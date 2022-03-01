NCAA.com | March 1, 2022 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee selects 2022 championship field 2021 NC skiing championship: freestyle full replay Share The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee announced today the 74 men and 74 women selected to participate in the 2022 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Skiing Championships, to be held March 9-12 at Park City Mountain Resort in Park City, Utah and Solider Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, Utah. The championships will be hosted by the University of Utah. Participants are selected on a regional basis from two designated regions for Alpine skiing (East and West Regions) and three designated regions for Nordic skiing (Central, East and West Regions). Bids are awarded to regions using a formula determined by the skiing committee. A maximum of 12 student-athletes (three per gender per discipline) may be selected from an institution. Alpine events will be held Wednesday, March 9 and Friday, March 11 at Park City. Nordic events will run Thursday, March 10 and Saturday March 12 at Solider Hollow. This year’s skiing championships will be webcast live on NCAA.com. This year’s skiing championships will be webcast live on NCAA.com. Visit http://www.ncaa.com/liveschedule to watch all the action. UPDATES: Follow every round of the 2022 NC skiing championships Nordic participants by region: East regional qualifiers Central regional qualifiers West regional qualifiers Alpine participants by region: East regional qualifiers West regional qualifiers Institution Nordic (M) Nordic (W) Alpine (M) Alpine (W) Total Boston College 1 1 Bowdoin College 1 1 2 Colby College 3 1 5 Dartmouth College 3 3 3 3 12 Denver University 3 3 3 3 12 Harvard University 1 1 2 Michigan Tech University 3 3 6 Middlebury College 3 2 3 3 11 Montana State University 2 2 3 3 10 Northern Michigan University 3 3 6 Plymouth State University 2 2 St. Lawerence University 1 1 1 3 St. Michael's University 3 1 4 College of St. Scholastica 1 1 2 Univ. of Alaska Anchorage 3 3 2 2 10 Univ. of Alaska Fairbanks 3 3 6 Univ. of Colorado 3 3 3 3 12 Univ. of New Hampshire 3 3 3 2 11 Univ. of Utah 3 3 3 3 12 Univ. of Vermont 3 3 3 3 12 Univ. of Wisconsin Green Bay 1 1 Westminster College (Utah) 3 3 6 Saint Michael’s freshman represents Ecuador as lone Olympian in Beijing Saint Michael’s freshman Sarah Escobar will represent her country, Ecuador, as the only Olympian in Beijing. READ MORE 2022 Olympics: Michigan Tech alum takes unexpected path Winter Games in the biathlon Former three-sport standout Deedra Irwin credits college experience for professional success. READ MORE 2021 National Collegiate men's and women's skiing championship field announced The field for the 2021 National Collegiate mens' and women's skiing championships were announced on Tuesday, March 2. READ MORE