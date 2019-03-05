NCAA skiing championships: Schedule, live stream, results and highlights

The 2019 NC men's and women's skiing championships will be hosted by the University of Vermont from March 6-9, 2019 at the Trapp Family Lodge and Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont.
Seventy-four men and 74 women were selected to participate in this year's championships. Nordic events will take place March 6 and 8 while Alpine events are scheduled for March 7.
After Day 1's events on Wednesday, Utah leads all schools with 142 points, one point ahead of host Vermont (141). Colorado (120), Northern Michigan (117) and defending champ Denver (92) round out the early top five. Here are all the team scores after Day 1.
All championship events will be available to live stream right here on NCAA.com. Follow along here each day for the latest results, news and highlights from the championships.
|NCAA.COM LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE
|March 6, 10 a.m. ET
|Freestyle results | Recap | Day 1 scores
|March 7, 9 a.m. ET
|Giant Slalom | Watch live
|March 8, 10 a.m. ET
|Classical | Watch live
|March 9, 9 a.m. ET
|Slalom | Watch live
Twenty-four different schools are represented at the 2019 championships. Alaska Anchorage leads all programs with 10 representatives across four events. Here is the full participants breakdown by school:
Participants by Institution
|INSTITUTION
|MEN'S ALPINE
|WOMEN'S ALPINE
|MEN'S NORDIC
|WOMEN'S NORDIC
|TOTAL
|Alaska Anchorage
|2
|2
|3
|3
|10
|Alaska Fairbanks
|2
|2
|4
|Bates
|1
|1
|2
|Bowdoin
|1
|1
|2
|Colby
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Colorado
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Dartmouth
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Denver
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|Harvard
|1
|1
|2
|Michigan Tech
|2
|2
|4
|Middlebury
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Montana State
|2
|1
|3
|3
|9
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|4
|New Mexico
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Northern Michigan
|3
|3
|6
|Plymouth State
|1
|1
|St. Lawrence
|2
|1
|3
|St. Michael’s
|3
|2
|5
|St. Scholastica
|1
|1
|Utah
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Vermont
|2
|3
|3
|3
|11
|Westminster (Utah)
|2
|3
|5
|Williams
|2
In 2018, Denver captured its 24th national title in program history. Relive the 2018 championship here:
The Pioneers' 24 titles are most among all skiing programs. Here is the full NC skiing championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Denver
|Andy LeRoy
|603
|Colorado
|563
|Steamboat, Colo. (Howelsen Hill)
|2017
|Utah
|Kevin Sweeney
|541.5
|Colorado
|525
|New Hampshire (Jackson)
|2016
|Denver
|Andy LeRoy
|567.5
|Colorado
|491.5
|Colorado (Steamboat Springs)
|2015
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|505
|Denver
|478
|St. Lawrence (Lake Placid)
|2014
|Denver
|Andy LeRoy
|556
|Vermont
|487.5
|Utah
|2013
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|708
|Utah
|665
|Middlebury
|2012
|Vermont
|Bill Reichelt
|832
|Utah
|671
|Bridger Bowl
|2011
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|831
|Utah
|750
|Stowe
|2010
|Denver
|Andy LeRoy
|785.5
|Colorado
|714
|Colorado (Steamboat Springs)
|2009
|Denver
|Andy LeRoy
|659
|Colorado
|602.5
|Bates
|2008
|Denver
|Andy LeRoy
|649.6
|Colorado
|619
|Montana State
|2007
|Dartmouth
|Cami Thompson
|698
|Denver
|648
|New Hampshire
|2006
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|654
|New Mexico
|556
|Colorado (Steamboat Springs)
|2005
|Denver
|Jurt Smitz
|622.5
|Vermont
|575
|Vermont
|2004
|New Mexico
|George Brooks
|623
|Utah
|581
|Nevada (Truckee, Calif.)
|2003
|Utah
|Kevin Sweeney
|682
|Vermont
|551
|Dartmouth
|2002
|Denver
|Kurt Smitz
|656
|Colorado
|612
|Alaska Anchorage
|2001
|Denver
|Kurt Smitz
|649
|Vermont
|605
|Middlebury
|2000
|Denver
|Kurt Smitz
|720
|Colorado
|621
|Park City
|1999
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|650
|Denver
|636
|Bates
|1998
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|654
|Utah
|651.5
|Bozeman
|1997
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|686
|Vermont
|646.5
|Vermont
|1996
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|719
|Denver
|635.5
|Bozeman
|1995
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|720.5
|Utah
|711
|New Hampshire
|1994
|Vermont
|Chip LaCasse
|688
|Utah
|667
|Sugarloaf Mountain
|1993
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|783
|Vermont
|700.5
|Steamboat Springs
|1992
|Vermont
|Chip LaCasse
|693.5
|New Mexico
|642.5
|New Hampshire
|1991
|Colorado
|Richard Rokos
|713
|Vermont
|682
|Park City
|1990
|Vermont
|Chip LaCasse
|671
|Utah
|571
|Vermont
|1989
|Vermont
|Chip LaCasse
|672
|Utah
|668
|Jackson Hole
|1988
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|651
|Vermont
|614
|Middlebury
|1987
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|710
|Vermont
|627
|Anchorage
|1986
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|612
|Vermont
|602
|Vermont
|1985
|Wyoming
|Tim Ameel
|764
|Utah
|744
|Bozeman
|1984
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|750.5
|Vermont
|684
|New Hampshire
|1983
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|696
|Vermont
|650
|Bozeman
|1982
|Colorado
|Tim Hinderman
|461
|Vermont
|436.5
|Lake Placid
|1981
|Utah
|Pat Miller
|183
|Vermont
|172
|Park City
|1980
|Vermont
|Chip LaCasse
|171
|Utah
|151
|Lake Placid and Stowe
|1979
|Colorado
|Tim Hinderman
|153
|Utah
|130
|Steamboat Springs
|1978
|Colorado
|Bill Marolt
|152.5
|Wyoming
|121.5
|Cannon Mountain
|1977
|Colorado
|Bill Marolt
|179
|Wyoming
|154.5
|Winter Park
|1976
|Colorado/Dartmouth
|Bill Marolt/Jim Page
|112
|1975
|Colorado
|Bill Marolt
|183
|Vermont
|115
|Bates
|1974
|Colorado
|Bill Marolt
|176
|Wyoming
|162
|Fort Lewis
|1973
|Colorado
|Bill Marolt
|381.89
|Wyoming
|377.83
|Jackson Hole
|1972
|Colorado
|Bill Marolt
|385.3
|Denver
|380.1
|Middlebury
|1971
|Denver
|Peder Pytte
|394.7
|Colorado
|373.1
|Winter Park
|1970
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|386.6
|Dartmouth
|378.8
|Terry Peak
|1969
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|388.6
|Dartmouth
|372
|Mount Werner
|1968
|Wyoming
|John Cress
|383.9
|Denver
|376.2
|Mount Werner
|1967
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|376.7
|Wyoming
|375.9
|Sugarloaf Mountain
|1966
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|381.02
|Western State
|365.92
|Crested Butte
|1965
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|380.5
|Utah
|378.4
|Crystal Mountain
|1964
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|370.2
|Dartmouth
|368.7
|Franconia Notch
|1963
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|384.6
|Colorado
|381.6
|Solitude
|1962
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|390.08
|Colorado
|374.3
|Squaw Valley
|1961
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|376.19
|Middlebury
|366.94
|Middlebury
|1960
|Colorado
|Bob Beattie
|571.4
|Denver
|568.6
|Bridger Bowl
|1959
|Colorado
|Bob Beattie
|549.4
|Denver
|543.6
|Winter Park
|1958
|Dartmouth
|Al Merrill
|561.2
|Denver
|550.6
|Dartmouth
|1957
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|577.95
|Colorado
|545.29
|Ogden Snow Basin
|1956
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|582.01
|Dartmouth
|541.77
|Winter Park
|1955
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|567.05
|Dartmouth
|558.935
|Norwich
|1954
|Denver
|Willy Schaeffler
|384
|Seattle
|349.6
|Nevada