen University of Colorado, Boulder
Jasmi Joensuu University of Denver
Karianne Moe University of Utah
Emma Tarbath  Montana State University, Bozeman
Anna Darnell University of Alaska Anchorage
Kathleen O’Connell Montana State University, Bozeman
Michaela Keller-Miller University of Alaska Anchorage
Casey Wright University of Alaska Anchorage
Kristine Karsrud University of Denver
Anna Fake Montana State University, Bozeman
Julie Spets University of New Mexico
Anja Maijala University of Alaska Fairbanks
Savanna Fassio University of New Mexico
Dariya Kuznetsova University of New Mexico

Participants by Institution

Institution Men's Alpine Women's Alpine Men's Nordic Women's Nordic Total
Alaska Anchorage 2 2 3 3 10
Alaska Fairbanks     2 2 4
Bates   1   1 2
Bowdoin     1 1 2
Colby   2 1 1 4
Colorado 3 3 3 3 12
Dartmouth 3 3 3 3 12
Denver 3 3 3 3 12
Green Bay       1 1
Harvard     1 1 2
Michigan Tech     2 2 4
Middlebury 3 3 3 3 12
Montana State 2 1 3 3 9
New Hampshire 2 2     4
New Mexico 3 3 3 3 12
Northern Michigan     3 3 6
Plymouth State 1       1
St. Lawrence 2     1 3
St. Michael’s 3 2     5
St. Scholastica     1   1
Utah 3 3 3 3 12
Vermont 2 3 3 3 11
Westminster (Utah) 2 3     5
Williams     2   2