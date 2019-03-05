NCAA skiing championships: Schedule, live stream, results and highlights

skiing-nc flag

2019 NC Skiing Championship: Freestyle Recap

The 2019 NC men's and women's skiing championships will be hosted by the University of Vermont from March 6-9, 2019 at the Trapp Family Lodge and Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont.

Seventy-four men and 74 women were selected to participate in this year's championships. Nordic events will take place March 6 and 8 while Alpine events are scheduled for March 7. 

After Day 1's events on Wednesday, Utah leads all schools with 142 points, one point ahead of host Vermont (141). Colorado (120), Northern Michigan (117) and defending champ Denver (92) round out the early top five. Here are all the team scores after Day 1.

All championship events will be available to live stream right here on NCAA.com. Follow along here each day for the latest results, news and highlights from the championships.

      NCAA.COM LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE
    March 6, 10 a.m. ET Freestyle results | Recap | Day 1 scores
    March 7, 9 a.m. ET Giant Slalom | Watch live
    March 8, 10 a.m. ET Classical | Watch live
    March 9, 9 a.m. ET Slalom | Watch live

Twenty-four different schools are represented at the 2019 championships. Alaska Anchorage leads all programs with 10 representatives across four events. Here is the full participants breakdown by school:

Participants by Institution

INSTITUTION MEN'S ALPINE WOMEN'S ALPINE MEN'S NORDIC WOMEN'S NORDIC TOTAL
Alaska Anchorage 2 2 3 3 10
Alaska Fairbanks     2 2 4
Bates   1   1 2
Bowdoin     1 1 2
Colby   2 1 1 4
Colorado 3 3 3 3 12
Dartmouth 3 3 3 3 12
Denver 3 3 3 3 12
Green Bay       1 1
Harvard     1 1 2
Michigan Tech     2 2 4
Middlebury 3 3 3 3 12
Montana State 2 1 3 3 9
New Hampshire 2 2     4
New Mexico 3 3 3 3 12
Northern Michigan     3 3 6
Plymouth State 1       1
St. Lawrence 2     1 3
St. Michael’s 3 2     5
St. Scholastica     1   1
Utah 3 3 3 3 12
Vermont 2 3 3 3 11
Westminster (Utah) 2 3     5
Williams     2    

In 2018, Denver captured its 24th national title in program history. Relive the 2018 championship here:
Freestyle recap | Slalom recap | Classical recap | Giant Slalom recap

The Pioneers' 24 titles are most among all skiing programs. Here is the full NC skiing championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2018 Denver Andy LeRoy 603 Colorado 563 Steamboat, Colo. (Howelsen Hill)
2017 Utah  Kevin Sweeney 541.5 Colorado 525 New Hampshire (Jackson)
2016 Denver  Andy LeRoy 567.5 Colorado 491.5 Colorado (Steamboat Springs)
2015 Colorado Richard Rokos 505 Denver 478 St. Lawrence (Lake Placid)
2014 Denver Andy LeRoy 556 Vermont 487.5 Utah
2013 Colorado Richard Rokos 708 Utah 665 Middlebury
2012 Vermont Bill Reichelt 832 Utah 671 Bridger Bowl
2011 Colorado Richard Rokos 831 Utah 750 Stowe
2010 Denver Andy LeRoy 785.5 Colorado 714 Colorado (Steamboat Springs)
2009 Denver Andy LeRoy 659 Colorado 602.5 Bates
2008 Denver Andy LeRoy 649.6 Colorado 619 Montana State
2007 Dartmouth Cami Thompson 698 Denver 648 New Hampshire
2006 Colorado Richard Rokos 654 New Mexico 556 Colorado (Steamboat Springs)
2005 Denver Jurt Smitz 622.5 Vermont 575 Vermont
2004 New Mexico George Brooks 623 Utah 581 Nevada (Truckee, Calif.)
2003 Utah Kevin Sweeney 682 Vermont 551 Dartmouth
2002 Denver Kurt Smitz 656 Colorado 612 Alaska Anchorage
2001 Denver Kurt Smitz 649 Vermont 605 Middlebury
2000 Denver Kurt Smitz 720 Colorado 621 Park City
1999 Colorado Richard Rokos 650 Denver 636 Bates
1998 Colorado Richard Rokos 654 Utah 651.5 Bozeman
1997 Utah Pat Miller 686 Vermont 646.5 Vermont
1996 Utah Pat Miller 719 Denver 635.5 Bozeman
1995 Colorado Richard Rokos 720.5 Utah 711 New Hampshire
1994 Vermont Chip LaCasse 688 Utah 667 Sugarloaf Mountain
1993 Utah Pat Miller 783 Vermont 700.5 Steamboat Springs
1992 Vermont Chip LaCasse 693.5 New Mexico 642.5 New Hampshire
1991 Colorado Richard Rokos 713 Vermont 682 Park City
1990 Vermont Chip LaCasse 671 Utah 571 Vermont
1989 Vermont Chip LaCasse 672 Utah 668 Jackson Hole
1988 Utah Pat Miller 651 Vermont 614 Middlebury
1987 Utah Pat Miller 710 Vermont 627 Anchorage
1986 Utah Pat Miller 612 Vermont 602 Vermont
1985 Wyoming Tim Ameel 764 Utah 744 Bozeman
1984 Utah Pat Miller 750.5 Vermont 684 New Hampshire
1983 Utah Pat Miller 696 Vermont 650 Bozeman
1982 Colorado Tim Hinderman 461 Vermont 436.5 Lake Placid
1981 Utah Pat Miller 183 Vermont 172 Park City
1980 Vermont Chip LaCasse 171 Utah 151 Lake Placid and Stowe
1979 Colorado Tim Hinderman 153 Utah 130 Steamboat Springs
1978 Colorado Bill Marolt 152.5 Wyoming 121.5 Cannon Mountain
1977 Colorado Bill Marolt 179 Wyoming 154.5 Winter Park
1976 Colorado/Dartmouth Bill Marolt/Jim Page 112      
1975 Colorado Bill Marolt 183 Vermont 115 Bates
1974 Colorado Bill Marolt 176 Wyoming 162 Fort Lewis
1973 Colorado Bill Marolt 381.89 Wyoming 377.83 Jackson Hole
1972 Colorado Bill Marolt 385.3 Denver 380.1 Middlebury
1971 Denver Peder Pytte 394.7 Colorado 373.1 Winter Park
1970 Denver Willy Schaeffler 386.6 Dartmouth 378.8 Terry Peak
1969 Denver Willy Schaeffler 388.6 Dartmouth 372 Mount Werner
1968 Wyoming John Cress 383.9 Denver 376.2 Mount Werner
1967 Denver Willy Schaeffler 376.7 Wyoming 375.9 Sugarloaf Mountain
1966 Denver Willy Schaeffler 381.02 Western State 365.92 Crested Butte
1965 Denver Willy Schaeffler 380.5 Utah 378.4 Crystal Mountain
1964 Denver Willy Schaeffler 370.2 Dartmouth 368.7 Franconia Notch
1963 Denver Willy Schaeffler 384.6 Colorado 381.6 Solitude
1962 Denver Willy Schaeffler 390.08 Colorado 374.3 Squaw Valley
1961 Denver Willy Schaeffler 376.19 Middlebury 366.94 Middlebury
1960 Colorado Bob Beattie 571.4 Denver 568.6 Bridger Bowl
1959 Colorado Bob Beattie 549.4 Denver 543.6 Winter Park
1958 Dartmouth Al Merrill 561.2 Denver 550.6 Dartmouth
1957 Denver Willy Schaeffler 577.95 Colorado 545.29 Ogden Snow Basin
1956 Denver Willy Schaeffler 582.01 Dartmouth 541.77 Winter Park
1955 Denver Willy Schaeffler 567.05 Dartmouth 558.935 Norwich
1954 Denver Willy Schaeffler 384 Seattle 349.6 Nevada
