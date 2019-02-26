NCAA skiing championship field selected for 2019

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee announced Tuesday the 74 men and 74 women selected to participate in the 2019 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Skiing Championships, to be held March 6-9 at the Trapp Family Lodge and Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont. The championships will be hosted by the University of Vermont.
Participants are selected on a regional basis from two designated regions for Alpine skiing (East and West Regions) and three designated regions for Nordic skiing (Central, East and West Regions). Bids are awarded to regions using a formula determined by the skiing committee. A maximum of 12 student-athletes (three per gender per discipline) may participate from an institution.
Nordic events will be held Wednesday, March 6 and Friday, March 8 at Trapp Family Lodge. Alpine events will run Thursday, March 7 and Saturday March 9 at Stowe Mountain Resort.
PARTICIPANTS BY DISCIPLINE AND REGION:
ALPINE
|Name
|School
|Tanguy Nef
|Dartmouth College
|Andrew Duffy
|Dartmouth College
|Erik Arvidsson
|Middlebury College
|Guillaume Grand
|Saint Michael’s College
|Patrick McConville
|University of Vermont
|Tim Gavett
|Middlebury College
|James Ferri
|Dartmouth College
|Max Roeisland
|University of Vermont
|Karl Kuus
|Plymouth State University
|Justin Alkier
|Middlebury College
|William Bruneau-Bouchard
|University of New Hampshire
|Benjamin Throm
|Saint Michael’s College
|Jake VanDeursen
|St. Lawrence University
|Patrick Kenney
|University of New Hampshire
|Carter Armstrong
|St. Lawrence University
|Colby Jordan
|Saint Michael’s College
|Name
|School
|Alexa Dlouhy
|Dartmouth College
|Mille Graesdal
|University of Vermont
|Paula Moltzan
|University of Vermont
|Laurence St. Germain
|University of Vermont
|Stephanie Currie
|Dartmouth College
|Patricia Mangan
|Dartmouth College
|Emma Woodhouse
|University of New Hampshire
|Caroline Bartlett
|Middlebury College
|Lucia Bailey
|Middlebury College
|Sandra Schoepke
|Colby College
|Lisa Olsson
|University of New Hampshire
|Rosie Hust
|Colby College
|Griffin Mueller
|Bates College
|Emilia Laffin
|Saint Michael’s College
|Madison Lord
|Middlebury College
|Anna Willassen
|Saint Michael’s College
|Name
|School
|Simon Fournier
|University of Denver
|Addison Dvoracek
|University of Utah
|Louis Muhlen-Schulte
|Montana State University-Bozeman
|Tobias Kogler
|University of Denver
|Vegard Busengdal
|University of New Mexico
|Joachim Bakken Lien
|University of Utah
|Jett Seymour
|University of Denver
|Mark Engle
|University of Utah
|Åge Solheim
|Montana State University-Bozeman
|Filip Forejtek
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Joey Young
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Max Luukko
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Martin Arene
|Westminster College (Utah)
|Liam Wallace
|University of Alaska Anchorage
|Sky Kelsey
|University of Alaska Anchorage
|Alex Barounos
|University of New Mexico
|Olav Englehart-Sanderberg
|University of New Mexico
|Mikkel Wahl
|Westminster College (Utah)
|Name
|School
|Jocelyn McCarthy
|Montana State University-Bozeman
|Mikaela Tommy
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Tuva Norbye
|University of Denver
|Rebecca Fiegl
|University of New Mexico
|Eirin Linnea Engeset
|University of Utah
|Amelia Smart
|University of Denver
|Andrea Komsic
|University of Denver
|Sona Moravciková
|University of New Mexico
|Nora Grieg Christensen
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Roni Remme
|University of Utah
|Georgia Burgess
|University of Alaska Anchorage
|Stephanie Fleckenstein
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Li Djurstaal
|University of Alaska Anchorage
|Antonia Wearmouth
|University of New Mexico
|Kristine Fausa Aasberg
|University of Utah
|Giulia Lorini
|Westminster College (Utah)
|Anika Angriman
|Westminster College (Utah)
|Anne-Solene Bregou
|Westminster College (Utah)
Stephanie Gartner from Montana State University-Bozeman qualified for the championships but is unable to compete due to injury.
NORDIC
|Name
|School
|Zak Ketterson
|Northern Michigan University
|Ian Torchia
|Northern Michigan University
|Kjetil Baanerud
|Northern Michigan University
|Kristoffer Vollset
|Michigan Technological University
|Patrick Acton
|Michigan Technological University
|Emil Book Bratbak
|The College of St. Scholastica
|Name
|School
|Abigail Jarzin
|Northern Michigan University
|Nicole Schneider
|Northern Michigan University
|Julie Ensrud
|Northern Michigan University
|Sarah Goble
|Michigan Technological University
|Amanda Kautzer
|Michigan Technological University
|Sadie Peterson
|University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
|Name
|School
|Bill Harmeyer
|University of Vermont
|Ben Ogden
|University of Vermont
|Sam Wood
|Middlebury College
|Zane Fields
|Colby College
|Finn O’Connell
|University of Vermont
|Lewis Nottonson
|Middlebury College
|Callan DeLine
|Dartmouth College
|Braden Becker
|Williams College
|Elliot Ketchel
|Bowdoin College
|Peter Wolter
|Middlebury College
|Adam Glueck
|Dartmouth College
|Isaac Freitas-Eagan
|Williams College
|James Kitch
|Harvard University
|Gavin McEwen
|Dartmouth College
|NAME
|SCHOOl
|Evelina Sutro
|University of Vermont
|Katharine Ogden
|Dartmouth College
|Lauren Jortberg
|Dartmouth College
|Annika Landis
|Middlebury College
|Lydia Blanchet
|Dartmouth College
|Margie Freed
|University of Vermont
|Anna Bizyukova
|University of Vermont
|Alexandra Lawson
|Middlebury College
|Marin Coletta
|Colby College
|Renae Anderson
|Bowdoin College
|Kaelyn Woods
|Bates College
|Hannah Hardenbergh
|Harvard University
|Jackie Garso
|St. Lawrence University
|Avery Ellis
|Middlebury College
|Name
|SCHOOL
|Kornelius Grøv
|University of New Mexico
|Ricardo Izquierdo-Bernier
|University of New Mexico
|Siguard Roenning
|University of Alaska Anchorage
|Erik Olsvik Dengerud
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Logan Diekmann
|University of Utah
|Ola Jordheim
|University of Utah
|Eivind Kvaale
|University of Denver
|Alvar Johannes Alev
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Maximilian Bie
|University of Utah
|Ti Donaldson
|Montana State, Bozeman
|Sondre Bollum
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Toomas Kollo
|University of Alaska Anchorage
|Eli Jensen
|Montana State University, Bozeman
|James Clinton Schoonmaker
|University of Alaska Anchorage
|Ty Godfrey
|Montana State University, Bozeman
|Borgar Norrud
|University of Denver
|Johan Eirik Meland
|University of New Mexico
|Ole Marius Kirkeng
|University of Denver
|Seiji Takagi
|University Alaska Fairbanks
|Max Donaldson
|University of Alaska Fairbanks
|Name
|School
|Guro Jordheim
|University of Utah
|Julia Richter
|University of Utah
|Hedda Baangman
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Anne Siri Lervik
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Kati Roivas
|University of Alaska Fairbanks
|Taeler McCrerey
|University of Denver
|Christina Rolandsen
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|Jasmi Joensuu
|University of Denver
|Karianne Moe
|University of Utah
|Emma Tarbath
|Montana State University, Bozeman
|Anna Darnell
|University of Alaska Anchorage
|Kathleen O’Connell
|Montana State University, Bozeman
|Michaela Keller-Miller
|University of Alaska Anchorage
|Casey Wright
|University of Alaska Anchorage
|Kristine Karsrud
|University of Denver
|Anna Fake
|Montana State University, Bozeman
|Julie Spets
|University of New Mexico
|Anja Maijala
|University of Alaska Fairbanks
|Savanna Fassio
|University of New Mexico
|Dariya Kuznetsova
|University of New Mexico
Participants by Institution
|Institution
|Men's Alpine
|Women's Alpine
|Men's Nordic
|Women's Nordic
|Total
|Alaska Anchorage
|2
|2
|3
|3
|10
|Alaska Fairbanks
|2
|2
|4
|Bates
|1
|1
|2
|Bowdoin
|1
|1
|2
|Colby
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Colorado
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Dartmouth
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Denver
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|Harvard
|1
|1
|2
|Michigan Tech
|2
|2
|4
|Middlebury
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Montana State
|2
|1
|3
|3
|9
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|4
|New Mexico
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Northern Michigan
|3
|3
|6
|Plymouth State
|1
|1
|St. Lawrence
|2
|1
|3
|St. Michael’s
|3
|2
|5
|St. Scholastica
|1
|1
|Utah
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Vermont
|2
|3
|3
|3
|11
|Westminster (Utah)
|2
|3
|5
|Williams
|2
|2