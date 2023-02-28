NC Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee selects championship field

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee announced today the 74 men and 74 women selected to participate in the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Skiing Championships, to be held March 8-11 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg and Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, New York. The championships will be hosted by St. Lawrence University.
Participants are selected on a regional basis from two designated regions for Alpine skiing (East and West Regions) and three designated regions for Nordic skiing (Central, East and West Regions). Bids are awarded to regions using a formula determined by the skiing committee. A maximum of 12 student-athletes (three per gender per discipline) may be selected from an institution.
Alpine events will be held Wednesday, March 8 and Friday, March 10 at Whiteface Mountain. Nordic events will run Thursday, March 9 and Saturday March 11 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.
This year’s skiing championships will be webcast live on NCAA.com. Visit ncaa.com/liveschedule to watch all the action.
Alpine participants men:
Joachim Lindstol, University of Vermont
Eirik Kveno, St. Michael’s College
Mathias Tefre, University of Vermont
Oliver Morgan, Dartmouth College
Oscar Zimmer, Dartmouth College
Simen Strand, St. Michael’s College
Fredrik Willumsen Haug, Harvard University
Peder Nersnaes, University of New Hampshire
Max Huassmann, Plymouth State University
Gray Flanagan, St. Michael’s College
Cooper Puckett, Dartmouth College
Chauncey Morgan, Colby College
Marius Solbakken, University of New Hampshire
Bradshaw Underhill, Middlebury College
Isac Hedstrom, University of New Hampshire
Cole Palchak, University of Vermont
Tommy Kenosh, St. Lawrence University
Wilhelm Normannseth, University of Utah
Gustav Vøllo, University of Utah
Gianluca Boehm, Montana State University-Bozeman
Jacob Dilling, University of Colorado, Boulder
Leon Nikic, University of Alaska Anchorage
Mikkel Solbakken, Westminster College
Jeremie Lagier, Westminster College
Henry Heaydon, Montana State University
Filip Forejtek, University of Colorado, Boulder
Louis Fausa, University of Colorado, Boulder
Cooper Cornelius, University of Denver
Bjorn Brudevoll, University of Utah
Riley Seger, Montana State University-Bozeman
Jack Bowers, University of Denver
Loic Chable, Westminster College
Simon Fournier, University of Denver
Iver Walday Naess, University of Nevada-Reno
Alpine participants women:
Allie Resnick, Dartmouth College
Helene Kristoffersen, St. Michael’s College
Carly Elsinger, Dartmouth College
Justine Clement, University of Vermont
Hanna Larsson Nathhorst, Plymouth State University
Lydia Riddell, Colby College
Tindra Bergstrand, Plymouth State University
Lisa Olsson, University of New Hampshire
Ella Spear, Colby College
Gwen Wattenmaker, Dartmouth College
Alexandra Cossette, Middlebury College
Moa Clementson, University of Vermont
Hedda Martulleur, University of New Hampshire
Sophia Tozzi, Middlebury College
Sofia Yubero, Middlebury College
Caroline Jones, University of Vermont
Zoe Michael, University of New Hampshire
Sara Rask, University of Denver
Madson Hoffman, University of Utah
Nora Brand, University of Denver
Evelina Fredricsson, Westminster College
Michelle Kerven, University of Utah
Emma Hammergaard, University of Colorado, Boulder
Kristiane Bekkestad, Montana State University-Bozeman
Hannah Saethereng, Westminster College
Justine Lamontagne, Montana State University
Ella Bromee, University of Alaska, Anchorage
Ainsley Proffit, University of Alaska Anchorage
Denise Dingsleder, Westminster College
Ashleigh Alexander, University of Alaska Anchorage
Kaitlyn Harsch, University of Colorado, Boulder
Mia Hunt, University of Denver
Katie Parker, University of Utah
Elena Exenberger, University of Colorado, Boulder
Nordic Participants men:
Skylar Patten, Michigan Technological University
Zachary Jayne, College of St. Scholastica
Kristoffer Karsrud, Northern Michigan University
Adam Witkowski, Michigan Technological University
Colin Freed, Michigan Technological University
Joseph Lynch, College of St. Scholastica
John Schwinghamer, College of St. Scholastica
Luke Fricker, Northern Michigan University
Jacob Nystedt, University of Vermont
Remi Drolet, Harvard University
John Steel Hagenbuch, Dartmouth College
Ben Ogden, University of Vermont
Scott Schulz, University of New Hampshire
Finn Sweet, University of Vermont
Luke Allan, Dartmouth College
Logan Moore, Middlebury College
Willson Moore, Middlebury College
Jack Lange, Dartmouth College
Jack Christner, Middlebury College
Zachary Nemeth, Colby College
Keelan Durham, Williams College
Jack Young, Colby College
Everett Sapp, Harvard University
Andreas Kirkeng, University of Denver
Mike Ophoff, University of Alaska Fairbanks
Luke Jager, University of Utah
Bernhard Flaschberger, University of Denver
Samuel Hendry, University of Utah
Magnus Boee, University of Colorado, Boulder
Walker Hall, University of Utah
Joe Davies, University of Alaska Fairbanks
Christopher Kalev, University of Alaska Fairbanks
Magnus Noroey, University of Alaska Anchorage
Will Koch, University of Colorado, Boulder
Reed Godfrey, Montana State University-Bozeman
Ari Endestad, University of Alaska Anchorage
Florian Winker, Montana State University-Bozeman
Oyvind Haugan, University of Colorado, Boulder
Peter Hinds, University of Alaska Anchorage
Elijah Weeing, University of Denver
Nordic Participants women:
Victoria Dybwad, The College of St. Scholastica
Anabel Needham, Michigan Technological University
Katerina Hyncicova, Northern Michigan University
Merle Richter, Northern Michigan University
Olivia Laven, Michigan Technological University
Henriette Semb, Michigan Technological University
Ava Thurston, Dartmouth College
Haley Brewster, University of Vermont
Luci Anderson, University of New Hampshire
Shea Brams, Middlebury College
Waverly Gebhardt, University of Vermont
Nina Seemann, Dartmouth College
Emma Strack, St. Lawrence University
Charlotte Ogden, Middlebury College
Jasmine Lyons, University of New Hampshire
Lea Stabaek Wenaas, University of New Hampshire
Annie McColgan, University of Vermont
Amelia Tucker, Harvard University
Gretta Scholz, Colby College
Quincy Massey-Bierman, Middlebury College
Jasmine Drolet, Dartmouth College
Jordan Grialou, Bowdoin College
Agnes Macy, Bowdoin College
Novie McCabe, University of Utah
Mariel Pulles, University of Alaska Fairbanks
Hanna Abrahamsson, University of Colorado, Boulder
Sophia Laukli, University of Utah
Anna-Maria Dietze, University of Colorado, Boulder
Sydney Palmer-Leger, University of Utah
Tilde Bångman, Montana State University-Bozeman
Participants by institution:
|Institution
|Nordic (M)
|Nordic (W)
|Alpine (M)
|Alpine (W)
|Total
|Bowdoin College
|2
|2
|Colby College
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|College of St. Scholastica
|3
|1
|4
|Dartmouth College
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Harvard University
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Michigan Tech University
|3
|3
|6
|Middlebury College
|3
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Montana State University
|2
|3
|3
|2
|10
|Northern Michigan University
|2
|2
|4
|Plymouth State University
|1
|2
|3
|St. Lawrence University
|1
|1
|2
|St. Michael’s College
|3
|1
|4
|Univ. of Alaska Anchorage
|3
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Univ. of Alaska Fairbanks
|3
|3
|6
|Univ. of Colorado
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Univ. of Denver
|3
|2
|3
|3
|11
|Univ. of Nevada-Reno
|1
|1
|Univ. of New Hampshire
|1
|3
|3
|3
|10
|Univ. of Utah
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Univ. of Vermont
|3
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Westminster College (Utah)
|3
|3
|6
|Williams College
|1
|1