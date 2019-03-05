NCAA skiing championships: Schedule, live stream, results and highlights

The 2019 NC men's and women's skiing championships will be hosted by the University of Vermont from March 6-9, 2019 at the Trapp Family Lodge and Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont.

Seventy-four men and 74 women were selected to participate in this year's championships. Nordic events will take place March 6 and 8 while Alpine events are scheduled for March 7.

After Day 1's events on Wednesday, Utah leads all schools with 142 points, one point ahead of host Vermont (141). Colorado (120), Northern Michigan (117) and defending champ Denver (92) round out the early top five. Here are all the team scores after Day 1.

All championship events will be available to live stream right here on NCAA.com. Follow along here each day for the latest results, news and highlights from the championships.

Twenty-four different schools are represented at the 2019 championships. Alaska Anchorage leads all programs with 10 representatives across four events. Here is the full participants breakdown by school:

Participants by Institution

INSTITUTION MEN'S ALPINE WOMEN'S ALPINE MEN'S NORDIC WOMEN'S NORDIC TOTAL Alaska Anchorage 2 2 3 3 10 Alaska Fairbanks 2 2 4 Bates 1 1 2 Bowdoin 1 1 2 Colby 2 1 1 4 Colorado 3 3 3 3 12 Dartmouth 3 3 3 3 12 Denver 3 3 3 3 12 Green Bay 1 1 Harvard 1 1 2 Michigan Tech 2 2 4 Middlebury 3 3 3 3 12 Montana State 2 1 3 3 9 New Hampshire 2 2 4 New Mexico 3 3 3 3 12 Northern Michigan 3 3 6 Plymouth State 1 1 St. Lawrence 2 1 3 St. Michael’s 3 2 5 St. Scholastica 1 1 Utah 3 3 3 3 12 Vermont 2 3 3 3 11 Westminster (Utah) 2 3 5 Williams 2

In 2018, Denver captured its 24th national title in program history. Relive the 2018 championship here:

The Pioneers' 24 titles are most among all skiing programs. Here is the full NC skiing championship history: