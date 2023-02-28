NC Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee selects championship field

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Skiing Committee announced today the 74 men and 74 women selected to participate in the 2023 National Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Skiing Championships, to be held March 8-11 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg and Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, New York. The championships will be hosted by St. Lawrence University.

Participants are selected on a regional basis from two designated regions for Alpine skiing (East and West Regions) and three designated regions for Nordic skiing (Central, East and West Regions). Bids are awarded to regions using a formula determined by the skiing committee. A maximum of 12 student-athletes (three per gender per discipline) may be selected from an institution.

Alpine events will be held Wednesday, March 8 and Friday, March 10 at Whiteface Mountain. Nordic events will run Thursday, March 9 and Saturday March 11 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.

This year’s skiing championships will be webcast live on NCAA.com. Visit ncaa.com/liveschedule to watch all the action.

(Get a .PDF of all participants here)

Alpine participants men:

Joachim Lindstol, University of Vermont

Eirik Kveno, St. Michael’s College

Mathias Tefre, University of Vermont

Oliver Morgan, Dartmouth College

Oscar Zimmer, Dartmouth College

Simen Strand, St. Michael’s College

Fredrik Willumsen Haug, Harvard University

Peder Nersnaes, University of New Hampshire

Max Huassmann, Plymouth State University

Gray Flanagan, St. Michael’s College

Cooper Puckett, Dartmouth College

Chauncey Morgan, Colby College

Marius Solbakken, University of New Hampshire

Bradshaw Underhill, Middlebury College

Isac Hedstrom, University of New Hampshire

Cole Palchak, University of Vermont

Tommy Kenosh, St. Lawrence University

Wilhelm Normannseth, University of Utah

Gustav Vøllo, University of Utah

Gianluca Boehm, Montana State University-Bozeman

Jacob Dilling, University of Colorado, Boulder

Leon Nikic, University of Alaska Anchorage

Mikkel Solbakken, Westminster College

Jeremie Lagier, Westminster College

Henry Heaydon, Montana State University

Filip Forejtek, University of Colorado, Boulder

Louis Fausa, University of Colorado, Boulder

Cooper Cornelius, University of Denver

Bjorn Brudevoll, University of Utah

Riley Seger, Montana State University-Bozeman

Jack Bowers, University of Denver

Loic Chable, Westminster College

Simon Fournier, University of Denver

Iver Walday Naess, University of Nevada-Reno



Alpine participants women:

Allie Resnick, Dartmouth College

Helene Kristoffersen, St. Michael’s College

Carly Elsinger, Dartmouth College

Justine Clement, University of Vermont

Hanna Larsson Nathhorst, Plymouth State University

Lydia Riddell, Colby College

Tindra Bergstrand, Plymouth State University

Lisa Olsson, University of New Hampshire

Ella Spear, Colby College

Gwen Wattenmaker, Dartmouth College

Alexandra Cossette, Middlebury College

Moa Clementson, University of Vermont

Hedda Martulleur, University of New Hampshire

Sophia Tozzi, Middlebury College

Sofia Yubero, Middlebury College

Caroline Jones, University of Vermont

Zoe Michael, University of New Hampshire

Sara Rask, University of Denver

Madson Hoffman, University of Utah

Nora Brand, University of Denver

Evelina Fredricsson, Westminster College

Michelle Kerven, University of Utah

Emma Hammergaard, University of Colorado, Boulder

Kristiane Bekkestad, Montana State University-Bozeman

Hannah Saethereng, Westminster College

Justine Lamontagne, Montana State University

Ella Bromee, University of Alaska, Anchorage

Ainsley Proffit, University of Alaska Anchorage

Denise Dingsleder, Westminster College

Ashleigh Alexander, University of Alaska Anchorage

Kaitlyn Harsch, University of Colorado, Boulder

Mia Hunt, University of Denver

Katie Parker, University of Utah

Elena Exenberger, University of Colorado, Boulder



Nordic Participants men:

Skylar Patten, Michigan Technological University

Zachary Jayne, College of St. Scholastica

Kristoffer Karsrud, Northern Michigan University

Adam Witkowski, Michigan Technological University

Colin Freed, Michigan Technological University

Joseph Lynch, College of St. Scholastica

John Schwinghamer, College of St. Scholastica

Luke Fricker, Northern Michigan University

Jacob Nystedt, University of Vermont

Remi Drolet, Harvard University

John Steel Hagenbuch, Dartmouth College

Ben Ogden, University of Vermont

Scott Schulz, University of New Hampshire

Finn Sweet, University of Vermont

Luke Allan, Dartmouth College

Logan Moore, Middlebury College

Willson Moore, Middlebury College

Jack Lange, Dartmouth College

Jack Christner, Middlebury College

Zachary Nemeth, Colby College

Keelan Durham, Williams College

Jack Young, Colby College

Everett Sapp, Harvard University

Andreas Kirkeng, University of Denver

Mike Ophoff, University of Alaska Fairbanks

Luke Jager, University of Utah

Bernhard Flaschberger, University of Denver

Samuel Hendry, University of Utah

Magnus Boee, University of Colorado, Boulder

Walker Hall, University of Utah

Joe Davies, University of Alaska Fairbanks

Christopher Kalev, University of Alaska Fairbanks

Magnus Noroey, University of Alaska Anchorage

Will Koch, University of Colorado, Boulder

Reed Godfrey, Montana State University-Bozeman

Ari Endestad, University of Alaska Anchorage

Florian Winker, Montana State University-Bozeman

Oyvind Haugan, University of Colorado, Boulder

Peter Hinds, University of Alaska Anchorage

Elijah Weeing, University of Denver



Nordic Participants women:

Victoria Dybwad, The College of St. Scholastica

Anabel Needham, Michigan Technological University

Katerina Hyncicova, Northern Michigan University

Merle Richter, Northern Michigan University

Olivia Laven, Michigan Technological University

Henriette Semb, Michigan Technological University

Ava Thurston, Dartmouth College

Haley Brewster, University of Vermont

Luci Anderson, University of New Hampshire

Shea Brams, Middlebury College

Waverly Gebhardt, University of Vermont

Nina Seemann, Dartmouth College

Emma Strack, St. Lawrence University

Charlotte Ogden, Middlebury College

Jasmine Lyons, University of New Hampshire

Lea Stabaek Wenaas, University of New Hampshire

Annie McColgan, University of Vermont

Amelia Tucker, Harvard University

Gretta Scholz, Colby College

Quincy Massey-Bierman, Middlebury College

Jasmine Drolet, Dartmouth College

Jordan Grialou, Bowdoin College

Agnes Macy, Bowdoin College

Novie McCabe, University of Utah

Mariel Pulles, University of Alaska Fairbanks

Hanna Abrahamsson, University of Colorado, Boulder

Sophia Laukli, University of Utah

Anna-Maria Dietze, University of Colorado, Boulder

Sydney Palmer-Leger, University of Utah

Tilde Bångman, Montana State University-Bozeman

Participants by institution: